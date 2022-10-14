Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Rideshare Driver Arrested for Sexual Assault of SMU StudentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Sky's Candace Parker Says Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fights Happen a Lot in WNBA
Sky's Parker says Green-Poole fights happen a lot in WNBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Sky's Candace Parker wasn't too surprised hearing about Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice earlier this month. "Obviously, I think that there's a place and a...
NBA Power Rankings: Where Bulls Stand to Begin Regular Season
NBA Power Rankings: Where Bulls stand to start season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022-23 NBA seasons tips off Tuesday night with marquee matchups between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, then the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. Yes, after an offseason rife with drama, it...
Here Are the NBA Rookie of the Year Favorites in 2022-23
Dalen Terry among NBA Rookie of the Year favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A new crop of rookies are hoping to take over the NBA. After Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner posted strong rookie numbers with their respective teams last year, with Toronto’s youngster winning Rookie of the Year, the 2022 class is up next.
Bulls' Coby White's Focus Is on Team After Not Agreeing to Extension
White's focus is on team after not agreeing to extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday's preseason deadline for rookie-scale players to agree on extensions with their respective teams passed without a pact between the Chicago Bulls and Coby White. It was an unsurprising development to outside observers, given...
Bob Myers Addresses Concerns on If Warriors' Big Three Facing ‘Last Dance'
Has the 'Last Dance' season finally arrived for the Warriors? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The future of the Warriors’ Big Three became a little unclear this offseason, and fans are worried this could be the last dance with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green playing together.
Bulls' Patrick Williams to Start at PF in Season Opener Vs. Heat
Patrick Williams to start at PF in season opener vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan has made a decision on the starting power forward spot for the Chicago Bulls' season opener against the Miami Heat Wednesday night. Patrick Williams will start at the position while Javonte...
Bulls, Coby White Do Not Agree to Extension Before 2022-23 Deadline
Bulls, White do not agree on extension before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday at 5 p.m. CT marked the deadline for NBA teams and rookie-scale eligible players to reach agreements on extensions before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. That deadline came and went — and...
How to Watch Bulls Vs. Heat: Date, Time, TV for NBA Season Opener
How to watch Bulls vs. Heat: Date, time, TV for opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA season begins Tuesday night with matchups between the Warriors and Lakers, and Celtics and 76ers. The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, open their 82-game slate on Wednesday with a road matchup against the...
LaVar Ball: Bulls' Lonzo Ball Had Nerve Issue Addressed in Knee Surgery
LaVar Ball provides Lonzo update after knee surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is nearly three weeks removed from left knee surgery on Sept. 28, his second operation in eight months after suffering a meniscus tear in the knee midway through the 2021-22 NBA season.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0