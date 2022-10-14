The families of 4 men who have gone missing in a small Oklahoma city are desperate for answers: 'None of this makes sense'

Billy and Mark Chastain, Alex Stevens, Mike Sparks were reported missing in Oklahoma earlier this week. Okmulgee Police Department/Facebook

Four friends were reported missing from an Oklahoma city earlier this week after they went on a bike ride.

Their loved ones remain desperate for answers as police in Okmulgee continue to search for the men.

"I'm numb, I'm lost, I'm confused," the wife of one of the men told Insider on Friday.

Four men — including two brothers — were reported missing from their small Oklahoma city earlier this week after they mysteriously disappeared following a bicycle ride, police said.

Investigators in the city of Okmulgee continue to search for Mark Chastain 32; his younger brother Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and 29-year-old Alex Stevens — who police said were "close friends."

At this point, the Okmulgee Police Department does not suspect foul play, Mindy Bates, an administrative specialist with the department, told Insider on Friday.

"We have no idea what to think right now. We are just following down leads and trying to figure out what happened," said Bates.

The missing men's loved ones told Insider they're desperate for answers.

"None of this makes sense," Mark Chastain's wife of nine years, Jessica Chastain, told Insider on Friday. "I'm numb, I'm lost, I'm confused. It's like I am trying to put a puzzle together with no pieces."

The men, three of whom are fathers, were reported missing to the Okmulgee Police Department overnight Monday into Tuesday by their families who say haven't heard from them since Sunday.

Jessica said she last spoke to her husband — which whom she has two kids ages 3 and 1 — by phone on Sunday at 5:24 p.m., asking him if she needed to buy dog food.

"He told me, 'No, we have some.' I said, 'OK, love you, I'll see you in a moment.' He said, 'OK,'" she recalled.

Police and family believe that on that night at around 8 p.m. Mark and his pals left from his brother's house to go on a bike ride around the area as they often do; they never returned home.

Jessica, who noted that the men regularly frequent a local scrap yard, said that Mark was supposed to watch their daughter on Monday while she started a new job.

"He would never miss anything that has to do with his children," Jessica said. "He didn't just up and run off and go on a man trip."

Jessica said she is beginning to fear the worst.

"Someone has got to know something. There's just no way," she said. "These men have families that are worried sick about them. My kids cry for their daddy."

"Bring him home, dead or alive," a distraught Jessica said.

Sparks' fiancée, Chrystal Parker, told Insider that she has just been waiting on the couch for Sparks to return home.

"I don't understand any of this. Nothing makes sense. It just doesn't happen like this," said Parker, explaining that she is keeping hope.

"I don't feel that he's gone. I feel that he's still here, that he'll be home soon," Parker said.

Meanwhile, the incident has rocked the community of Okmulgee.

"Four grown men do not just disappear," Resy Campell, Jessica's aunt, told Insider. "Someone had done something to make this happen."

A friend of the Chastain brothers added that it's "not like them" to just vanish.

The Okmulgee Police Department said in a Facebook post that it has received reports of potential sightings of the missing men, but has not been able to confirm them.

A person reported seeing all four men walking around at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, but the department said, "This also cannot be confirmed with independent witnesses or video."

Authorities are scouring surveillance footage and reviewing GPS data in hopes of tracking down the men.

"Search warrants have been submitted for phone records and warrants for Facebook accounts will be forthcoming," the department said on Thursday.