Gainesville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured five people

A driver who fled from the scene of a serious traffic collision on U.S. 129/Athens Highway just before 9 p.m. Saturday faces a long list of criminal charges. Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested Jose Luis Muniz, 19, of Gainesville on Sunday, Oct. 16, several hours after the two-vehicle crash on Athens Highway at Smallwood Road. The HCSO Accident Investigation Unit made an initial determination that Muniz was traveling south on Athens Highway in a BMW passenger car when he struck a Honda Odyssey minivan that was turning left from Smallwood Road onto Athens Highway.
GAINESVILLE, GA
11Alive

Brookhaven Police investigates abduction, robbery

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department is investigating a robbery and abduction that authorities said happened along Lavista Road in DeKalb County. Details on the exact location of where the situation happened and the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime have not been released. However, police said no one...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
nowhabersham.com

Officials identify man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain

The White County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The Alpharetta man fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah with his wife, officials said. While the...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Duluth man killed, nine others injured in Clermont wreck

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Duluth man and injured nine other people in Clermont on Saturday night, October 15. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Uniform Patrol Division deputies responded to the crash between a Honda Odyssey minivan and Honda...
CLERMONT, GA
accesswdun.com

Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead

A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Athens cyclist dies from sustained injuries from car crash

Carey Maxey, 68, of Athens, GA died on October 14, 2022, as a result of his injuries sustained in a car crash three weeks prior. On September 22, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist on Price Avenue and Franklin Street at around 7:44 a.m. The cyclist, Carey Maxey, was traveling on the sidewalk of Prince Avenue in the same direction as a 2022 Hyundai Kona. The cyclist made an attempt to cross Prince Avenue, but he and the Hyundai Kona collided, injuring Maxey, who was sent to a local hospital by EMS. The driver of the Hyundai Kona was uninjured from the accident.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Driver killed when car overturns south of Homer

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a driver was killed in a wreck late Saturday in Banks County. Troopers responded to the single-car wreck on U.S. 441 / Ga. 15 near McDonald Circle shortly after 11:15 Saturday night. GSP officials reported the southbound Nissan 350Z failed to negotiate a...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

One man injured following shooting incident in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County deputies responded Friday evening to a shooting in Thomson. Dispatchers say deputies got the call around 6:30 about gunshots on West Street. Thomson Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Brown says because of the “severity” of the case, the department requested the assistance of the...
THOMSON, GA
11Alive

Teen found shot dead in the road, police in DeKalb County say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was found shot dead in the street on Friday night in Decatur, according to police. DeKalb County Police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane regarding a person that was shot. Officers said they found the body of a boy in his late teens shot "in the roadway."
DECATUR, GA
accesswdun.com

Man shot to death in Gainesville, police searching for suspect

A Gainesville man was shot to death in the city Thursday evening, and police are now searching for the suspect. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, police responded to the 2200 block of Catalina Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Police found Cristian Jimenez, 25, laying in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
