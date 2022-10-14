The desperate search for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has entered its seventh day. The 20-month-old child went missing on Wednesday (5 October) from his home in Savannah, according to the Chatham County Police Department.Police are calling for members of the public to come forward with any information that may help their days-long search for Quinton, which officials said was their “highest priority”.Here is everything you need to know:When did Quinton go missing?The toddler went missing on 5 October from his home in Savannah, a coastal city on the border between Georgia and South Carolina, in Chatham County.Quinton was...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO