Patrick Kane Gives Luke Richardson Game Puck for First Win as Blackhawks Coach
Kane gives Richardson game puck for first win as Hawks coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks rallied from 2-0 down to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday at SAP Center for their first win of the 2022-23 season, a nice way to wrap up a three-game road trip after dropping their first two contests.
Patriots' Bailey Zappe Becomes First NFL Rookie QB to Achieve This Feat
Bailey Zappe becomes first NFL rookie QB ever to achieve this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bailey Zappe isn't just winning games for the New England Patriots, he's one of the major reasons why they are beating teams. After helping the Patriots defeat the Detroit Lions last week...
Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers
Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field. The injury...
Matt Eberflus: Bears to Go With ‘Hot Hand' at RB Moving Forward
Bears to go with 'hot hand' at RB moving forward originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With 10 days between the Bears’ Thursday night game against the Commanders and next week’s Monday night matchup against the Patriots, Bears coaches took advantage of the extra time to do a deep dive into how they’ve performed. Among all the evaluations was a look at how the Bears are executing on a macro level, in areas like pass protection and generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Heading into the process, Matt Eberflus sounded like a coach who wouldn’t shy away from making changes. Coming out of the process, Eberflus said there are certain things that he and the rest of the staff may see differently now.
NBC Chicago
How Justin Fields Can Make ‘Improvements' to Get Rid of Ball Faster
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears have a pass protection problem. Who deserves most of the blame for the pass-pro struggles is up for debate, but there's no doubt quarterback Justin Fields can help his beleaguered offensive line by getting the ball out quicker. Per Next Gen Stats, Fields'...
Report: WR DeSean Jackson signing with Ravens’ practice squad
Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson is reportedly singing with the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, ESPN reported Tuesday. A 14-year NFL veteran,
50 years later, new appreciation of 17-0 Dolphins: 'Out last time being together?' | Habib
Fifty years have gone by, which is plenty of time to be confronted with the realities of life and, unfortunately, death. By Larry Little’s count, the number is up to 16 — 16 teammates lost from the only team in NFL history for whom losing was never in the cards. Little, naturally, is...
Why Chargers' Brandon Staley Benched J.C. Jackson in Second Half Vs. Broncos
Why Chargers coach benched J.C. Jackson in second half of MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Los Angeles Chargers' early return on their J.C. Jackson investment has been underwhelming, to say the least. Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers this offseason after a Pro...
Bulls List Zach LaVine Questionable for Season Opener in Miami
Bulls list LaVine questionable for season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first injury report of the regular season is out. And in a mild surprise, Zach LaVine is on it, listed as questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener in Miami against the Heat. LaVine underwent an arthroscopic procedure...
Former Titans, 49ers Tight End Delanie Walker Officially Retires
Former Titans, 49ers tight end Delanie Walker officially retires originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Delanie Walker is calling it a career. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end officially retired from the NFL on Tuesday after 14 seasons. Walker, 38, hasn’t played since 2019. He played the first seven of...
First Ever Black Friday NFL Game to Air on Amazon Prime in 2023
First ever Black Friday NFL game to air on Amazon Prime in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s official! The NFL is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Black Friday for the first time in league history starting next season. The NFL has flirted with the idea...
Previewing 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL Games
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday.
Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-Time Passing Yards List
“Matty Ice” held back for no one on Sunday when the Colts defeated the Jaguars 34-27 in their Week 6 matchup. History was made as Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list ... and later threw the game-winning touchdown. Ryan...
Sky's Candace Parker Says Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fights Happen a Lot in WNBA
Sky's Parker says Green-Poole fights happen a lot in WNBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Sky's Candace Parker wasn't too surprised hearing about Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice earlier this month. "Obviously, I think that there's a place and a...
Barack Obama, Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Lead Panel for Chicago Students
Barack Obama, Ayo Dosunmu lead panel for Chicago students originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Oct. 17, former President Barack Obama surprised more than 60 Chicago high school students by appearing at an event hosted by the Obama Foundation. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was in attendance as...
Bulls' Coby White's Focus Is on Team After Not Agreeing to Extension
White's focus is on team after not agreeing to extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday's preseason deadline for rookie-scale players to agree on extensions with their respective teams passed without a pact between the Chicago Bulls and Coby White. It was an unsurprising development to outside observers, given...
Is Bears Quarterback Justin Fields Holding the Ball Too Long?
Is Justin Fields holding the ball too long? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's no doubt the Bears' offensive line has gone through more ebbs than flows this season. The left side of the line – Braxton Jones, Lucas Patrick, and Sam Mustipher – all rank in the top...
Cleveland blows chance to challenge call on instant replay in Game 5
The Cleveland Guardians blew an opportunity to challenge a call during Game 5 of their ALDS with the New York Yankees. Andres Gimenez was batting with two outs in the top of the fourth inning and his team down 4-1 on Tuesday. He grounded a ball to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and there was a race to first.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Recalls Alex DeBrincat's Story From 2017 Camp
Kane recalls DeBrincat's story from 2017 training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex DeBrincat tugged on Chicago's heartstrings before Opening Night, thanking the city and Blackhawks fans for their support over the years in an article published in The Players' Tribune. There was one story that stood out,...
Bulls' Patrick Williams to Start at PF in Season Opener Vs. Heat
Patrick Williams to start at PF in season opener vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan has made a decision on the starting power forward spot for the Chicago Bulls' season opener against the Miami Heat Wednesday night. Patrick Williams will start at the position while Javonte...
