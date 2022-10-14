Alexander Volkanovski is putting himself in a position to fill in for the lightweight title fight as a backup and he is ready. The UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is not going to let an amazing opportunity pass him by. He has the chance to move up in weight and weigh in as the backup for the lightweight title fight set for UFC 280 next weekend. Often times the UFC will bring in a backup fighter for big matchups just in case one cannot make weight or cannot fight for any other reason. However, it is very unusual for that backup fighter to be another UFC champion.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO