Creating stronger and more ductile microlattice materials with reduced unit sizes

Phys.org
Researchers develop novel robust superhydrophobic coating
Lotus-inspired superhydrophobicity attracts the interest of researchers due to its interfacial non-wetting and unique multi-phase contact properties. However, fragile hierarchical structures, fluorine-containing chemicals usage, and strict requirements for substrate scopes remain thorny challenges. Recently, a research team led by Prof. Hou Baorong and Prof. Duan Jizhou from the Institute of...
Phys.org
Magnetic plant biobots can be effectively used for pesticide and heavy metal removal
Biohybrid micro/nanorobots that integrate biological entities with artificial nanomaterials have shown great potential in the field of biotechnology. However, commonly used physical hybridization approaches can lead to blockages and damage to biological interfaces, impeding the optimal exploitation of natural abilities. In a new study from the University of Chemistry and...
Phys.org
A new method to dehydrogenate alkanes at ambient conditions
The chemical term alkanes, or paraffins, refers to organic compounds that consist of single-bonded carbon and hydrogen atoms, such as methane, ethane, and propane, and several other hydrocarbons. Over the years, alkanes have become widely used in organic chemistry, due to their unique chemical properties and their role in producing chemical reactions.
Phys.org
Scientists have grown custom-shaped nanoparticles
Physicists at Ural Federal University (UrFU) and their colleagues from the Institute of Electrophysics, Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Institute of Ion Plasma and Laser Technologies, Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan have developed a technology for the growth of nonspherical nanoparticles that are synthesized in the process of ion implantation.
Phys.org
Multiscale dynamical cross-talk in zeolite-catalyzed methanol-to-olefins reaction
Methanol-to-olefins (MTO) conversion, one of the most important reactions in C1 chemistry, has proven to be the most successful non-petrochemical industrialized routes for producing light olefins. Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has been dedicated to the R&D of the MTO reaction for the past four decades.
Phys.org
Researchers use cellulose to develop slow-release fertilizer and a self-fertilizing propagation pot
A research team affiliated with the Laboratory of Polymeric Materials and Biosorbents at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Araras, São Paulo state, Brazil, has produced and is testing cellulose-based materials for enhanced-efficiency fertilizers to improve the supply of nutrients to crops and reduce the release of non-biodegradable chemicals into the ecosystem.
Phys.org
Pioneering research directly dates the earliest milk use in prehistoric Europe
A new study has shown milk was used by the first farmers from Central Europe in the early Neolithic era around 7,400 years ago, advancing humans' ability to gain sustenance from milk and establishing the early foundations of the dairy industry. The international research, led by the University of Bristol...
Phys.org
Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth's climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
Phys.org
Solar farms a 'blight on the landscape'? Research shows they can benefit wildlife
Liz Truss, the new U.K. prime minister, isn't a fan of solar farms. In 2014, when she was environment secretary, she described rows of panels arranged in a field to capture energy from the sun as a "blight on the landscape." Eight years later, as a candidate for the 2022 Conservative Party leadership election, she said they were a threat to U.K. food supplies. Now her government seems intent on banning new solar farms by redefining some of the most promising sites for building them as prime farmland.
Phys.org
Collaborative team discovers new natural products, to be used as sources of antibiotics, at unprecedented speed
Many of the drugs we utilize in modern medicine are naturally produced by microbes. Penicillin, an antibiotic derived from certain molds, is one of the most notable natural products due to its recognition as one of the biggest advances in medicine and human health. As DNA sequencing has become cheaper and faster, scientists now have access to hundreds of thousands of microbial genomes and the natural products they produce.
Phys.org
Small sulfate aerosol may have masked effects of climate change in 1970s
Small sulfate particles of diameters 0.4 µm or less from anthropogenic sources could have had a cooling effect on the climate in the 1970s, by triggering cloud formation and reflection radiation. Global warming and climate change are one of the most pressing issues of this century. It is well...
Phys.org
Study: Women avoid looking at Instagram images that reflect their own areas of insecurity
A study in partnership with University of Glasgow, the University of the West of Scotland (UWS), and University of Strathclyde, examined participants' eye movements as they viewed a range of Instagram images of other women's faces and bodies, varying in size. The paper is published in Computers in Human Behavior.
Phys.org
Astronomers create new technique to assist in search for dark matter
Meteors may help astronomers devise a new way to locate dark matter—mysterious and invisible particles that have so far only been discerned by the effect they have on the natural world. Five times more prevalent than ordinary matter, dark matter makes up about 85% of the total mass of...
Phys.org
New analysis of obsidian blades reveals dynamic Neolithic social networks
An analysis of obsidian artifacts excavated during the 1960s at two prominent archaeological sites in southwestern Iran suggests that the networks Neolithic people formed in the region as they developed agriculture are larger and more complex than previously believed, according to a new study by Yale researchers. The study, published...
Phys.org
Transparent wood could soon replace plastics
Transparent wood promises to be an environmentally friendly substitute for glass or plastic used for making car windshields, see-through packaging and biomedical devices, according to a study. Published in the journal Science of The Total Environment, the study said transparent wood reduced ecological impacts on the environment because of its...
Phys.org
Short telomeres impede germ cell specification by upregulating MAPK and TGFβ signaling
Functional telomeres protect chromosome ends and play essential roles in stem cell maintenance and differentiation. Over the past decade, telomeres have attracted increasing attention due to their role in fertility. Short telomeres negatively impact germ cell development and can contribute to age-associated infertility. Moreover, telomere syndrome resulting from mutations of...
Phys.org
Millions of people are missing out on their fair share of the $424 billion aquatic food industry
Social, economic and political barriers are preventing millions of people from benefiting from the world's fastest-growing food-producing sector, a new study has revealed. Marine and freshwater foods, or blue foods, are a vital source of income and micronutrients, sustaining livelihoods for up to 800 million people worldwide. However, a new study of 195 countries has revealed that despite generating more than $424 billion globally, the benefits of the aquatic foods sector are distributed unequally, and even directly contribute to ongoing injustices.
Industry’s First XGS-PON Gateway Running prplOS Powered By MaxLinear’s AnyWAN™ SoC
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced the industry’s first XGS-PON home gateway unit (HGU) running prplOS. Using the URX851 SoC from MaxLinear’s AnyWAN™ family that integrates the company’s proven XGS-PON solution, the novel HGU is set to usher in a new era of interoperability for a wide array of access and gateway products based around prplOS middleware. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005588/en/ AnyWAN Enables Industry’s 1st prpl XGSPON HGU (Graphic: Business Wire)
Phys.org
The unique way this virus sneaks into a cell's nucleus could advance the study of cancer-causing pathogens
Viruses are tiny packets of destruction and there are more of them than any other biological entity on the planet. Luckily, only a few hundred are known to make people sick, and figuring out what makes those viruses tick can help prevent illness. What's more, examining the way viruses have evolved to infect mammals can perhaps even answer basic questions about human health.
Phys.org
Grazing animals key to long-term soil carbon stability, study finds
Large mammalian herbivores like the yak and ibex play a crucial role in stabilizing the pool of soil carbon in grazing ecosystems such as the Spiti region in the Himalayas, according to a 16-year-long study carried out by researchers at the Center for Ecological Sciences (CES) and the Divecha Center for Climate Change (DCCC), Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
