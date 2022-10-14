ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro DC Christmas Parade deadline coming up

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – “Early-bird” entries for the Owensboro Christmas Parade are approaching the Halloween deadline.

Organizers say early-bird groups save 50% by signing up for the Owensboro Christmas Parade before November 1. Non-profit entries are $50, while commercial entries are $150, but this is only through Halloween. The entry fees go up November 1 and November 7 is the last day for all entries.

Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support

“The fees allow us to pay for insurance, lighting and marketing,” said spokesperson Jane Head. “We are a non-profit ourselves and reinvest any profits back into the event.”

The date of the 2022 Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade will be November 19, at 4:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas in the Movies“.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

