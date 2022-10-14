ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday, West Cliff Drive was filled with hundreds of bike riders, joggers and skaters for the 8th Annual Open Streets Santa Cruz Event. The event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two miles of West Cliff Drive from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park were The post Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

County Announces Correction to Vote-By-Mail Instructions

The Santa Cruz County Clerk is alerting the public of an error related to the voting instructions found in the ballot packets sent by mail to voters the week of Oct. 10. On the back of the instruction sheet (which includes your “I Voted” sticker), incorrect deadlines for returning ballots by mail are listed.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
visitgilroy.com

Breakfast Hot Spots in Gilroy

Who doesn’t love breakfast?! It’s the one meal that many of us eat at all hours of the day. Brunches have also grown very popular. And you know you’ve made “breakfast dinner” more often than you’d like to admit—long after the kids have left the nest. Let’s not forget that even cereal is a favorite late-night snack!
GILROY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

State Audit Scrutinizes Our County Fair

Longtime Santa Cruz County Fair CEO Dave Kegebein, who led a financial turnaround during 11 years at the helm, has lost his job after a state audit found the fair had no receipts and had no supervisory review for $163,442 of purchases from 2017 to 2021, including $31,345 for fuel for his truck.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
downtowncampbell.com

2022 Oktoberfest in Campbell

Photos from the first day of Oktoberfest in Campbell 2022. Oktoberfest in Campbell starts early in the day with a Fun Run at Campbell Park that includes a Kid's Dash, a 10K, and then a 5K. 2022 was the first year the Oktoberfest Fun Runs were held in person since...
CAMPBELL, CA
pajaronian.com

Fire damages St. Patrick’s Parish

WATSONVILLE—A fire that severely damaged St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish on Oct. 17 was arson, Watsonville Police Department confirmed Tuesday. Church officials say they have video footage of the arson occurring. It was not clear Tuesday afternoon if there is any suspect information. Personnel from the Diocese of Monterey...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville catches fire

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville caught fire Monday night. The fire was reported just after 10:00 p.m. According to the Watsonville Fire Department, the fire was put out just before 11:00 p.m. So far, there is no information on any damage or injuries. This is...
WATSONVILLE, CA
iheart.com

Bayfair Shopping Center in San Leandro Closing For Good

Bayfair shopping center in San Leandro will soon be closing its doors for good. Close date/plans have not yet been finalized, but they plan on housing, office space for tech companies, and retail on the ground floor. Luckily, the Target will stay put. Full details here! Check out some of the reactions below:
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two more dogs poisoned by meth in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - An animal clinic in San Jose says two more dogs have mistakenly ingested meth while on a walk. This comes days after another case and now, vets are asking pet owners to be on the lookout when out with their dogs. Veterinarians say this is not...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Almanac Online

Manresa Bread expanding to new flagship location

A latté and croissant at Manresa Bread in Los Altos. Photo by Veronica Weber. is expanding to a 1,400-square-foot flagship location in downtown Los Gatos, according to a spokesperson for the bakery. The original bakery location, located at 276 N. Santa Cruz Ave. in Los Gatos, will be temporarily...
LOS GATOS, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Contra Costa County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop as health officials brace for the coming flu season. County health officials told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that statistics involving...

