ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Russell Wilson Reportedly Is in ‘Real Pain’ With Latest Injury

The 2022 NFL season has not started the way Russell Wilson envisioned. Not only did the Broncos suffer a 19–16 loss to the Chargers in overtime on Monday Night Football, but Wilson also ended the drab offensive showing with a hamstring injury. Following a MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the nine-time Pro Bowler will be day-to-day this week but that the quarterback is in “real pain.”
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys Ex Lineman Signed by Rams as Takk McKinley Cut

FRISCO - A Cowboys-related shake-up ... Moves toward Philly ... Jerry Jones says "Beer Me!'' ... Dalton Schultz knee might require a move … The Dallas Cowboys were "underdogs'' but won at L.A. Now they monitor Micah ... OCT 18 RAMS SIGN COWBOYS EX The Rams are making roster...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

2023 NFL Draft forecast: Where are Panthers positioned in first round entering Week 7?

The Carolina Panthers are off to a miserable 1-5 start, but a silver lining could be on its way in the form of a top-three selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. With the quarterback depth chart in shambles, having a top pick to target a standout quarterback prospect like Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young could help the Panthers turn things around for the future.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Colts’ Pass-Heavy Gameplan Worked Wonders vs Jacksonville

The Indianapolis Colts made a major change to their offensive gameplan this past Sunday, and it led to their best single-game point total of the entire season. Head Coach Frank Reich spoke after the team's ugly win against the Denver Broncos last Thursday Night. When asked about the state of the Colts' offense, Reich mentioned numerous times that the team needed to be more effective on the early downs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

MMQB Week 6: Bills, Burrow, Jets All Rolling

Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 6, plus more from our staff. For the...
Raleigh News & Observer

Buccaneers Shaquil Barrett on Steelers: ‘We Gave Them The Game’

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- It might surprise you to learn the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. But that's exactly what happened, according to outside linebacker, Shaquil Barrett. "Good teams don't come out here and lose a game on stuff that we did," Barrett said after the...
TAMPA, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Frustrate Tom Brady, Win Defensive Struggle to Beat Buccaneers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had their backs against the wall when facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while down a litany of their top defensive backs. But the Steelers pulled out a gut-check win thanks to a stunning and complete defensive performance. The visiting Buccaneers took the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From the Jaguars’ Week 6 Loss to the Colts

Week 6 was an ... odd one for the Jaguars. After a Week 5 where they failed to score a single touchdown, the Jaguars found the end-zone four times on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence threw just two incompletions all day and scored three times. The running game was explosive, racking up 243 rushing yards and two runs of 45+ yards.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers sign linebacker off Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, make several practice squad moves

The Carolina Panthers have added a young defender to their 53-man roster ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Tuesday, the Panthers signed linebacker Chandler Wooten off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, the team announced. Ironically, the Panthers opened up a roster spot for Wooten by trading wideout Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals for a pair of draft picks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Rookie Tariq Woolen is ‘Playing Silly,’ Impressing Richard Sherman

Who would've thought a rookie on one of the league's worst defenses would be tied for the league lead in interceptions through six weeks?. For a defense that allowed the second-most passing yards per game last season -- and still has a ways to go -- the Seattle Seahawks seemed to have struck literal gold with rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen in April's draft and are riding his wave to a 3-3 record after Sunday's 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Rams Trail Panthers At Half As Offensive Woes Continue

Coming off of two-straight losses, the Los Angeles Rams' offensive woes have bled over yet again on Sunday in their matchup with the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. And thanks to those continued struggles, the Rams trail the Panthers 10-7 heading into the locker room at halftime. For most of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Lions Seeking Boost in Intensity With Practice Changes

For Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the bye week was all about getting healthy. After suffering an ankle injury early in the season, the second-year wide receiver was sidelined for Detroit’s Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to action in Week 5 against the Patriots but was limited to just four catches for 18 yards while playing 21 snaps.
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Motion Will Be Part of Packers’ Great Simplification Debate

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday, in the immediate aftermath of the debacle against the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made clear his thoughts on how to fix a broken offense. “Simpler. Simpler. Simplify some things,” Rodgers said. “The simplest plays are the best...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Marlon Humphrey Quotes Einstein After Ravens Late-Game Collapse

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a cryptic Tweet following the loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, quoting the theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. It's harder to decipher to what Humphrey meant, but the Ravens blew double-digit leads in all three of their losses this...
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

Inside the Bears’ Numbers: Rushing Total a False Indicator

NFL statistics show the Bears to be second overall in rushing. It's a deceptive number because there is actual rushing, and then there is just rushing. A good rushing team doesn't merely have big numbers. It is a good rushing offense if it is capable of running for yardage when...
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Week 6 - Bengals at Saints

Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 6 matchup against the defending AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Watch the Pre-Game Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy