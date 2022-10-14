ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs make final cut, set opening night roster versus Charlotte Hornets

The San Antonio Spurs on Monday announced their final roster cut in anticipation of Wednesday night’s season opening tilt at home against the Charlotte Hornets. Joe Wisekamp, a second-round draft pick out of the University of Iowa, was officially released to get down to the NBA-mandated 17-player limit. Wieskamp...
