The NFC is wide-open for the taking, and seemingly no team outside of Philadelphia wants to seize it. Among the conference's projected preseason favorites, no fall-off feels more inexcusable than that of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are currently 1-3 in games played outside of the NFC South. Through six weeks, they share a tenuous spot atop a division with two teams without long-term plans at quarterback and one that has already fired its head coach. The team that led the league in offensive DVOA last year looks pedestrian at best, barely cracking 20 points per game. They have only one game over 21 points all season. While the defense that lost significant personnel hasn't lost a step, the offense that added new receiving talent is barely holding onto a positive DVOA.

