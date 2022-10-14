Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will continue their two-game Southeast swing as they head to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Falcons prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Jimmy Garoppolo...
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 6 loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — The 49ers returned home Sunday afternoon after spending the previous 10 days in the Eastern time zone. The 49ers were happy to be heading home, but they were certainly not pleased to be returning to the Bay Area with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “Self-inflicted...
What the 49ers' B-Team Must Do to Beat the Falcons
The Falcons will sell out to stop the 49ers running backs -- they'll try to put the game in Jimmy Garoppolo's hands.
49ers-Falcons Injury Report: Nick Bosa questionable; Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw ruled out; No Jason Verrett this week
The San Francisco 49ers are at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. They are preparing for their Week 6 contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. On Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw for Sunday's game, so...
Watch: Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver picks off Jimmy Garoppolo
The Falcons activated cornerback Isaiah Oliver from the injured reserve list on Saturday and it didn’t take long for the former second-round pick to make his presence felt. With Atlanta leading 21-14 after a Marcus Mariota touchdown run, the 49ers were driving down for a late field goal when Oliver intercepted quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the final play of the second quarter.
FOX Sports
49ers' Bosa has groin injury, won't play against Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons because of a groin injury. Bosa was listed as questionable in practice this week but was ruled out before the game. Bosa leads the NFL with six sacks and has 15 tackles, six tackles for a loss and 16 quarterback hits.
NBC Sports
Four reasons 49ers will take down lowly Falcons on Sunday
The 49ers' Sunday matchup with the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will end up being the second-ugliest game of NFL Week 6. Second only to that hideous attempt at "football" that took place Thursday night. Atlanta is terrible and San Francisco -- albeit very banged up -- still has an...
NBC Sports
Bosa, Armstead among six 49ers inactives vs. Panthers
The 49ers will be without their star pass rusher for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. Defensive end Nick Bosa (groin), defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), safety Jimmie Ward (hand), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee) and wide receiver Danny Gray are inactive against Atlanta.
