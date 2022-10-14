Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest North Carolina, east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-18 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Gordon; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT TUESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures around 30 are expected. Some higher elevations could reach the mid 20s. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures near 30 possible with higher elevations near the mid 20s. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Georgia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Coweta, Douglas, Floyd, Forsyth by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bartow; Carroll; Cherokee; Coweta; Douglas; Floyd; Forsyth; Haralson; Heard; Paulding; Polk; Troup FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount Smoky Mountains, Bradley, Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington; West Polk FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest North Carolina, east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Comments / 0