ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

The families of 4 men who have gone missing in a small Oklahoma city are desperate for answers: 'None of this makes sense'

By Natalie Musumeci
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xn2lu_0iZAIzSr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Goic5_0iZAIzSr00
Billy and Mark Chastain, Alex Stevens, Mike Sparks were reported missing in Oklahoma earlier this week.

Okmulgee Police Department/Facebook

  • Four friends were reported missing from an Oklahoma city earlier this week after they went on a bike ride.
  • Their loved ones remain desperate for answers as police in Okmulgee continue to search for the men.
  • "I'm numb, I'm lost, I'm confused," the wife of one of the men told Insider on Friday.

Four men — including two brothers — were reported missing from their small Oklahoma city earlier this week after they mysteriously disappeared following a bicycle ride, police said.

Investigators in the city of Okmulgee continue to search for Mark Chastain 32; his younger brother Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and 29-year-old Alex Stevens — who police said were "close friends."

At this point, the Okmulgee Police Department does not suspect foul play, Mindy Bates, an administrative specialist with the department, told Insider on Friday.

"We have no idea what to think right now. We are just following down leads and trying to figure out what happened," said Bates.

The missing men's loved ones told Insider they're desperate for answers.

"None of this makes sense," Mark Chastain's wife of nine years, Jessica Chastain, told Insider on Friday. "I'm numb, I'm lost, I'm confused. It's like I am trying to put a puzzle together with no pieces."

The men, three of whom are fathers, were reported missing to the Okmulgee Police Department overnight Monday into Tuesday by their families who say haven't heard from them since Sunday.

Jessica said she last spoke to her husband — which whom she has two kids ages 3 and 1 — by phone on Sunday at 5:24 p.m., asking him if she needed to buy dog food.

"He told me, 'No, we have some.' I said, 'OK, love you, I'll see you in a moment.' He said, 'OK,'" she recalled.

Police and family believe that on that night at around 8 p.m. Mark and his pals left from his brother's house to go on a bike ride around the area as they often do; they never returned home.

Jessica, who noted that the men regularly frequent a local scrap yard, said that Mark was supposed to watch their daughter on Monday while she started a new job.

"He would never miss anything that has to do with his children," Jessica said. "He didn't just up and run off and go on a man trip."

Jessica said she is beginning to fear the worst.

"Someone has got to know something. There's just no way," she said. "These men have families that are worried sick about them. My kids cry for their daddy."

"Bring him home, dead or alive," a distraught Jessica said.

Sparks' fiancée, Chrystal Parker, told Insider that she has just been waiting on the couch for Sparks to return home.

"I don't understand any of this. Nothing makes sense. It just doesn't happen like this," said Parker, explaining that she is keeping hope.

"I don't feel that he's gone. I feel that he's still here, that he'll be home soon," Parker said.

Meanwhile, the incident has rocked the community of Okmulgee.

"Four grown men do not just disappear," Resy Campell, Jessica's aunt, told Insider. "Someone had done something to make this happen."

A friend of the Chastain brothers added that it's "not like them" to just vanish.

The Okmulgee Police Department said in a Facebook post that it has received reports of potential sightings of the missing men, but has not been able to confirm them.

A person reported seeing all four men walking around at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, but the department said, "This also cannot be confirmed with independent witnesses or video."

Authorities are scouring surveillance footage and reviewing GPS data in hopes of tracking down the men.

"Search warrants have been submitted for phone records and warrants for Facebook accounts will be forthcoming," the department said on Thursday.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 142

Daniel Smith
4d ago

The fact that they're saying they don't suspect foul play is ridiculous. 4 big corn fed boys don't go missing without foul play.

Reply(16)
121
pretty lucky
4d ago

obviously they can't say foul play because there isn't any proof of it, but 4 men don't just disappear like that. I live in a town not too far from okmulgee. i hope these men are found safe. I can't imagine what their families are going through.

Reply(1)
40
Dooley Fam
4d ago

I have been following this since I heard about it. I am not from that area but I guess it's really bad with corruption, also last year four Individuals went missing three are still missing ans only one has been found.i hope cellphone records will tell more

Reply(9)
37
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

4 missing men on bicycles; Remains found in Deep Fork River

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022 his officers responded to reports of suspicious items in the Deep Fork River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he...
OKMULGEE, OK
1600kush.com

Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
CUSHING, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash

A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
Z94

Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma

In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Insider

Insider

631K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy