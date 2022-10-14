ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Ghosts of Saratoga Trolley Tour makes its debut

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WeF58_0iZALylB00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga Springs History Museum and Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center have announced a new seasonal guided trolley tour during the Halloween season. The tour covers many ghostly locations in Saratoga Springs including the Canfield Casino.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The tours will be led by Saratoga Springs History Museum President and local historian Charlie Kuenzel. The stories are derived from research by noted ghost hunter David Pitkin and other paranormal investigators.

The tours will start in front of the visitor center at 279 Broadway on October 20 and 25 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The tour is adults only with tickets at $35. Call the Saratoga Heritage Area Visitor Center at (518) 587-3241 to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Famous Comedian Announces Show In Capital Region! Ready to Rant?

We are very fortunate in the Capital Region to have so many different places to experience live entertainment. A chance to step away from television or our phones and tablets to enjoy a concert at SPAC, a play at Proctors in Schenectady or perhaps the symphony at the Palace Theatre in Albany.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy