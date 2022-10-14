Read full article on original website
Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge
"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
Herschel Walker's Mom Calls Claim That His Grandma Was 'Full-Blood Cherokee' into Question
Herschel Walker may have been caught in another lie this week, when his own mother refuted a talking point that the Georgia Senate candidate has been attributing to her. "I found something out. My mom just told me that my mom, grandmother, was full-blood Cherokee," he said at a Sept. 28 campaign stop in Forsyth, Georgia. "So I'm Native American. I was like, whoa, hello! So I'm a super mutt, I don't know what I am."
Quinton Simon: What we know about desperate search for 20-month-old who vanished in Georgia five days ago
The desperate search for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has entered its seventh day. The 20-month-old child went missing on Wednesday (5 October) from his home in Savannah, according to the Chatham County Police Department.Police are calling for members of the public to come forward with any information that may help their days-long search for Quinton, which officials said was their “highest priority”.Here is everything you need to know:When did Quinton go missing?The toddler went missing on 5 October from his home in Savannah, a coastal city on the border between Georgia and South Carolina, in Chatham County.Quinton was...
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll
With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
Herschel Walker Claimed He Supervised 6 Hospitals. He Didn’t.
The GOP Senate candidate has a long string of exaggerations about his record.
NFL・
Georgia county verifies thousands of 2020 election voters disputed by Trumpworld
Gwinnett County, Georgia, has validated 15,000 to 20,000 voters after a voter campaign challenged the status of thousands of voters before the November midterm election.
Walker scolded for flashing badge in middle of Georgia debate
SAVANNAH, GA. – Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former football player, was chastised on Friday in the middle of a debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) after he violated the debate rules by brandishing what appeared to be a prop badge. During a response to a question about crime and policing, Warnock […]
Fact check: What was true, false in Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock's Savannah debate?
Friday night's much anticipated debate between Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker was a fast-paced affair, and many claims were thrown out by both candidates. Walker largely managed to avoid the gaffes he has become known for on the campaign trail thus far, and Warnock dodged many of the questions posed by the moderators, though remained composed throughout. ...
Herschel Walker Doubles Down On Claims Law Enforcement Badge He Flashed During Senate Debate Is “Legit”
Herschel Walker is in a contentious race for the Georgia Senate seat in a battle against incumbent Raphael Warnock. The former football player has been called out for falsely claiming he has worked in law enforcement and during a recent debate flashed a badge that the moderator called a “prop.” Following that controversy, Walker is saying that the law enforcement badge is real and not fake. “That’s a badge that I was given by a police officer and I do have the badge I carry with me all the time. It’s a real badge. It’s not a fake badge. It is a...
Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’
The campaign for the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has registered a woman arrested earlier this year on charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection as a “county captain”. Mandy Robinson-Hand was included in a press release last month, which also listed dozens of other supporters of Mr Walker on the local level, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Ms Robinson-Hand is the chair of the GOP in Taylor County and was listed as the “captain” for the county in the middle of rural Georgia. She was arrested alongside her husband Charles Hand III just over a year...
Abrams: Kemp ‘simply refused to commit treason’ for Trump
Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, said that incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R) doesn’t deserve accolades simply for refusing to go along with former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state. “What was the alternative?” Abrams said in...
UGA freshman arrested, accused of making threats on Yik Yak
A University of Georgia student was arrested after police said he made threats on a social media app Saturday....
Daily Beast
Herschel Walker Doubles Down on Cop Badge: ‘It’s Real’
U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has defiantly claimed again that the cop badge he pulled out at Friday’s debate is real and that he has been “working with law enforcement for years,” including training, leadership, and health and wellness programs. After copping heat online for the stunt,...
Walker’s empty lectern co-stars in Senate debate with Warnock, Oliver
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock tried to make the most of Republican Herschel Walker’s absence at the Atlanta Press Club debat...
Perla was his boss. He was her ace. Inside the covert op behind DeSantis’ migrant flights
The final of three cash payments — $700 total — was left under a chunk of broken concrete behind the East Terrell Hills location of a San Antonio barbecue chain.
Events in Georgia take center stage once again as Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump
ATLANTA — The Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its final hearing Thursday afternoon and laid the blame for the insurrection at the feet of former President Donald Trump. Georgia was once again front and center during the hearing with committee members highlighting events at the Georgia State Capitol, including the former president’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
