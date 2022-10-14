SBLive Illinois Power 25 Week 7 High School Football Rankings: East St. Louis remains on top
By Max Baker
Here is a look at the latest SBLive Illinois Power 25 high school football rankings.
SBLIVE ILLINOIS POWER 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
October 13, 2022
1. East St. Louis (5-2)
Last week: 1
Next game: Oct. 14 vs. No. 17 Edwardsville (6-1)
Ranking rationale: The Flyers rolled over Alton for the 200th victory of Darren Sunkett’s coaching career. East St. Louis led 26-0 after one quarter and 59-0 at halftime before cruising to an 80-0 win. Sophomore RB TaRyan Martin scored three touchdowns. Illinois commit Antwon Hayden scored on a blocked punt recovery and a fumble return.
2. Lincoln-Way East (7-0)
Last week: 2
Next game: Oct. 14. vs. No. 24 Lockport (5-2)
Ranking rationale: Homewood Flossmoor nearly gave the second-ranked Griffins a scare after a 14-14 first quarter, but after that, it was all Lincoln-Way East. Their defense settled down and the offense continued to put up points as Lincoln Way won 52-14.
3. Loyola Academy (7-0)
Last week: 3
Next game: Oct. 15 vs. St. Patrick (4-3)
Ranking rationale: For the second week in a row, Loyola got tested but prevailed with a fourth-quarter touchdown to go up by two scores. Loyola is still unbeaten with the 34-22 win over Providence Catholic.
4. Mount Carmel (7-0)
Last week: 4
Next game: Oct. 14 vs. St. Viator (4-3)
Ranking rationale: Mount Carmel pitched its third shutout of the season with a convincing 42-0 win over St. Laurence (3-3). A matchup with St. Viator is the only thing in the way of a collision course between Loyola in two weeks.
5. Neuqua Valley (6-1)
Last week: 5
Next game: Oct. 14 at DeKalb (4-3)
Ranking rationale: Neuqua grabbed its fifth straight win Friday night with a 28-0 victory over winless Waubonsie. Running back Jaden Mcgee had an 11-yard score while Grant Larkin also had a 31-yard TD from quarterback Ryan Mohler. The Neuqua Valley defense turned in a great effort holding Waubonsie to just one first down and a total of minus-30 yards.
6. Wheaton North (6-1)
Last week: 6
Next game: Oct. 14 at Geneva (5-2)
Ranking rationale: In a low scoring affair, Wheaton North hung on for an 8-7 victory over Wheaton Warrenville South. A fourth quarter interception by defensive back Matt Kuczaj of the Falcons defense sealed the close win.
7. Lemont (7-0)
Last week: 7
Next game: Oct. 14 at Hillcrest (4-3)
Ranking rationale: Lemont totaled 529 yards of offense in a 68-30 win last week. This was its second straight week putting up more than 60 points and they will look to remain undefeated against another conference opponent.
8. Sacred Heart-Griffin (7-0)
Last week: 8
Next game: Oct. 14 vs. Lanphier (1-6)
Ranking rationale: Sacred Heart-Griffin remained undefeated with a big 49-0 win over Glenwood. A matchup with Lamphier is next.
9. Simeon (7-0)
Last week: 9
Next game: Oct. 15 vs. Morgan Park (7-0)
Ranking rationale: Simeon shut out their fourth opponent of the season on Saturday with a 29-0 against Chicago Public League opponent Kenwood to remain undefeated. Morgan Park is allowing just 6.7 points per game this season.
10. York (7-0)
Last week: 10
Next game: Oct. 14 vs. Willowbrook (4-3)
Ranking rationale: York kept their undefeated season alive with a 31-7 win against Hinsdale Central and clinched a share of the West Suburban Conference title (their first since 2010).
11. Glenbard West (6-1)
Last week: 11
Next game: Oct. 14 vs. Lyons (6-1)
Ranking rationale: Glenbard West held on for a 28-21 win last week, but led most of the way. Lyons has won two straight games since losing to York.
12. Hersey (7-0)
Last week: 12
Next game: Oct. 14 at Elk Grove (6-1)
Ranking rationale: Hersey got off to a quick 21-0 lead in the 1st quarter and finished with a 49-0 win over Wheeling They will take on Elk Grove in a conference matchup next week that could determine the winner of the Mid Suburban - East Conference.
13. Warren Township (6-1)
Last week: 13
Next game: Oct. 14 at Lake Forest (2-5)
Ranking rationale: The Blue Devils’ defense was tough all night against Waukegan as they secured their first shutout of the season with a 47-0 win.
14. Prospect (6-1)
Last week: 15
Next game: Oct. 14 at Wheeling (3-4)
Ranking rationale: Running back Gavin Flanagan rushed for 205 yards in the Knights’ 55-27 win over Buffalo Grove.
15. O’Fallon (6-1)
Last week: 16
Next game: Oct. 14 vs. Alton (1-6)
Ranking rationale: Quarterback Colt Michael broke the school’s single-season passing touchdown record with 23 touchdowns in seven games for the Panthers in last week’s win.
16. Prairie Ridge (6-1)
Last week: 17
Next game: Oct. 14 at Crystal Lake South (5-2)
Ranking rationale: Prairie Ridge answered a touchdown from Dundee Crown with five consecutive scores and went on to win by 21 points, 35-14.
17. Edwardsville (6-1)
Last week: 18
Next game: Oct. 14 at No. 1 East St. Louis (5-2)
Ranking rationale: Edwardsville was on the right end of a close finish this week as Belleville East couldn’t complete a 2-point conversion to end the game. A tough matchup with East St. Louis awaits.
18. Maine South (5-2)
Last week: 19
Next game: Oct. 14 at Evanston (3-4)
Ranking rationale: The Hawks have now won three straight games after opening the season going 2-2 in the first four weeks. Maine South broke the game open with a 21-point second quarter and won 45-7 over Niles West.
19. Chicago Marist (4-3)
Last week: 20
Next game: Oct. 14 vs. Carmel (5-2)
Ranking rationale: After a 28-17 loss to No. 3 Loyola Academy last week, Marist needed to bounce back against the Montini Catholic Broncos. The RedHawks rolled in a 30-point win to get back over .500 and finish the regular season with games against Carmel and rival Brother Rice.
20. St. Rita (5-2)
Last week: 22
Next game: Oct. 14 at Providence Catholic (4-3)
Ranking rationale: St. Rita has now won their last four games after a dominating 52-19 win over Marian Central Catholic.
21. Crete-Monee (5-2)
Last week: 23
Next game: Oct. 14 at Bloom (2-4)
Ranking rationale: After falling behind Rich Township 12-8 in the first half, Crete-Monee rattled off 16 unanswered points in the third quarter to take the lead and emerged with a 30-26 win.
22. St. Charles North (6-1)
Last week: 24
Next game: Oct. 14 at Glenbard North (3-4)
Ranking rationale: After losing their opener, St. Charles North has caught fire and won six straight games. They took care of St. Charles East 38-7.
23. South Elgin (7-0)
Last week: 25
Next game: Oct. 14 vs. Bartlett (4-3)
Ranking rationale: South Elgin faced off against Upstate Eight rival Elgin and the Storm used 28 first-half points to roll to a big 49-25 win.
24. Lockport (5-2)
Last week: NR
Next game: Oct. 14 at No. 2 Lincoln-Way East (7-0)
Ranking rationale: Lockport knocked off Bolingbrook after trailing by 13 points with less than two minutes remaining to shock the Raiders.
25. Bolingbrook (4-3)
Last week: 21
Next game: Oct. 14 vs. Lincoln-Way Central (3-4)
Ranking rationale: Bolingbrook led by 13 points with less than two minutes left, but Lockport was able to score two touchdowns for the comeback win.
