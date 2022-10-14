ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCM announces 12 film Angela Lansbury marathon Nov. 21

By Fred Topel
 4 days ago

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Turner Classic Movies announced Friday it will schedule an Angela Lansbury tribute in November. The 24 hour marathon of Lansbury's movies will air Nov. 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PshEF_0iZANHJi00
Angela Lansbury died Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Lansbury died Oct. 11 at age 96 . Earlier Friday Broadway announced it would dim the lights in Lansbury's honor on Saturday.

The TCM marathon begins at 6:15 a.m. EST with National Velvet . Lansbury plays Elizabeth Taylor 's sister in the film.

At 8:30 a.m. comes the 1948 The Three Musketeers , starring Lansbury as Queen Anne. At 10:45, TCM will play Tenth Avenue Angel also from 1948.

At noon, TCM will play If Winter Comes from 1947. At 2 p.m. TCM plays 1962's All Fall Down and 1964's Dear Heart at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., TCM screens 1946's The Harvey Girls , in which Lansbury plays a wild west showgirl. At 8 p.m., 1962's The Manchurian Candidate screens, in which Lansbury plays the mother of a brainwashed Korean War veteran, earning her third Oscar nomination.

At 10:15 p.m., Lansbury's first movie role in the 1944 remake of Gaslight , for which she earned an Oscar nomination, screens. At 12:15 a.m. 1945's The Picture of Dorian Gray , for which Lansbury earned another Oscar nomination playing Dorian's love interest, actor/singer Sybil Vane.

The marathon concludes with a 2:15 a.m. showing of 1951's Kind Lady and 3:45 a.m. showing of 1982's Sweeney Todd adaptation.

Comments / 4

Brenda Kempf
4d ago

Angela Lansbury was a truly wonderful gift to us all. May she rest in peace.

