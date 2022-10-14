Read full article on original website
Related
Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday, West Cliff Drive was filled with hundreds of bike riders, joggers and skaters for the 8th Annual Open Streets Santa Cruz Event. The event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two miles of West Cliff Drive from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park were The post Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus appeared first on KION546.
tpgonlinedaily.com
County Announces Correction to Vote-By-Mail Instructions
The Santa Cruz County Clerk is alerting the public of an error related to the voting instructions found in the ballot packets sent by mail to voters the week of Oct. 10. On the back of the instruction sheet (which includes your “I Voted” sticker), incorrect deadlines for returning ballots by mail are listed.
Santa Cruz city SEIU worker strike underway, hundreds at the picket lines
The first strike in Santa Cruz city history began as early as 4 a.m. Monday, with hundreds at picket lines around the city by 9 a.m. Representatives of SEIU and the city were scheduled to meet again later Monday morning, this time with a state mediator.
Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
visitgilroy.com
Breakfast Hot Spots in Gilroy
Who doesn’t love breakfast?! It’s the one meal that many of us eat at all hours of the day. Brunches have also grown very popular. And you know you’ve made “breakfast dinner” more often than you’d like to admit—long after the kids have left the nest. Let’s not forget that even cereal is a favorite late-night snack!
tpgonlinedaily.com
State Audit Scrutinizes Our County Fair
Longtime Santa Cruz County Fair CEO Dave Kegebein, who led a financial turnaround during 11 years at the helm, has lost his job after a state audit found the fair had no receipts and had no supervisory review for $163,442 of purchases from 2017 to 2021, including $31,345 for fuel for his truck.
downtowncampbell.com
2022 Oktoberfest in Campbell
Photos from the first day of Oktoberfest in Campbell 2022. Oktoberfest in Campbell starts early in the day with a Fun Run at Campbell Park that includes a Kid's Dash, a 10K, and then a 5K. 2022 was the first year the Oktoberfest Fun Runs were held in person since...
KTVU FOX 2
Emergency responders urge people to prepare for the next 'Big One'
SAN FRANCISCO - 33 years ago today the Bay Area was rocked by the Loma Prieta earthquake. Experts warn it's not a matter of if a major quake will strike again, it's a matter of when. First responders have an important message. Emergency responders are urging all of us to...
pajaronian.com
Fire damages St. Patrick’s Parish
WATSONVILLE—A fire that severely damaged St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish on Oct. 17 was arson, Watsonville Police Department confirmed Tuesday. Church officials say they have video footage of the arson occurring. It was not clear Tuesday afternoon if there is any suspect information. Personnel from the Diocese of Monterey...
lookout.co
Collective Santa Cruz nails the vibe with new series of market-style events
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. It’s a warm September evening and the sun...
KSBW.com
St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville catches fire
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville caught fire Monday night. The fire was reported just after 10:00 p.m. According to the Watsonville Fire Department, the fire was put out just before 11:00 p.m. So far, there is no information on any damage or injuries. This is...
iheart.com
Bayfair Shopping Center in San Leandro Closing For Good
Bayfair shopping center in San Leandro will soon be closing its doors for good. Close date/plans have not yet been finalized, but they plan on housing, office space for tech companies, and retail on the ground floor. Luckily, the Target will stay put. Full details here! Check out some of the reactions below:
COVID Dashboard: Cases rise in Santa Cruz County as new Omicron subvariant shows up in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
KTVU FOX 2
Two more dogs poisoned by meth in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - An animal clinic in San Jose says two more dogs have mistakenly ingested meth while on a walk. This comes days after another case and now, vets are asking pet owners to be on the lookout when out with their dogs. Veterinarians say this is not...
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Closures startle Aptos, SLV; Uncie Ro’s opens in Watsonville; a PSL for the haters
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday and welcome to Eaters Digest. This...
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
The Almanac Online
Manresa Bread expanding to new flagship location
A latté and croissant at Manresa Bread in Los Altos. Photo by Veronica Weber. is expanding to a 1,400-square-foot flagship location in downtown Los Gatos, according to a spokesperson for the bakery. The original bakery location, located at 276 N. Santa Cruz Ave. in Los Gatos, will be temporarily...
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Contra Costa County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop as health officials brace for the coming flu season. County health officials told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that statistics involving...
Comments / 7