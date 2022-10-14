Read full article on original website
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Texas Book Festival is back live in-person after two years of virtual programing
Bookworms, literature lovers, avid readers, and more after 2 years of virtual and hybrid programming, The 27th Annual Texas Book Festival is back in the state capitol and along Austin's iconic Congress Avenue. Fest Literary Director, Matthew Patin, and Participating Author Amanda Eyre Ward join Trevor Scott to share why...
Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing
Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
CBS Austin
$111,500 grant funding is open to Texas Food & Beverage Trailblazers
Calling all farmers, chefs, spirit makers, artisan producers, and more. Texas Food and Wine Alliance Culinary Grant Program is accepting applications to fund your culinary innovations. Jessica Sanders joins Chelsey Khan to explain more about this program. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
The Daily South
Texas High Schoolers Create 15-Foot "Mega Mum" For Homecoming
Mum's the word at Stony Point High School in Round Rock, Texas. Nearly 100 students and four teachers from the Austin area school's Floral Design program created a super-sized 8.5-foot by 15.5-foot mum for homecoming, KEYE-TV reports. The "Mega Mum," as it's known, was displayed in the school last week.
CBS Austin
Journey bringing their 'Freedom Tour' to Austin's Moody Center
Journey is bringing their 'Freedom Tour' to the Moody Center next February. Tickets go on sale for the February 22nd show this Friday at 10 a.m. Toto will join the legendary rock band for the tour.
KWTX
Temple High School alumna named contestant on new season of ‘Love is Blind’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple High School alumna is looking for love, but without actually seeing her soulmate. Nancy Rodriguez will be featured on the new season of the Netflix series “Love is Blind” premiering this Wednesday. “For her to tell me she’s going to get married...
dallasexpress.com
Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas
Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
CBS Austin
ACL benefits local businesses but raises safety concerns
The end of weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is approaching. This year, the music festival was in person with no COVID requirements, and that’s been a good thing for a lot of businesses. That certainly wasn’t the case two years ago, however. The festival was...
Shop Small Society to launch holiday shopping passport to support area businesses Oct. 25
A coalition of Williamson and Bell County business owners, the Shop Small Society will launch a holiday shopping passport on Oct. 25 to encourage support of locally owned businesses. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A coalition of Williamson and Bell county business owners, the Shop Small Society will launch a holiday shopping...
Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say
The Lucktoberfest concert was originally expected to last 10 days. Now's it down to three.
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
Who's ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable?
The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998
October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co. Music Monday: Sue Foley
Delivering a raw, electric guitar driven romp through the backroads of Texas, Sue Foley's new album "Pinky's Blues" won best traditional blues album at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis this year. Today, she's joining us for our Still Austin Whiskey Company Music Monday with a performance of "Stop These...
Round Rock woman shows off her ‘spooky’ DIY Halloween display
Jamie Nakae and her husband's, Jay Grenier, full-time job is creating these chilling ornaments and showing their over 325,000 subscribers how to make a version of them at home.
hellogeorgetown.com
Ascension Seton Breaks Ground in Georgetown, TX
Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown, a multi-specialty health center, has begun construction on its new 60,000 square-foot building in the new Wolf Lakes Village development. The health center will include Georgetown Surgery Center, an outpatient surgery center in joint partnership with Ascension Texas. “We are proud to expand multidisciplinary expertise...
CBS Austin
Salvation Army accepting Central Texas applications for Angel Tree gift program
The Salvation Army is now accepting Angel Tree applications online through October 31. Children whose families meet the financial eligibility requirements and who are 12 years of age or younger on Christmas Day are eligible for the Angel Tree program. To apply, families must complete an online application and upload...
CBS Austin
New wave therapy helps men treat a sensitive issue
Treating more than symptoms, Valley Side Medical Clinic uses the latest technology to get to the root cause of ED. Andrew Rinehart is here to share more. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
CBS Austin
ACL workers tear down, clean up Zilker Park after 2022 festival
The big cleanup is on at Zilker Park today. The stages and tents of the Austin City Limits Music Festival began to come down on Monday -- even if things got off to a muddy start because of morning rain, it has been dry enough that the work has gone off without much trouble. The goal is to leave Zilker Park like they found it.
KHOU
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought Kacey Musgraves a drink during Weekend 2 of ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was seen giving Kacey Musgraves a beer during Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) Musgraves, who originally hails from Golden, Texas, was performing during her ACL set when she asked the crowd for a beer. "Honestly, I...
