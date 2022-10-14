ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Eberflus: Bears to Go With ‘Hot Hand' at RB Moving Forward

Bears to go with 'hot hand' at RB moving forward originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With 10 days between the Bears’ Thursday night game against the Commanders and next week’s Monday night matchup against the Patriots, Bears coaches took advantage of the extra time to do a deep dive into how they’ve performed. Among all the evaluations was a look at how the Bears are executing on a macro level, in areas like pass protection and generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Heading into the process, Matt Eberflus sounded like a coach who wouldn’t shy away from making changes. Coming out of the process, Eberflus said there are certain things that he and the rest of the staff may see differently now.
How Justin Fields Can Make ‘Improvements' to Get Rid of Ball Faster

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears have a pass protection problem. Who deserves most of the blame for the pass-pro struggles is up for debate, but there's no doubt quarterback Justin Fields can help his beleaguered offensive line by getting the ball out quicker. Per Next Gen Stats, Fields'...
Bulls List Zach LaVine Questionable for Season Opener in Miami

Bulls list LaVine questionable for season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first injury report of the regular season is out. And in a mild surprise, Zach LaVine is on it, listed as questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener in Miami against the Heat. LaVine underwent an arthroscopic procedure...
First Ever Black Friday NFL Game to Air on Amazon Prime in 2023

First ever Black Friday NFL game to air on Amazon Prime in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s official! The NFL is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Black Friday for the first time in league history starting next season. The NFL has flirted with the idea...
Previewing 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL Games

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday.
Barack Obama, Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Lead Panel for Chicago Students

Barack Obama, Ayo Dosunmu lead panel for Chicago students originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Oct. 17, former President Barack Obama surprised more than 60 Chicago high school students by appearing at an event hosted by the Obama Foundation. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was in attendance as...
Bulls' Coby White's Focus Is on Team After Not Agreeing to Extension

White's focus is on team after not agreeing to extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday's preseason deadline for rookie-scale players to agree on extensions with their respective teams passed without a pact between the Chicago Bulls and Coby White. It was an unsurprising development to outside observers, given...
CHICAGO, IL
