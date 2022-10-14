Read full article on original website
Muhammad Ali's Grandson Says He Would've Loved Conor McGregor, His Trash Talk
How would Muhammad Ali, the undisputed OG of trash talk, feel about the slick-talking/fighting Conor McGregor?? He would've loved him ... so says The Greatest's grandson, MMA fighter Biaggio Ali Walsh. 24-year-old Ali Walsh, who recently signed with one of the top MMA promotions, PFL, tells TMZ Sports his grandpa...
UFC Vegas 62 Weigh-In Results, One Major Fight Cancellation
UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo takes place this Saturday, October 15, 2022, from the UFC APEX, and MMA News is here to provide the weigh-in results as each bout on the card becomes official!. In the main event of the evening, top-10 women’s flyweights Alexa Grasso (#5) and Viviane...
WTF! Dominick Reyes reacts to being put deep in the UFC 281 prelims: “It’s about disrespect”
Dominick Reyes is quickly learning how fast you can go from being a title contender and headliner to hanging off the bottom of the prelims. The light heavyweight fighter came into his title fight against Jon Jones in February 2020 on a twelve fight win streak. And many believe he should have left that fight 13-0 with the 205-pound belt. Instead, he walked away on the losing side of a controversial split decision.
Alycia Baumgardner Uninterested In Rematch With Mikaela Mayer
All eyes were on the O2 Arena this afternoon as women’s boxing took center stage. In the main event, Claressa Shields earned a unanimous decision victory against Savannah Marshall, bu the co-main event was equally as anticipated. In a 10-round super featherweight unification title bout, Alycia Baumgardner completed the all-Michigan sweep by earning a split-decision victory against Mikaela Mayer. Two judges gave the Michigan native a 96-94 edge while Mikaela Mayer scored the bout 97-93 in the California native’s favor. Regardless of the official scores, many fans were left calling for a rematch.
Wilder apologized to Helenius for knocking him out: “I’m sorry”
By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder paid a visit to Robert Helenius last Saturday night to check on him and to apologize for knocking him out in the first round in their main event fight on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Deontay was choked up...
Caleb Plant Viciously KOs Anthony Dirrell Via Thunderous Left Hook — Wilder vs Helenius (Highlights)
Caleb Plant knocked Anthony Dirrell out in Round 9 to entertain the crowd as co-main event of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius bout. The 30-year-old bounced back from his disappointing loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Caleb Plant proved naysayers wrong in his super middleweight title eliminator bout with...
Boxer Caleb Plant mimed digging a grave to celebrate a violent knockout in New York
Caleb Plant returned a Knockout of the Year candidate when he violently finished Anthony Dirrell with an incredible hook shot in this highlight clip.
Aspen Ladd explains why she’s “on top of the world” following UFC departure
Aspen Ladd has explained why she feels on top of the world after leaving the UFC and joining PFL. While she was always a fascinating prospect during her tenure with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Aspen Ladd’s weight cut issues, as well as some disagreements with the promotion, eventually led to her being released.
Alexander Volkanovski’s Wrestling Is Ready To Challenge ‘Monsters’ Oliveira And Makhachev Per Coach
Alexander Volkanovski is putting himself in a position to fill in for the lightweight title fight as a backup and he is ready. The UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is not going to let an amazing opportunity pass him by. He has the chance to move up in weight and weigh in as the backup for the lightweight title fight set for UFC 280 next weekend. Often times the UFC will bring in a backup fighter for big matchups just in case one cannot make weight or cannot fight for any other reason. However, it is very unusual for that backup fighter to be another UFC champion.
Anthony Dirrell: Plant Is Just Not Cordial, Respectful; I Still Don’t Like The Motherf------!
NEW YORK – Anthony Dirrell explained Wednesday why he intensely dislikes Caleb Plant. Dirrell respects Plant, just like he appreciates any boxer who risks his life in the ring. Plant’s persona away from the ring always annoyed Dirrell, though, which is why the former WBC super middleweight champion hasn’t been shy about admonishing Plant for what Dirrell considers an off-putting disposition.
Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo full fight preview | UFC Vegas 62
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s only taken three fights at 125 pounds to establish Grasso as a Top 5-ranked contender. There’s been no speed...
Tyron Woodley eyes scrap with Nick or Nate Diaz, believes they will “make quite a few millions of dollars fighting each other”
Tyron Woodley is hoping to fight either Nick or Nate Diaz his next time out. Woodley is currently a free agent and hasn’t fought since he had the back-to-back boxing matches against Jake Paul. Although he lost both of them, including the second one by KO, he still remains a big name in the sport and is hoping to make a big fight.
Caleb Plant: I'm Ready For The Biggest Fights That We Can Make
Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York - Former super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) delivered a highlight-reel one-punch knockout over former two-time super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) in the ninth round of their WBC 168-pound title eliminator. "This...
Crawford On Spence Clash: I Feel Like This Is The Biggest Fight Of The Decade!
After laying waste to his competition at both 135 and 140-pounds, Terence Crawford has continued his run of dominance in the welterweight division. But while the Omaha, Nebraska, native has racked up numerous pulverizing performances, his name has been intrinsically linked to current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. With both...
‘UFC 280 Countdown’ video
The ‘UFC 280 Countdown’ video features the three most anticipated fights this Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, MMA Fighting’s No. 1 and No. 3 ranked lightweights Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev collide with a vacant title on the line. The co-main event features a championship scrap between No. 1 and No. 3 ranked bantamweights Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, and the featured swing bout on the pay-per-view is a bantamweight tilt between No. 2 ranked Petr Yan and unranked up-and-comer Sean O’Malley.
