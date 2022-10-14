Read full article on original website
Three People Reportedly Overdosing on Mushrooms at Burlington Campground
In an apparent second case of multiple people being poisoned by mushrooms in the Emerald Triangle this week, about 6:30 p.m., emergency dispatch sent fire and ambulance to Burlington Campground where three people were reported to be ill from ingesting mushrooms. Yesterday, our brother site in Mendocino County, MendoFever, reported...
After a Fox Bit Someone and Attacked a Moving Vehicle, a Dead Fox Is Found With Rabies in Lanphere Dunes Near Arcata
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Laboratory:. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Laboratory, in partnership with the California Department of Public Health Viral and Rickettsial Disease Laboratory, confirmed that a fox found at the Lanphere Dunes in the Arcata area tested positive for rabies. The animal was brought into the lab for testing after being found dead under a U.S. Fish and Wildlife (USFWS) work truck on Lanphere Road.
Newsom and AG Praise California’s Cannabis Framework—Mendocino County Leaders Say It’s Broken
Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta published notably similar press releases this week celebrating California’s cannabis industry touting it as the “largest, safest, and most regulated” market in the world. To protect the Golden State’s legal cannabis industry, Newsom and Bonta extolled the mission of...
After one year, disappearance of Emmilee Risling still looms over North Coast
EUREKA, Calif. — One year after she was last seen, the search continues for Hoopa Valley tribal member and mother of two Emmilee Risling. Risling was seen on Oct. 14 2021, in the Weitchpec area, and was officially declared missing four days later on Oct. 18. The Yurok, Hoopa Valley and Karuk Tribes had collaborated with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office to conduct multiple searches of the area but have yet to find her.
League of American Bicyclists Wants to Understand Bicyclists’ Experiences in Arcata
The League of American Bicyclists is seeking your input to gain a better understanding of bicyclists’ experiences in Arcata. On September 29th, 2022, The City of Arcata applied for Bicycle Friendly Community status from the League of American Bicyclists. The City of Arcata has been a ‘Silver’ status community since 2019 and we have the goal of achieving a ‘Gold’ status as a community by 2023 and ‘Platinum’ status by 2026. This recognition can be beneficial for helping gain grants and other forms of funding as it provides a source of credibility as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to providing safe, accessible, and equitable bicycle transportation facilities to our community.
Humboldt County Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Roadshows in Willow Creek and Hoopa
The County of Humboldt’s upcoming efforts to update its broad economic development strategy is hitting the road again and community meetings will be held in Willow Creek and Hoopa. The public meetings will be held in early November, and all community members are invited to attend. Ultimately, these public...
For Those Who Are Curious
Today, a plane with the tail number N208NR is flying a grid pattern over a rural area between Willow Creek and Fortuna–Kneeland. The plane, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, flew out of Medford this morning about 8 a.m. Then began the grid pattern which, as of noon, stretches from Cow Creek almost to the Mad River and three quarters of the way south of Hwy 299 towards Hwy 36.
Arcata Home Nominated for Federal Historic Designation
The California State Historical Resources Commission (Commission) will hold a virtual meeting…Friday, October 21 to consider seven nominations for federal historic designation and one nomination for state historic designation. A property being considered for nomination is Compton’s Cafeteria in San Francisco; its ground floor was the focus of a...
Brandishing Weapon, Subject In The Middle Of The Road – Ukiah Police Logs 10.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department Says It Seized 200,000 Plants and 30 Tons of Processed Marijuana
Letter from Sheriff Matt Kendall Posted on the Facebook page of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has been working extremely hard this year. With all your help the Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team has seized over 200,000 marijuana plants, almost 30 tons [of] processed marijuana and 43 firearms. We have been forced to focus our efforts on the most egregious violators due to the extreme shortage in personnel which most law enforcement agencies are facing. This was just a drop in the bucket. We are looking much better than we were last year in many areas, however we have a long way to go until we have this problem cleaned up. I continue to receive calls from residents concerned about violence and environmental degradation. Please understand we are trying very hard to get to all of the problem locations.
Penny is Looking for a Loving Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Penny. I am a female, tan and brown Belgian Malinois. Age:...
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
Law Enforcement Helicopter Circles Grows and Southern Humboldt Town Yesterday
At least one law enforcement helicopter and possibly more circled over cannabis grows and the town of Redway in Southern Humboldt yesterday. According to one resident of the Kings Range area, about 1:30 p.m. “low flying black helicopters” flew over permitted grows on Wilder Ridge Road in the Honeydew area and then southwest into the Kings Range mountains.
Mendocino Holding ‘Stakeholder Meeting’ to Present Low Impact Development Manual Update
As part of the County’s Stormwater Management, NPDES Permit, Planning and Buildings Services (PBS) will be hosting a virtual “Stakeholder Meeting” to present the anticipated upcoming changes to the Low Impact Development (LID) Standards, prior to finalization of an updated program manual being released. This meeting will provide the general public, and industry professionals, etc. the ability to provide feedback on the existing manual as well as discuss changes they would like to see going forward. PBS and their consultant, Stone Creek Consulting, will provide an overview of the changes at the State level and the anticipated timeline for the final LID Manual will be available and in use.
Lady of the Lake: About algae
The lake is always green and there is so much algae, it’s everywhere. We are visiting another lake this weekend, will there be algae there too? How do we find out?. Thank you for asking this question, it’s timely and very important! There is also a lot of confusion around “algae” and what is commonly mistaken for algae. What you are probably concerned about is actually cyanobacteria. However, what you are noticing about your lake happens every summer, and not just in Clear Lake, but in other places around the state, around the Country, and around the world.
[UPDATE 4:18 p.m.: Cool Video of Firefighters Using Traffic Cones to Put Out Flames] Fire Burning Near the Bay at the Foot of H Street in Eureka
Video by Mark McKenna taken before firefighters were on scene. A grass fire is burning at 1st and H Street in Eureka as of 3:53 p.m. Video of the firefighters on the scene by Mark McKenna. Humboldt Bay Fire is at the scene and reports this is a 50′ by...
PG&E Plans to Underground Infrastructure East of Willow Creek on 299
According to a press release this morning from Caltrans, PG&E plans to underground their utility lines east of Willow Creek between Cedar Flat and Del Loma on Hwy 299 in the coming year. Caltrans states, “PG&E is planning projects for the undergrounding of their infrastructure starting this year along multiple...
Hunkered Down in Their Car, A Mother and Father Deliver Their Baby on the Shoulder of Highway 128
On Sunday, October 15, 2022, an Oregon couple was driving south and somehow ended up on Mendocino County’s Highway 128, a road of twists and turns running east to west from the Mendocino Coast to Anderson Valley finally terminating in Cloverdale. In the early morning dark, around 3 o’clock,...
HCSO Releases Video of Officer-Involved Shooting
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On the evening of July 20, 2022, a Humboldt County Sheriff’s Field Training Officer and a...
