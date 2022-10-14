Who would've thought a rookie on one of the league's worst defenses would be tied for the league lead in interceptions through six weeks?. For a defense that allowed the second-most passing yards per game last season -- and still has a ways to go -- the Seattle Seahawks seemed to have struck literal gold with rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen in April's draft and are riding his wave to a 3-3 record after Sunday's 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO