Las Vegas, NV

Nevada Current

No-show candidate doesn't stop NLV mayor debate, which focuses on housing crisis

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In a debate that was supposed to feature two candidates running for North Las Vegas Mayor, current City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown didn’t show and state Sen. Pat Spearman used her time to chastise the city for blocking a rent cap ballot initiative and question the absence of her opponent. The ACLU of Nevada, Clark County […] The post No-show candidate doesn’t stop NLV mayor debate, which focuses on housing crisis appeared first on Nevada Current.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
kiiky.com

15 Best Nail Tech Schools in Las Vegas 2022 | Requirements

Las Vegas is the ideal location to start a career in nail technology. The busy salons in Vegas are constantly crowded with tourists who want to get groomed before going out, so there is never a dull moment there. In the City of Lights, there is always a demand for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
constructiondive.com

$5B medical campus breaks ground in Las Vegas

Pacific Group, a Salt Lake City-based developer and general contractor, broke ground Oct. 4 on the $5 billion Helios Health and Wellness campus in Las Vegas, according to a company release shared with Construction Dive. The mixed-use project will include more than 2 million square feet of laboratory, research and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

'Cronuts' Are Coming To Las Vegas

The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Neighbors react to mailbox theft

Overnight closures continue through Friday in Las …. Drivers should expect delays overnight during the week of Oct. 17 as the southbound portion of the I-15 at the 215 northeast will close. Possible human bone investigated after 8 News Now …. A bone that was initially categorized as an animal...
LAS VEGAS, NV
foxwilmington.com

Nevada Woman Kicked Off Plane Over Dog Admits She Lost Her Cool

A Las Vegas woman who was kicked off a plane is speaking exclusively to Inside Edition. The incident happened on a Delta flight leaving Atlanta for New York. It started when Anna Dugan was told to put her dog in a carrying case. The 32-year-old woman says she complied but called the flight attendant “petty.” That’s when she was allegedly told to grab her things and get off the plane. Dugan began to become angry at the flight attendant and threw a bottle at another passenger.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Teacher In Hot Water After Accusations

A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County official takes steps to ban most pets in stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County official is set to introduce an ordinance to ban sales of dogs, cats, rabbits and pigs throughout all Clark County stores. The proposal would give businesses one year to stop selling all of the listed animals. The discussion caused heated debate in...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents. Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
LAS VEGAS, NV

