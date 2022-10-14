Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
Daniel Radcliffe Mourns ‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane After His Death: ‘One Of The Funniest People I’ve Met’
Daniel Radcliffe has issued a statement following the death of Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane, who died on Oct. 14 at the age of 72. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” the 33-year-old actor said in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”
Harry Potter’s Robbie Coltrane’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death Is Staggering
Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for portraying Hagrid in the Harry Potter movie franchise, died on Friday, October 14, his agency, WME, confirmed to In Touch. He was 72 years old. Though Coltrane is most recognizable as the beloved character in the Harry Potter films, he’s had an impressive career throughout the decades, and his net worth at the time of his death proves it. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Robbie Coltrane’s net worth.
Robbie Coltrane, actor who played Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dead at 72
(WGHP) — Robbie Coltrane, an actor known best for playing the beloved character Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movie franchise, has died, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Coltrane was 72 years old. His agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed in a statement obtained by the BBC that the actor...
Robbie Coltrane broke down in tears talking about his death, saying Hagrid will live on
LEGENDARY Brit actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. In January, the Harry Potter actor was in tears as he as he told fans "I won't be here, but Hagrid will". Robbie - who was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid - opened up about the legacy of his character during the special HBO Reunion show nine months ago.
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in October 2022
Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. October brings with it a trio of high-profile new movies coming to Netflix, all of the bone-chilling variety to differing degrees. But if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, there are a number of other excellent films newly streaming on Netflix this month. Whether you’re up for a historical epic, a classic rom-com or a true crime drama, there’s a little something for everyone.
KTVB
Tom Felton's Memoir 'Beyond the Wand': Arrests, Snape's Blowup and More 'Harry Potter' Set Secrets
Tom Felton gives Harry Potter fans a backstage pass to the magical wizarding world in his newly released memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. The 35-year-old British actor, who had several small parts as a child star before landing the coveted role of Slytherin bully Draco Malfoy, gives Potter fans the ultimate lowdown on one of the biggest film franchises of all time.
Tom Felton’s Biggest ‘Beyond the Wand’ Book Revelations: His 3 Rehab Stints, Getting Arrested, ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Relationships and More
Ten points for Slytherin! Tom Felton’s debut memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, dives deep into every aspect of the actor’s personal and professional life, from his relationships with the main Harry Potter cast — Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint — to his own personal battles, […]
Emma Watson & Rupert Grint Join Daniel Radcliffe in Remembering Robbie Coltrane
Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are joining their "Harry Potter" co-star Daniel Radcliffe in fondly remembering Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the film series. After hearing of Coltrane's death on October 14 at 72, Grint posted an image of Coltrane in character as Hagrid, writing, "Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination."
James Corden Booted From Famed NYC Restaurant Balthazar, Accused of Being ‘Tiny Cretin of a Man’
Owner Keith McNally called "The Late Late Show" host the "most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened"
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Special Tribute to Robbie Coltrane Added to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure
Universal Orlando Resort Team Members have paid tribute to the late Robbie Coltrane at Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Robbie Coltrane, known for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” films, passed away last week at age 72. Team Members placed flowers near the Hagrid audio-animatronic figure,...
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Review: Bold, Dark and Funny Reimagining Dances to Its Own Tune
BFI London 2022 Review: Brave children (and brave adults) will embrace this gorgeous and sinister stop-motion version that's far more del Toro than Disney
The ‘Star Trek’ Sequel That Never Was: Hemsworth and Pine in a ‘Last Crusade’-Like Adventure
J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay wanted to bring back Chris Hemsworth as Kirk's father
‘Twister’ Sequel Gathers Strength With ‘The Revenant’ Writer Mark L. Smith
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are developing "Twisters" as a follow-up to the 1996 blockbuster
James Corden Restaurant Ban Lifted After He ‘Profusely Apologized': ‘I Strongly Believe in Second Chances’
James Corden is no longer banned from the famed New York City restaurant Balthazar, after being put on blast this week by Keith McNally, the restauranteur who also owns Manhattan staples Pastis, Minetta and Tavern. According to McNally, the late night host “profusely apologized” for his actions. On...
Mercury Prize 2022: 'I didn't even know if I was going to finish this record!' Triumphant Little Simz thanks God, family and her fellow nominees as she beats Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Wet Leg to win annual award
Little Simz has won the 2022 Mercury Prize after her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert saw off competition from the likes of Sam Fender, Harry Styles and Wet Leg to be named the winner at this year's ceremony. Simz was announced as the winner by Jamz Supernova and was...
‘Black Adam’ Review: Dwayne Johnson’s Anti-Hero Superhero Movie Is Anti-Entertaining
Despite its efforts to tweak the tropes, this is a muddled, overstuffed origin story
Little Simz wins Mercury Prize for album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Rapper Little Simz won the Mercury Prize for her fourth studio album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" on Tuesday, triumphing over contenders including Harry Styles and indie rock duo Wet Leg for the British music award.
Anne Hathaway Got Candid About Dealing With All That "Hathahate" Almost A Decade Ago
Anne faced an onslaught of social media hate in the early 2010s which was dubbed #HathaHate.
