Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
Daniel Radcliffe has issued a statement following the death of Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane, who died on Oct. 14 at the age of 72. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” the 33-year-old actor said in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”
Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for portraying Hagrid in the Harry Potter movie franchise, died on Friday, October 14, his agency, WME, confirmed to In Touch. He was 72 years old. Though Coltrane is most recognizable as the beloved character in the Harry Potter films, he’s had an impressive career throughout the decades, and his net worth at the time of his death proves it. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Robbie Coltrane’s net worth.
Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. October brings with it a trio of high-profile new movies coming to Netflix, all of the bone-chilling variety to differing degrees. But if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, there are a number of other excellent films newly streaming on Netflix this month. Whether you’re up for a historical epic, a classic rom-com or a true crime drama, there’s a little something for everyone.
Tom Felton gives Harry Potter fans a backstage pass to the magical wizarding world in his newly released memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. The 35-year-old British actor, who had several small parts as a child star before landing the coveted role of Slytherin bully Draco Malfoy, gives Potter fans the ultimate lowdown on one of the biggest film franchises of all time.
Ten points for Slytherin! Tom Felton’s debut memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, dives deep into every aspect of the actor’s personal and professional life, from his relationships with the main Harry Potter cast — Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint — to his own personal battles, […]
Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are joining their "Harry Potter" co-star Daniel Radcliffe in fondly remembering Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the film series. After hearing of Coltrane's death on October 14 at 72, Grint posted an image of Coltrane in character as Hagrid, writing, "Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination."
