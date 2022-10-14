ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

CBS Austin

Texas Book Festival is back live in-person after two years of virtual programing

Bookworms, literature lovers, avid readers, and more after 2 years of virtual and hybrid programming, The 27th Annual Texas Book Festival is back in the state capitol and along Austin's iconic Congress Avenue. Fest Literary Director, Matthew Patin, and Participating Author Amanda Eyre Ward join Trevor Scott to share why...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing

Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

$111,500 grant funding is open to Texas Food & Beverage Trailblazers

Calling all farmers, chefs, spirit makers, artisan producers, and more. Texas Food and Wine Alliance Culinary Grant Program is accepting applications to fund your culinary innovations. Jessica Sanders joins Chelsey Khan to explain more about this program. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
AUSTIN, TX
The Daily South

Texas High Schoolers Create 15-Foot "Mega Mum" For Homecoming

Mum's the word at Stony Point High School in Round Rock, Texas. Nearly 100 students and four teachers from the Austin area school's Floral Design program created a super-sized 8.5-foot by 15.5-foot mum for homecoming, KEYE-TV reports. The "Mega Mum," as it's known, was displayed in the school last week.
ROUND ROCK, TX
dallasexpress.com

Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas

Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

ACL benefits local businesses but raises safety concerns

The end of weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is approaching. This year, the music festival was in person with no COVID requirements, and that’s been a good thing for a lot of businesses. That certainly wasn’t the case two years ago, however. The festival was...
AUSTIN, TX
Q92

The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998

October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
VICTORIA, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Whiskey Co. Music Monday: Sue Foley

Delivering a raw, electric guitar driven romp through the backroads of Texas, Sue Foley's new album "Pinky's Blues" won best traditional blues album at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis this year. Today, she's joining us for our Still Austin Whiskey Company Music Monday with a performance of "Stop These...
GEORGETOWN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Ascension Seton Breaks Ground in Georgetown, TX

Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown, a multi-specialty health center, has begun construction on its new 60,000 square-foot building in the new Wolf Lakes Village development. The health center will include Georgetown Surgery Center, an outpatient surgery center in joint partnership with Ascension Texas. “We are proud to expand multidisciplinary expertise...
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

New wave therapy helps men treat a sensitive issue

Treating more than symptoms, Valley Side Medical Clinic uses the latest technology to get to the root cause of ED. Andrew Rinehart is here to share more. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
CBS Austin

ACL workers tear down, clean up Zilker Park after 2022 festival

The big cleanup is on at Zilker Park today. The stages and tents of the Austin City Limits Music Festival began to come down on Monday -- even if things got off to a muddy start because of morning rain, it has been dry enough that the work has gone off without much trouble. The goal is to leave Zilker Park like they found it.
AUSTIN, TX

