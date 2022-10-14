Read full article on original website
Report: WR DeSean Jackson signing with Ravens’ practice squad
Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson is reportedly singing with the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, ESPN reported Tuesday. A 14-year NFL veteran,
Raleigh News & Observer
Russell Wilson Reportedly Is in ‘Real Pain’ With Latest Injury
The 2022 NFL season has not started the way Russell Wilson envisioned. Not only did the Broncos suffer a 19–16 loss to the Chargers in overtime on Monday Night Football, but Wilson also ended the drab offensive showing with a hamstring injury. Following a MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the nine-time Pro Bowler will be day-to-day this week but that the quarterback is in “real pain.”
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers sign linebacker off Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, make several practice squad moves
The Carolina Panthers have added a young defender to their 53-man roster ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Tuesday, the Panthers signed linebacker Chandler Wooten off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, the team announced. Ironically, the Panthers opened up a roster spot for Wooten by trading wideout Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals for a pair of draft picks.
Raleigh News & Observer
MMQB Week 6: Bills, Burrow, Jets All Rolling
Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 6, plus more from our staff. For the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams vs. Panthers: Highlights From LA’s Catty Victory at SoFi
Decisive, season-defining Los Angeles Rams games at SoFi Stadium have taken on a new, rather morbid tone. The SoCal supporters, however, likely won't be complaining about the result. Allen Robinson made it back to Inglewood's end zone through the air while Darrell Henderson Jr. and Ben Skowronek each put in...
50 years later, new appreciation of 17-0 Dolphins: 'Out last time being together?' | Habib
Fifty years have gone by, which is plenty of time to be confronted with the realities of life and, unfortunately, death. By Larry Little’s count, the number is up to 16 — 16 teammates lost from the only team in NFL history for whom losing was never in the cards. Little, naturally, is...
Raleigh News & Observer
Marlon Humphrey Quotes Einstein After Ravens Late-Game Collapse
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a cryptic Tweet following the loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, quoting the theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. It's harder to decipher to what Humphrey meant, but the Ravens blew double-digit leads in all three of their losses this...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Ex Lineman Signed by Rams as Takk McKinley Cut
FRISCO - A Cowboys-related shake-up ... Moves toward Philly ... Jerry Jones says "Beer Me!'' ... Dalton Schultz knee might require a move … The Dallas Cowboys were "underdogs'' but won at L.A. Now they monitor Micah ... OCT 18 RAMS SIGN COWBOYS EX The Rams are making roster...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Confrontation With Teammate, per Report
During the Steelers’ 24–20 loss to the Jets in Week 4, starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was benched at halftime and relieved by rookie Kenny Pickett. Pickett then was named QB1 by coach Mike Tomlin and started the subsequent two games. Now, a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette notes...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Trade for Chase Claypool or DJ Moore? A Better WR Idea for Dallas
FRISCO - Going into NFL Week 6, the Dallas Cowboys could've been as justified to have been thought of as "buyers'' before the Nov. 1 trade deadline as the Pittsburgh Steelers could've been thought of as "sellers.''. Did the weekend's games change any of that?. There is a lingering perception...
Raleigh News & Observer
Motion Will Be Part of Packers’ Great Simplification Debate
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday, in the immediate aftermath of the debacle against the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made clear his thoughts on how to fix a broken offense. “Simpler. Simpler. Simplify some things,” Rodgers said. “The simplest plays are the best...
Raleigh News & Observer
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers at Rams
Carolina Panthers (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3) TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin) Listen: 99.7 The Fox (Anish Shroff, Jordan Gross, Jim Szoke, Kristen Balboni) Live updates: Follow @AllPanthers_ or @Callihan_ on Twitter. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Underdog Corners ‘Got Their Bone’ Against Greatest QB Of All Time
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into Week 6 at 9.5-point underdogs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing Tom Brady without three members of their starting secondary. At cornerback, James Pierre and Josh Jackson took the field with Arthur Maulet at the slot. From the outside, they should've been the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Buccaneers Shaquil Barrett on Steelers: ‘We Gave Them The Game’
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- It might surprise you to learn the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. But that's exactly what happened, according to outside linebacker, Shaquil Barrett. "Good teams don't come out here and lose a game on stuff that we did," Barrett said after the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Frustrate Tom Brady, Win Defensive Struggle to Beat Buccaneers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had their backs against the wall when facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while down a litany of their top defensive backs. But the Steelers pulled out a gut-check win thanks to a stunning and complete defensive performance. The visiting Buccaneers took the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions Seeking Boost in Intensity With Practice Changes
For Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the bye week was all about getting healthy. After suffering an ankle injury early in the season, the second-year wide receiver was sidelined for Detroit’s Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to action in Week 5 against the Patriots but was limited to just four catches for 18 yards while playing 21 snaps.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tyquan Thornton Gets First TD, Patriots Grab 24-6 Lead Over Browns
The New England Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry have been quiet for the majority of the 2022 season. But the tandem made its presence felt on New England’s opening drive of the second half, which culminated in the first career touchdown reception for rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton in the Patriots Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Raleigh News & Observer
Dalton Schultz ‘Tweaks’ Knee Injury; Cowboys Find Rookie TE Gem In Jake Ferguson?
The Dallas Cowboys may have fallen to the Philadelphia Eagles 26-17 at Lincoln Financial Field. But coach Mike McCarthy is right when he says his team "punched back'' with a second-half comeback. And part of the reason for the Cowboys' turnaround was the play of rookie tight end Jake Ferguson.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers players react to Robbie Anderson trade: ‘There was a lot of tension built up’
There might not be a player in the Carolina Panthers locker room closer to Robbie Anderson than backup quarterback P.J. Walker. Anderson and Walker were teammates at Temple during their college days. They were later reunited in 2020 under their former Temple head coach Matt Rhule in Charlotte, playing more than two seasons together as members of the Panthers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Led by Za’Darius Smith and Patrick Peterson, Vikings’ Defense Steps Up in Miami
"Defense, first and foremost, you were our backbone today," Kevin O'Connell said during his postgame speech in the visitors' locker room at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. "On a hot day, to be on the field as much as we put you on the field, and to answer the bell over and over again and then go finish it off, fellas, I'm so damn proud of what you guys just did right there. There's a lot of individual accolades over there, but when I went through it, I said you know what, every defensive player gets a game ball."
