nowhabersham.com
Officials identify man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain
The White County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The Alpharetta man fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah with his wife, officials said. While the...
1 dead, 9 injured, including 4 children, in two-car collision in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Duluth man died and nine people were left injured after a two-car collision in Clermont on Saturday. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating the crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators said at 11:30 p.m., deputies...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for 3 suspects in Hall County convenience store theft
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for one man and two women accused of stealing alcohol from a Hall County convenience store. The Hall County Sheriff's Office shared photos taken by security cameras of the three suspects at a Circle K on the 2600 block of Dawsonville Highway. According...
cobbcountycourier.com
Man arrested after allegedly moving body of deceased woman from Kennesaw to Acworth
The Kennesaw Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man for Concealing the Death of Another, Tampering with Evidence, four counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft and multiple drug charges. [The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted...
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Marietta, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police said they now have a suspect in custody who allegedly shot and killed a 27-year-old man near a Marietta residential complex, according to police. Officers were dispatched after Cobb 911 received a call of a person shot at 5:09 p.m. at the intersection of...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act. Witnesses told police that the...
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police arrest Man for 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault
A Cartersville man was arrested on Saturday for aggravated assault with a weapon. According to the Cartersville Police Department, 43-year-old Paul Nicholas Cook was escorted outside of a business after threatening to hit another patron over the head with a beer bottle. After being escorted out, Cook pulled out a...
Police: 1 person dead after shooting in Cobb County, suspect detained
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta Police are investigating a scene near Massachusetts Ave. after a shooting that occurred early Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News, police arrived to the area of Carolina Rd. and Massachusetts Ave. around...
Man arrested near Lenox Square wanted for killing man in Philadelphia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Philadelphia police are releasing new details on a man wanted for murder who was arrested in DeKalb County last week. On Friday night, Elijah Jennings, 28, was arrested after a police chase ended near Lenox Square. The Philadelphia Police Department says that Jennings was wanted...
nowhabersham.com
Duluth man killed, nine others injured in Clermont wreck
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Duluth man and injured nine other people in Clermont on Saturday night, October 15. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Uniform Patrol Division deputies responded to the crash between a Honda Odyssey minivan and Honda...
Police identify man found dead in driveway of Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have identified the man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials identified the man as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was the only reporter to...
fox5atlanta.com
Gilmer County man arrested for girlfriend's murder, GBI says
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Gilmer County man with murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 12, Gilmer County Emergency Medical Services and deputies with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 11800 block of Tails Creek Road.
nowhabersham.com
Gainesville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured five people
A driver who fled from the scene of a serious traffic collision on U.S. 129/Athens Highway just before 9 p.m. Saturday faces a long list of criminal charges. Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested Jose Luis Muniz, 19, of Gainesville on Sunday, Oct. 16, several hours after the two-vehicle crash on Athens Highway at Smallwood Road. The HCSO Accident Investigation Unit made an initial determination that Muniz was traveling south on Athens Highway in a BMW passenger car when he struck a Honda Odyssey minivan that was turning left from Smallwood Road onto Athens Highway.
2 hurt in Cherokee County fire after 'explosion' from stove, resident tells authorities
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to Grady Hospital after a Sunday fire sent flames through the entire home. The Cherokee County Fire Department said it happened at a home on East Cherokee Drive near Water Tank Road in Canton. Lt. Michael Sims said the residents told...
10 arrested after reckless driving spree across two metro Atlanta cities
ATLANTA — Ten people were taken to jail after a reckless driving rampage across parts of the metro. South Fulton Police said the suspects also damaged one of their patrol cars while an officer was inside. Police said the officer initially responded to a call about drivers performing stunts...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Clayton County police searching for man last heard from Oct. 8
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police have announced an ongoing search for a missing 20-year-old man. Darnell Henderson was last seen in Ellenwood on the 5700 block of Gum Court on Oct. 7, according to his family. They told police the last time they spoke to him was on Oct. 8.
Neighbors recall moments knife-wielding man ran through neighborhood before he was shot by resident
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police were called out around 7:30 a.m. Monday on an abnormal behavior call, after neighbors living near Shades Valley Lane said they saw a man walking the streets and damaging vehicles with a knife in each hand. A newly released 911 call is offering fresh...
Police make arrest in Buckhead homicide after man found shot dead outside home
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Police have charged someone in the murder of a man outside a Buckhead home on Peachtree Battle Avenue last week, they announced Monday. They said a man involved in a crash in a stolen car was responsible for Christopher Eberhart's death. They believe the suspect, Travis...
wrganews.com
Polk Sheriff’s Office arrests Kitchen Staff Employee
The Polk County Sherriff’s Office reported Friday that they arrested a kitchen staff employee at the Polk County Jail. According to a press release, 25-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Ashmore of a Cedartown address was arrested after she allegedly had sexual relations with an inmate, who was supposed to be under her supervision, on multiple occasions in the jail’s kitchen. Ashmore is being charged with improper sexual contact.
I-85 south near Beaver Ruin Road shut down due to crash in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Several lanes are blocked on Interstate 85 south near Beaver Ruin Road in Gwinnett County due to a major crash Tuesday afternoon. Gwinnett Police said drivers should avoid the area and find an alternative route. Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries....
Comments / 0