abc57.com
Transpo cancels one route for week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo route #17, The Sweep, will not run for one week starting Monday, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. The route will be back up and running on October 24. The route does not run when the University of Notre Dame, Saint...
WNDU
Notre Dame, Mishawaka, Habitat for Humanity partner for affordable housing project
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka, the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture and Habitat for Humanity are teaming up to help make housing more affordable in St. Joseph County. Habitat said roughly 14,000 families in the county are overpaying in rent, and want to become...
WNDU
Tensions run high at SJC commissioner meeting
Lane restrictions to be in place on Church Street underpass in Mishawaka. Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has some “lofty goals for next year.”. City of South Bend holds open house for potential buyers of historic Lafayette Building. The Lafayette Building is said to be the first-ever commercial...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Ryker
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Ryker!. Ryker is a 3-year-old Border Collie mix. Ryker has a...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Former South Bend Mayor Roger Parent
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News Now Sunday Morning sat down with a former South Bend mayor for our Sunday Morning Spotlight. Roger Parent spoke with Jack Springgate about his new book coming out called “Getting Things Done”. Parent served the City of South Bend as mayor from...
abc57.com
Unity Gardens to host Port-A-Pit fundraiser
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Unity Gardens Inc. will be hosting a Port-A-Pit fundraiser to benefit the organization. The Port-A-Pit will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 28 at Unity Gardens Inc. which is located at 3501-3699 Prast Boulevard. Tickets can either be bought ahead of time...
abc57.com
South Bend Police determine active shooter call at Success Academy is unfounded
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - An active shooter call at the Success Academy on Tuesday afternoon was found to be not legitimate, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the school on Ardmore Trail for a report of an active shooter in the building.
WNDU
Tricia Sloma celebrates 30 years at WNDU!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are celebrating one of our own on Monday, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years now!. Tricia started her career at WNDU by working for AgDay and on the radio. She quickly moved to the desk and anchored the morning show. At that point, the newscast was just 30 minutes long – two hours less than what it is now!
WNDU
Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program begins next week
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program returns for another season!. The pick-up program begins on Monday, Oct. 24. Leaves will be picked up weekly, on the day before regular trash pick-up. For example, if a resident’s trash pick-up is on Wednesday, the Mishawaka Street Department will pick up leaves from that residence on Tuesday.
WNDU
Barrel-Aged Brewfest benefits Michiana kids
Three Oaks, Mich. (WNDU) - Journeyman Distillery holds its 5th annual Barrel-Aged Brewfest in Three Oaks. They closed the street outside the distillery and invited breweries from all over the state to participate in a friendly competition. Twenty-five breweries competed for the Golden Barrel Trophy, presented for the best beer...
WNDU
Active shooter report at Success Academy determined to be false
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a report of an active shooter at Success Academy Tuesday afternoon was determined to be false. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the school on Ardmore Trail on a report of an active shooter in the building. Officers checked the building and confirmed that all students and staff were safe.
WNDU
Youth Service Bureau proposes low-income housing, shelter for homeless teens
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A charitable donation could go a long way in addressing a variety of housing headaches in St. Joseph County, beginning with the plight of homeless teens. An organization that has helped homeless teens for 50 years is about to get a new home of its...
WNDU
Monkeying around in Michiana; hundreds attend Baboon Fest
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) -The Peaceable Primate Sanctuary held its annual Baboon Fest. Sitting on 80 acres in Winamac, the sanctuary serves as a retirement home for baboons and macaques from university studies, zoos, and private ownership. Families got a tour of the rapidly growing facility, which currently houses around 60...
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
WNDU
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
WANE-TV
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
22 WSBT
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
WNDU
Washington High School flag taken, vandalized during football game at John Glenn
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - During Washington High School’s football Game vs. John Glenn High School on Friday in Walkerton, the team noticed their flag was missing. In a Facebook post from Washington’s Athletic Department, it was discovered that the flag was taken and possibly burned. The...
22 WSBT
No accelerant found at site of massive LaPorte fire
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — New information has been released about the massive fire at the old American Rubber factory in LaPorte earlier this month. Investigators say police dogs found no evidence of an accelerant at the building. The fire nearly two weeks ago destroyed the old factory on Brighton...
WNDU
Guns down, ball up; basketball game promotes a violence-free South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 574 Stop the Violence held a basketball game to rally the community to combat gun violence. Happening in South Bend at the O’Brien Center, Majorvisions Promotions founder and event organizer Xavier Pittman used Indiana’s favorite pastime to bring people together. Children were encouraged...
