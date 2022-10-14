Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nowhabersham.com
Gainesville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured five people
A driver who fled from the scene of a serious traffic collision on U.S. 129/Athens Highway just before 9 p.m. Saturday faces a long list of criminal charges. Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested Jose Luis Muniz, 19, of Gainesville on Sunday, Oct. 16, several hours after the two-vehicle crash on Athens Highway at Smallwood Road. The HCSO Accident Investigation Unit made an initial determination that Muniz was traveling south on Athens Highway in a BMW passenger car when he struck a Honda Odyssey minivan that was turning left from Smallwood Road onto Athens Highway.
Brookhaven Police investigates abduction, robbery
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department is investigating a robbery and abduction that authorities said happened along Lavista Road in DeKalb County. Details on the exact location of where the situation happened and the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime have not been released. However, police said no one...
nowhabersham.com
Officials identify man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain
The White County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The Alpharetta man fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah with his wife, officials said. While the...
nowhabersham.com
Duluth man killed, nine others injured in Clermont wreck
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Duluth man and injured nine other people in Clermont on Saturday night, October 15. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Uniform Patrol Division deputies responded to the crash between a Honda Odyssey minivan and Honda...
accesswdun.com
Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead
A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
I-85 south near Beaver Ruin Road shut down due to crash in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Several lanes are blocked on Interstate 85 south near Beaver Ruin Road in Gwinnett County due to a major crash Tuesday afternoon. Gwinnett Police said drivers should avoid the area and find an alternative route. Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries....
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for 3 suspects in Hall County convenience store theft
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for one man and two women accused of stealing alcohol from a Hall County convenience store. The Hall County Sheriff's Office shared photos taken by security cameras of the three suspects at a Circle K on the 2600 block of Dawsonville Highway. According...
Knife-wielding man shot by neighbor in Gainesville, police say
A man who police said may have been suffering a mental health crisis as he used knives to threaten multiple people in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning was critically injured when he was shot by a neighbor.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
wuga.org
Athens cyclist dies from sustained injuries from car crash
Carey Maxey, 68, of Athens, GA died on October 14, 2022, as a result of his injuries sustained in a car crash three weeks prior. On September 22, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist on Price Avenue and Franklin Street at around 7:44 a.m. The cyclist, Carey Maxey, was traveling on the sidewalk of Prince Avenue in the same direction as a 2022 Hyundai Kona. The cyclist made an attempt to cross Prince Avenue, but he and the Hyundai Kona collided, injuring Maxey, who was sent to a local hospital by EMS. The driver of the Hyundai Kona was uninjured from the accident.
accesswdun.com
Hall County authorities release name of murdered homeless man
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was found dead behind a business on Atlanta Highway despite being unable to contact the man’s relatives. The body of Hung Van Le, 61, was found on Oct. 2. According to a press release from...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Juvenile claims mother tried to stab her; collision between vehicle and motorized wheel chair; children locked out of their home
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Fraud – Cherokee...
accesswdun.com
Driver killed when car overturns south of Homer
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a driver was killed in a wreck late Saturday in Banks County. Troopers responded to the single-car wreck on U.S. 441 / Ga. 15 near McDonald Circle shortly after 11:15 Saturday night. GSP officials reported the southbound Nissan 350Z failed to negotiate a...
Neighbors recall moments knife-wielding man ran through neighborhood before he was shot by resident
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police were called out around 7:30 a.m. Monday on an abnormal behavior call, after neighbors living near Shades Valley Lane said they saw a man walking the streets and damaging vehicles with a knife in each hand. A newly released 911 call is offering fresh...
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
Police looking for missing teen from DeKalb County | What to know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help tracking down a missing teen who was last seen at a home near Russell Dr. in Decatur. According to a Facebook post from the department, the boy's name is Zion. He's 13-years-old and is around five feet tall. Police add...
WRDW-TV
One man injured following shooting incident in Thomson
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County deputies responded Friday evening to a shooting in Thomson. Dispatchers say deputies got the call around 6:30 about gunshots on West Street. Thomson Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Brown says because of the “severity” of the case, the department requested the assistance of the...
Teen found shot dead in the road, police in DeKalb County say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was found shot dead in the street on Friday night in Decatur, according to police. DeKalb County Police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane regarding a person that was shot. Officers said they found the body of a boy in his late teens shot "in the roadway."
accesswdun.com
Man shot to death in Gainesville, police searching for suspect
A Gainesville man was shot to death in the city Thursday evening, and police are now searching for the suspect. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, police responded to the 2200 block of Catalina Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Police found Cristian Jimenez, 25, laying in...
Georgia man sentenced for molesting 13-year-old girl at sleepover after giving her margarita
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A McDonough man was sentenced Friday after he pled guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl at a sleepover at a friend's house, the Henry County District Attorney's Office said. Andrew Bartles, 33, was sentenced to 25 years, with the condition that the first 10 years must...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1