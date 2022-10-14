Owensboro DC Christmas Parade deadline coming up
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – “Early-bird” entries for the Owensboro Christmas Parade are approaching the Halloween deadline.
Organizers say early-bird groups save 50% by signing up for the Owensboro Christmas Parade before November 1. Non-profit entries are $50, while commercial entries are $150, but this is only through Halloween. The entry fees go up November 1 and November 7 is the last day for all entries.Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support
“The fees allow us to pay for insurance, lighting and marketing,” said spokesperson Jane Head. “We are a non-profit ourselves and reinvest any profits back into the event.”
The date of the 2022 Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade will be November 19, at 4:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas in the Movies“.
You can get entry details here .
