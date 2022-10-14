ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 101

313 BORN
1d ago

Hey Doctor, I got 88 years, mom, grew up on " straight from the tit", cows milk. I have her mom, 87 years,,same milk. I have 70 years,, straight from the farm, cows milk, no health issues. Now after 13 years, a smart person might think to research the side your are preaching. Is it the cows milk, or the additives put in the milk the issue. Not a doctor here,,but wise enough to drink cows milk, no preservatives or add ons

Reply(5)
61
Mouth of the South
1d ago

The White House is the last place to look for help. Many children will happily opt for water. Leave the race remarks out of the equation because it has no place here. Communities should be able to easily solve these kinds of concerns.

Reply(4)
40
oneanddone
17h ago

Tens of millions Americans grew up on milk for lunch pretty much through Kindegarten to Grade 12...We are all fine today. Have other illnesses but nothing that can be traced back to milk for lunch...

Reply
17
Related
Daily Mail

NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake

A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug

A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'

A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BGR.com

Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now

Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
AGRICULTURE
Taste Of Home

Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?

Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
NUTRITION
Salon

Wait, you can actually freeze butter?

My baking group chat is abuzz: Dairy production is down, milk prices are up and it looks like there may be a butter shortage looming on the horizon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) backs up the whispers, stating in its weekly "Dairy Market News at a Glance" newsletter that "in the Northeast and West, butter inventories are tight." It's disconcerting news given that holiday baking season doesn't really begin in earnest for another month.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy