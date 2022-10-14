Effective: 2022-10-18 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Gordon; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT TUESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures around 30 are expected. Some higher elevations could reach the mid 20s. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures near 30 possible with higher elevations near the mid 20s. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Georgia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO