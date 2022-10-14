ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nowhabersham.com

Officials identify man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain

The White County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The Alpharetta man fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah with his wife, officials said. While the...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue

ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act. Witnesses told police that the...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police arrest Man for 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault

A Cartersville man was arrested on Saturday for aggravated assault with a weapon. According to the Cartersville Police Department, 43-year-old Paul Nicholas Cook was escorted outside of a business after threatening to hit another patron over the head with a beer bottle. After being escorted out, Cook pulled out a...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Duluth man killed, nine others injured in Clermont wreck

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Duluth man and injured nine other people in Clermont on Saturday night, October 15. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Uniform Patrol Division deputies responded to the crash between a Honda Odyssey minivan and Honda...
CLERMONT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gilmer County man arrested for girlfriend's murder, GBI says

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Gilmer County man with murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 12, Gilmer County Emergency Medical Services and deputies with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 11800 block of Tails Creek Road.
GILMER COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Gainesville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured five people

A driver who fled from the scene of a serious traffic collision on U.S. 129/Athens Highway just before 9 p.m. Saturday faces a long list of criminal charges. Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested Jose Luis Muniz, 19, of Gainesville on Sunday, Oct. 16, several hours after the two-vehicle crash on Athens Highway at Smallwood Road. The HCSO Accident Investigation Unit made an initial determination that Muniz was traveling south on Athens Highway in a BMW passenger car when he struck a Honda Odyssey minivan that was turning left from Smallwood Road onto Athens Highway.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

Polk Sheriff’s Office arrests Kitchen Staff Employee

The Polk County Sherriff’s Office reported Friday that they arrested a kitchen staff employee at the Polk County Jail. According to a press release, 25-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Ashmore of a Cedartown address was arrested after she allegedly had sexual relations with an inmate, who was supposed to be under her supervision, on multiple occasions in the jail’s kitchen. Ashmore is being charged with improper sexual contact.
POLK COUNTY, GA
