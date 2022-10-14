SIDNEY — Soil is still needed to add to the 54 garden beds at The People’s Garden at Agape, 209 Brooklyn Ave., Sidney. Some settling occurs throughout the season and some soil is blown away by wind or picked up when the beds are weeded. The People’s Garden has some compost, leaf mulch and manure but topsoil is still needed. Most of the beds are for raising food for the pantry at Agape and some are for community rental.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO