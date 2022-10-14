ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 62 Weigh-In Results, One Major Fight Cancellation

UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo takes place this Saturday, October 15, 2022, from the UFC APEX, and MMA News is here to provide the weigh-in results as each bout on the card becomes official!. In the main event of the evening, top-10 women’s flyweights Alexa Grasso (#5) and Viviane...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

WTF! Dominick Reyes reacts to being put deep in the UFC 281 prelims: “It’s about disrespect”

Dominick Reyes is quickly learning how fast you can go from being a title contender and headliner to hanging off the bottom of the prelims. The light heavyweight fighter came into his title fight against Jon Jones in February 2020 on a twelve fight win streak. And many believe he should have left that fight 13-0 with the 205-pound belt. Instead, he walked away on the losing side of a controversial split decision.
UFC
defpen

Alycia Baumgardner Uninterested In Rematch With Mikaela Mayer

All eyes were on the O2 Arena this afternoon as women’s boxing took center stage. In the main event, Claressa Shields earned a unanimous decision victory against Savannah Marshall, bu the co-main event was equally as anticipated. In a 10-round super featherweight unification title bout, Alycia Baumgardner completed the all-Michigan sweep by earning a split-decision victory against Mikaela Mayer. Two judges gave the Michigan native a 96-94 edge while Mikaela Mayer scored the bout 97-93 in the California native’s favor. Regardless of the official scores, many fans were left calling for a rematch.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Alexander Volkanovski’s Wrestling Is Ready To Challenge ‘Monsters’ Oliveira And Makhachev Per Coach

Alexander Volkanovski is putting himself in a position to fill in for the lightweight title fight as a backup and he is ready. The UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is not going to let an amazing opportunity pass him by. He has the chance to move up in weight and weigh in as the backup for the lightweight title fight set for UFC 280 next weekend. Often times the UFC will bring in a backup fighter for big matchups just in case one cannot make weight or cannot fight for any other reason. However, it is very unusual for that backup fighter to be another UFC champion.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Anthony Dirrell: Plant Is Just Not Cordial, Respectful; I Still Don’t Like The Motherf------!

NEW YORK – Anthony Dirrell explained Wednesday why he intensely dislikes Caleb Plant. Dirrell respects Plant, just like he appreciates any boxer who risks his life in the ring. Plant’s persona away from the ring always annoyed Dirrell, though, which is why the former WBC super middleweight champion hasn’t been shy about admonishing Plant for what Dirrell considers an off-putting disposition.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo full fight preview | UFC Vegas 62

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s only taken three fights at 125 pounds to establish Grasso as a Top 5-ranked contender. There’s been no speed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Caleb Plant: I'm Ready For The Biggest Fights That We Can Make

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York - Former super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) delivered a highlight-reel one-punch knockout over former two-time super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) in the ninth round of their WBC 168-pound title eliminator. "This...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Crawford On Spence Clash: I Feel Like This Is The Biggest Fight Of The Decade!

After laying waste to his competition at both 135 and 140-pounds, Terence Crawford has continued his run of dominance in the welterweight division. But while the Omaha, Nebraska, native has racked up numerous pulverizing performances, his name has been intrinsically linked to current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. With both...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

‘UFC 280 Countdown’ video

The ‘UFC 280 Countdown’ video features the three most anticipated fights this Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, MMA Fighting’s No. 1 and No. 3 ranked lightweights Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev collide with a vacant title on the line. The co-main event features a championship scrap between No. 1 and No. 3 ranked bantamweights Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, and the featured swing bout on the pay-per-view is a bantamweight tilt between No. 2 ranked Petr Yan and unranked up-and-comer Sean O’Malley.
UFC

