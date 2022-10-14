ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Vehicle Prompts Baltimore Murder Investigation

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Police are investigating an evening murder in Baltimore that took the life of a 56-year-old man, authorities say.

The victim was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road after police received reports of a shooting around 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, according to Baltimore police.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

