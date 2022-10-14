ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

10NEWS

Florida candidates focus on Latino voters

TAMPA, Fla. — The midterm election is three weeks away and candidates around the state of Florida are hitting the campaign trail hard in a final push to capture as many votes as possible. Tuesday in Tampa at the Republican National Committee Hispanic Community Center, several candidates and volunteers...
10NEWS

Over-the-counter hearing aids now available in stores

TAMPA, Fla. — It could be a game changer for millions of Americans who suffer from hearing loss. Starting today, hearing aids will be sold over the counter (OTC). In Florida, it's estimated that more than 800,000 individuals are hard of hearing. Almost half of them live right here in the Tampa Bay area. And making hearing aids more accessible and affordable can really make a big difference in the quality of life for so many people.
10NEWS

Cold front to bring first blast of fall weather to Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From the fall foliage up north to people dawning sweatshirts and flannels, it seems like everyone across the country except for Florida has been able to get a taste of fall. Even some places across the Midwest have been dealt an early taste of winter...
