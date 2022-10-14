ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Power 93.7 WBLK

Mechanic? New York State Is Offering Big Money

The weather across New York State is about to get cold and nasty for the next few days.It wouldn't surprise me if the salt trucks and plow trucks were out in some locations across the higher elevations of New York. Can you imagine how many vehicles it takes to keep...
96.1 The Breeze

These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
VERMONT STATE
TaxBuzz

New York Sending Taxpayers $475 Million In Relief Checks

Officials in New York State have confirmed that they are sending taxpayers an additional $475 million in tax relief checks. Credit: Busa Photography (Getty Images) According to Syracuse Spectrum News 1, eligible taxpayers are expected to receive the checks in the coming weeks.
96.9 WOUR

New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck

There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
newyorkalmanack.com

DEC Awards $1.35M In Land Trust Easement Grants

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced nearly $1.35 million in awards to four land trusts to help protect and preserve local forests. The awards were announced during a press conference at the Wiawaka Center for Women in Lake George, Warren County, with the Land Trust Alliance and other partners working together to protect forests and combat climate change.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America

Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
whcuradio.com

Construction to start on Danby solar farm

DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town is preparing a solar farm. Danby will put up panels above Bald Hill Road. Officials are clearing the area this fall, and hope to start installation this winter. Construction is expected to take one year. Officials say the farm will produce...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Changes Over 20 Year Rule To Give Residents More Money

New York State just made a big change to a two-decade-old rule that will give Empire State residents more money to help them "focus on healing." On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that victims and survivors of crime whose essential personal property were stolen, damaged, or destroyed during the incident may now receive up to $2,500 to replace items deemed necessary for their health, safety or welfare.
NEW YORK STATE
Troy Record

ASK THE ATTORNEYS: How to beat a gun charge in New York

Throughout the United States and more specifically, in New York State and New York City, the issues of weapons possession —specifically firearms — have received much attention as new laws, Supreme Court rulings, and Second Amendment-related issues continue to change the landscape of firearm ownership and charges across the country.
FLORIDA STATE
WIBX 950

2 CNY Restaurant Employees Fight, 1 Stabbed, Police Say

A fight between two employees at a well known Central New York restaurant resulted in one being sent to the hospital with a severe laceration to his arm. New Hartford Police were called to Cafe Del Buono on Commercial Drive on Saturday evening for a reported fight involving two workers. When police arrived, they say the victim was found in the kitchen with a serious cut after another employee tried to stab him, according to a release from New Hartford Police. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the wound, police said.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WIBX 950

New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking

When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
FLORIDA STATE
Syracuse.com

NY’s governor is protected by people with guns, so why not its citizens? (Your Letters)

I’m listening to the news and can’t resist writing in about the new New York concealed carry law, banning weapons in “sensitive areas.” I’m no fan of guns and can’t understand the government’s refusal to enact laws against assault rifles and semi-automatics. But I support the Second Amendment, and those who choose to bear arms as a means of protection.
NEW YORK STATE

