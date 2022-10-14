Read full article on original website
theScore
Liverpool, Portugal star Jota ruled out of World Cup due to calf injury
Diogo Jota's World Cup dream is over after the Liverpool and Portugal forward was ruled out of next month's competition because of a calf injury. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Tuesday that the 25-year-old's injury is "pretty serious." "Not good news on Diogo. He will miss the World Cup," Klopp...
theScore
Benzema captures 1st Ballon d'Or after career season
Karim Benzema crowned the best season of his career by winning the Ballon d'Or on Monday, becoming the first Frenchman to claim football's top individual honor since Zinedine Zidane in 1998. With an astounding 44 goals in 46 appearances, Benzema helped Real Madrid win La Liga by 13 points and...
theScore
Valverde rocket helps Real Madrid topple Barcelona in El Clasico
Madrid, Oct 16, 2022 (AFP) - Reigning champions Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in the Clasico to overtake their fierce rivals at the top of La Liga on Sunday. Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 12th minute by converting a rebound after Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved from Vinicius Junior, with Fede Valverde drilling home the second from the edge of the box before the break.
Soccer-Brighton frustrated in home stalemate against Forest
BRIGHTON, England, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion failed to score for the third Premier League game in succession as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by struggling Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.
