TAMPA, Fla. — It could be a game changer for millions of Americans who suffer from hearing loss. Starting today, hearing aids will be sold over the counter (OTC). In Florida, it's estimated that more than 800,000 individuals are hard of hearing. Almost half of them live right here in the Tampa Bay area. And making hearing aids more accessible and affordable can really make a big difference in the quality of life for so many people.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO