Sidney Daily News
City record
-11:02 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 300 block of East North Street. -11 p.m.: summons. Kathy Jo Ortiz, 58, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for domestic violence. -11 p.m.: crime in progress. Dennis Ortiz, 61, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic...
Spirit EMS record
Oct. 9-15 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s one less than the week prior. Seven of the 11 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
Fire extinguished
Lockington, Houston and Russia Fire Departments responded to a fire at 466 Hardin Road Monday morning. A passerby saw the garage was on fire and called 911. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, which involved the wall of the garage.
Tire collection event set
SIDNEY — On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Shelby County will be holding a tire collection event for the residents of Shelby County. Pre-registration and payment in person only prior to Nov. 11, 2022, at: Shelby SWCD, 822 Fair Road, Sidney, Ohio (payment in cash or check only) $2 per passenger tire up to 20-nch rim size. Absolutely no farm or semi tires can be accepted at this time.
Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash
DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
ZBA denies fencing variance request
SIDNEY – The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals denied a variance request for a fence on the property at 1306 Pinetree Court during a meeting on Sept. 19. The request was made by Carrie and Trevor Hughes and would have been a 100% opaque, 7-foot-tall fence in the front yard. The area is in an R-1, residential single-family zone.
100 years well lived
SIDNEY — Doris Deam, a resident of Landings of Sidney for almost three years, celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 15. She was born on Oct. 15, 1922 and lived on a small farm in Kettlersville. Deam celebrated her birthday with friends and family at Landings of Sidney.
Oktoberfest at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen
NEW BREMEN — Residents at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen, located at 711 S. Walnut Street in New Bremen, celebrated Oktoberfest on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with a special meal. The residents enjoyed hot German potato salad, ribs and kraut, beer bread and an apple dessert prepared by their...
Minster school board cuts millage
MINSTER – Real estate taxes will come down for Minster residents, according the school treasurer at the Minster Board of Education meeting Monday night. Treasurer Laura Klosterman said, based on the current millage rate, valuation and current balance, she would be recommending to the county auditor a 12.5% decrease in the millage rate from 6.2 mills down to 5 mills on the school’s building bonds. Because of rising home valuations, the school has been collecting higher levels of funds, she said.
It’s time for trick or treat
SIDNEY — It’s finally that time of year again, the time for frights as witches, goblins and other little monsters roam the streets of Shelby County. This year Sidney is holding their trick or treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Other trick or treat...
Cross country roundup: Botkins boys, Fort Loramie girls 1st in SCAL meet
BOTKINS — Botkins’ boys and Fort Loramie’s girls cross country squads each finished in first place in the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Saturday at Botkins Community Park, while Anna runners finished first individually in each race. Anna junior Paige Steinke finished first in the girls...
Workshop planned by art league
BELLEFONTAINE — The Logan County Art League is hosting a Beginner’s Gourd Workshop taught by Andrea Earick on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required and the deadline is Oct. 21. In this workshop participants will be learning to use alcohol inks and...
The People’s Garden seeks donations for improvements
SIDNEY — Soil is still needed to add to the 54 garden beds at The People’s Garden at Agape, 209 Brooklyn Ave., Sidney. Some settling occurs throughout the season and some soil is blown away by wind or picked up when the beds are weeded. The People’s Garden has some compost, leaf mulch and manure but topsoil is still needed. Most of the beds are for raising food for the pantry at Agape and some are for community rental.
Rodriguez will represent all citizens
I recently saw a quote: “Be the reason that someone feels welcomed, seen, heard, valued,loved, and supported.”. We have a candidate running for the Ohio House 84th District who lives that daily. When asking anyone who knows Sophia personally to describe her, the words commonly used are loyal, genuine, helpful, and caring. Sophia is a current educator and helps co-manage her family’s Mexican restaurant, which has been a staple in Mercer County for decades.
Fall fundraiser set
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby Countil will hold its annual fall fundraiser Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22. The event will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday. There will be treasures galore at the event. There will be arts and crafts, a...
King will fight for her constituents
Early voting has begun, so it is important to reach out to our neighboring communities with information on the candidates so that we can make informed decisions as to who we want to represent us in Ohio. Do they share our beliefs and core values? Are they prone to compromise? Do they understand the needs of the people they represent?
Boys soccer notes: Sidney closes season shortly after earning MVL Valley title
TROY — Sidney’s boys soccer squad secured a share of the Miami Valley League Valley Division title on Thursday, but the squad’s season came to an end on Monday. The Yellow Jackets beat Greenville 9-0 on Thursday to improve to 5-4 in MVL play and earn a share of the Valley Division title, along with Xenia.
Superintendent to approve litigation settlements
SIDNEY — A resolution authorizing the Sidney City Schools superintendent to settle any pending litigation and/or administrative actions resulted in questions by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education during its Monday meeting. The board entered into an executive session before approving an amended resolution. “The board should be...
United Way ensures dollars impact greatest community needs
SIDNEY — The annual Shelby County United Way partner agency allocation process provides accountability and ensures the community’s dollars are impacting Shelby County’s greatest needs. The process is done in March and April every year in which five allocation teams consisting of over 40 people including board members, company, and community volunteers conduct agency reviews. The teams are comprised of the following Impact Areas: Investing in Youth & Children, Promoting Health & Well Being, Supporting Critical Human Needs, Rebuilding from Adversity, and Community-Wide Initiatives. The United Way Board of Trustees approves the recommended agency allocations during their May Board Meeting.
Mental health, fair walk set for Saturday
JACKSON CENTER — A mental health fair and walk, sponsored by Kendall Hilbun and Laynee Shields along with the Jackson Center FCCLA, will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Tiger Trail Park behind Grace Lutheran Church, 607 S. Main St, Jackson Center. Participating in...
