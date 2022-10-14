Read full article on original website
WEB EXTRA: County Commission candidate Billy Mitchell (R)
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Republican Billy Mitchell is hoping to unseat Democrat County Commissioner Jim Gibson. He talks with Politics Now anchor John Langeler about why he thinks the County needs to keep a better eye on its budget and how he would try to tackle the problems with Lake Mead.
Bail denied for former Clark County official accused of killing Las Vegas reporter
The former Clark County accused of stabbing a Las Vegas investigative reporter to death is expected to seek bail when he appears in court Tuesday morning.
No-show candidate doesn’t stop NLV mayor debate, which focuses on housing crisis
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In a debate that was supposed to feature two candidates running for North Las Vegas Mayor, current City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown didn’t show and state Sen. Pat Spearman used her time to chastise the city for blocking a rent cap ballot initiative and question the absence of her opponent. The ACLU of Nevada, Clark County […] The post No-show candidate doesn’t stop NLV mayor debate, which focuses on housing crisis appeared first on Nevada Current.
New Nevada corrections director hears concerns as department investigates prisoner escape
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The new acting head of the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) confirms more prison staff has been placed on leave following the escape of a convicted killer last month. On Monday, NDOC officials and Governor Steve Sisolak met for the first time since that escape--...
Mama Pam Real Thai Appears to Be Planned for Henderson
The concept may be related to Decatur Boulevard’s now-defunct Pam Real Thai Las Vegas
15 Best Nail Tech Schools in Las Vegas 2022 | Requirements
Las Vegas is the ideal location to start a career in nail technology. The busy salons in Vegas are constantly crowded with tourists who want to get groomed before going out, so there is never a dull moment there. In the City of Lights, there is always a demand for...
CCSD police investigate 'unsubstantiated' threats at Desert Pines, HS, Sedway MS
Desert Pines High School and Sedway Middle School both had threats made to the school. However, Monday morning CCSD police found both threats to be unsubstantiated.
$5B medical campus breaks ground in Las Vegas
Pacific Group, a Salt Lake City-based developer and general contractor, broke ground Oct. 4 on the $5 billion Helios Health and Wellness campus in Las Vegas, according to a company release shared with Construction Dive. The mixed-use project will include more than 2 million square feet of laboratory, research and...
Public visitation announced for Las Vegas Metro Officer Truong Thai killed in shooting
A public visitation for Officer Truong Thai, who was killed in the line of duty last week, was announced by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Public visitation announced for Las Vegas Metro Officer …. A public visitation for Officer Truong Thai, who was killed in the line of duty last...
13 Las Vegas Birthday Places You Should Visit To Celebrate Your Big Day
Did someone say celebration? It’s YOUR birthday and all of us from Jammin’ 105.7 want to wish you a special Happy Birthday!. We hope you woke up today feeling energized and happy. Celebrating a birthday is a beautiful thing especially for a beautiful person like yourself. We hope...
Coverage: Remembering, honoring Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai
KTNV has been following events since the domestic disturbance where LVMPD officer Truong Thai was shot, and later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas
The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
Neighbors react to mailbox theft
Overnight closures continue through Friday in Las …. Drivers should expect delays overnight during the week of Oct. 17 as the southbound portion of the I-15 at the 215 northeast will close. Possible human bone investigated after 8 News Now …. A bone that was initially categorized as an animal...
Nevada Woman Kicked Off Plane Over Dog Admits She Lost Her Cool
A Las Vegas woman who was kicked off a plane is speaking exclusively to Inside Edition. The incident happened on a Delta flight leaving Atlanta for New York. It started when Anna Dugan was told to put her dog in a carrying case. The 32-year-old woman says she complied but called the flight attendant “petty.” That’s when she was allegedly told to grab her things and get off the plane. Dugan began to become angry at the flight attendant and threw a bottle at another passenger.
Las Vegas Teacher In Hot Water After Accusations
A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.
Neighbors voice concerns after trash was dumped onto street in southwest Las Vegas valley
A neighborhood in the Southwest Las Vegas valley is concerned after a load of recyclables was dumped onto one of their streets
Clark County official takes steps to ban most pets in stores
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County official is set to introduce an ordinance to ban sales of dogs, cats, rabbits and pigs throughout all Clark County stores. The proposal would give businesses one year to stop selling all of the listed animals. The discussion caused heated debate in...
Las Vegas Woman Recorded During Outburst on Delta Flight Tells Inside Edition She ‘Lost Control’
After admitting to losing her patience while on a flight in an incident caught on camera, Anna Dugan is speaking out exclusively to Inside Edition. “I am not sitting here because I did something I am proud of,” Dugan, 32, told Inside Edition. Dugan was on a Delta flight...
CCSD parents concerned over unexplained removal of Centennial High School principal
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Centennial High School principal was removed from his position, and parents who spoke to 8 News Now said the Clark County School District would not tell them the reason behind it. In early October, Keith Wipperman, who had been a principal at multiple schools across...
Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents. Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
