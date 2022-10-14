Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police look for mini mart armed robbers
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Money and items were stolen late Sunday night during an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store at 2220 Lakeside Drive. Lynchburg Police responded to the store around 11:50 p.m. The robbers had run toward Forest Brook Road. The robbers are described as follows:. Black male...
WBTM
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stoneville Shooting Death
On Monday, October 17, 2022 at around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that an individual had been shot at 133 Wimbish Rd. Stoneville, N.C. Upon their arrival, Deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, 34, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Burroughs was located outside, near...
WBTM
Three Injured in Gretna Crash
Three people were injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash in Gretna. The accident occurred just before noon in the 10500 block of East Gretna Road and involved two vehicles and a trailer. When crews arrived they found two people who were entrapped. In total three people were sent to...
WSLS
Four-month-old puppy rescued near dumpsters in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A puppy is now fighting for his life after he was found abandoned at a dumpster. Saturday night, a call came into the Franklin County Animal Shelter about a dog that was found near dumpsters. He was alone and very sick. “Weak, couldn’t stand, barely...
WSET
1 dead, another in critical condition as crews investigate Early Street fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a house fire on Tuesday morning in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that there were two people in the home on the 1200 block of Early Street when the call came. They say two bystanders were trying to help get people out of the home.
WSLS
Roanoke man sentenced to 12 years in prison for using gun in fatal drug crime
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in May 2019 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to the US Department of Justice. Court records show that on May 31, 2019, the teenager contacted 23-year-old Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn through a friend to purchase two ounces of marijuana, which Glenn agreed to sell for $300.
Man in Alamance County accused of indecent exposure near day care
HAW RIVER, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Alamance County on Friday in connection to an indecent exposure incident, according to a Haw River Police Department news release. Around 2:30 p.m., a woman was driving down East Main Street when she saw a man standing at the gate of a day care and […]
chathamstartribune.com
Seeking larceny suspects in Danville
Danville Police Department detectives are searching for two men involved in a larceny at local convenience store. DPD is asking for community members help to identify these males. This incident occurred on Oct.14 at 7:07 a.m. in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road. One man grabbed a register and ran on foot into a vehicle. If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or using our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818# . Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office offering new signing bonus
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City upped efforts to hire Sheriff’s deputies Monday, as law enforcement agencies across the country continue to face staffing shortages. City Council has agreed to help fund a $5,000 sign-on bonus for 25 sworn deputy Sheriff positions. The estimated cost for those bonuses comes to more than $167,000 — including fringe benefits for those deputies.
WSLS
Public hearing postponed for proposed Pittsylvania County luxury RV park
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – There has been a delay in the process to bring a luxury RV park to Pittsylvania County. A public hearing and vote on the RV park proposal was scheduled to take place during this month’s Board of Supervisors meeting but has now been pushed to November.
wakg.com
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Teen
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has reported a runaway juvenile. Shawn Miguel Williams, 17, was last seen leaving 1617 Flat Rock Rd. in Reidsville around 11:30PM on Sunday. He was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve white shirt, high top black Levi shoes, and was carrying a teddy bear...
whee.net
Fatal fire on Forest Street
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 405 Forest Street. The caller informed dispatch that someone may be inside of the home. After working to get the fire under control, crews located a deceased body that was unidentifiable.
WBTM
Danville Police Department Recognizes Five for On the Job Performance
The Danville Police Department is recognizing five of their own for on the job performance. The officers were recognized in five separate Facebook posts on the departments page. Officer J.S. Stadler received the Community Guardian Award of the Quarter. “Stadler responded to a call-in reference to a male that was...
Hazmat crews respond to business on E. Elm Street in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — Hazmat crews are at the scene of a business fire in Graham Monday night, according to fire officials. It happened at Indulor America located at 932 East Elm Street Graham. The incident started as an accidental release of a chemical inside the plant. This mixed with...
Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
WDBJ7.com
Man taken to hospital after Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning along Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive around 11 a.m. According to Lynchburg Police, officers and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and found the driver to be the only one who was riding.
wfxrtv.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says a man is in critical condition after a Saturday morning motorcycle crash. LPD and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the crash just involved the motorcycle and the driver was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and later airlifted to UVA.
WSET
New pup in charge! Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office welcomes new K-9
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has a new friendly, and furry, face around their station. The Office of the Sheriff announced that their newest K-9 officially started training on Monday. K-9 Bono and his handler, Sgt. Knight, will be in training until the end...
Fatal house fire being investigated in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday morning the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Forest Street that turned out to be deadly. The Martinsville Police Department says the incident happened in the 405 block of Forest Street at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The person who reported the fire to the […]
