Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
Ashland lands a Taco Bell; city hopes for additional restaurants
Residents in one of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing towns will no longer have to drive to Columbia or Jefferson City for Taco Bell. The California-based restaurant chain is building a new store near Highway 63 in Ashland, across the street from the new Break Time. Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel tells...
Columbia: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri. When it comes to outdoor recreation, Columbia, Missouri, offers more state parks and gardens than you might expect for a city of its size. Even though the city only has a population of about 120,000 people, there are many acres of land for outdoor recreation.
Columbia eyeing VFW Post property near Business Loop for homeless facility
Columbia’s city council is set to vote Monday evening on a proposal to purchase VFW property near the Business Loop to provide a location for a homeless shelter and services for the homeless. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 280 is willing to sell their building, parking lots...
Boone County’s clerk educating voters on Missouri’s new voter ID law
Boone County’s clerk says Missouri voters need to bring a photo ID with them to the polls on November 8. You can bring a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon has been working to educate voters...
Art display raises awareness about needs of residents in Columbia’s Paquin Tower
Residents of Columbia’s Paquin Tower are thanking the community for turning out for their Friday evening art display. Dozens of people turned out, along with churches and a string quartet from Columbia’s Alive in Christ Lutheran church. “Talent at the Tower” organizer Carol Thompson is thankful, saying residents are proud of their art.
City of Columbia to purchase VFW Post 280 for a homeless shelter
Despite concerns from nearby property owners, Columbia’s city council has approved the purchase of VFW property just north of the Business Loop to provide a location for a homeless shelter and services for the homeless. The VFW property is located just behind Columbia’s municipal power plant. The city...
MoDOT Roadwork Planned This Week
The Missouri Department of Transportation is transitioning to fall and preparing to the winter season, but there are still several projects taking place in the area counties. they include…. Caldwell County. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69 through early November.
Crash in Audrain County leaves man with serious injuries
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 46-year-old Mexico man was thrown out of his car after running off the road, striking an embankment, a MODOT sign and overturning according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The crash happened Monday on westbound Highway 54, roughly around 6:35 a.m. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and according The post Crash in Audrain County leaves man with serious injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Christopher Thomas Trout (June 17, 1996 - October 7, 2022)
Christopher Thomas Trout, age 26, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 along with his fiancé Jasmine Chaplain. Christopher was born June 17, 1996 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Christopher L. Trout and Candy (Gowler) Trout. Christopher attended Camdenton schools from 5th to 10th grade....
Morgan County Youth Killed In Friday Night Accident
An unnamed 16-year-old Florence youth was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 7:28 Friday night on Missouri 135 in Morgan County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by a juvenile boy crossed the center line of the road and struck a pickup truck driven by 46-year-old Dennis L. Mefford of Versailles. The young man was pronounced dead at the scene. Mefford was transported to Capital Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
Taco Tuesday! Muy Excelente Mexican Food Restaurants At Lake Of The Ozarks
There's no bad day for Mexican food, and if you're at the Lake of the Ozarks, there are plenty of great places to get it. So whether it's Taco Tuesday or any other day of the week, here are some local faves... (Disclaimer: Presented in no particular order — and...
Mexico man thrown from truck in Audrain crash
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries after he crashed his truck Monday morning in Audrain County on Highway 54 west of Route HH. Bobby Norris, 46, was driven to University Hospital by ambulance after his 1999 Dodge Dakota ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and MoDOT sign, and overturned. Norris was ejected from the vehicle.
Columbia motorist shot Friday night; no arrests yet
Columbia Police need your help in solving Friday night’s shooting at the Sinclair road and West Nifong roundabout. The incident happened at about 9 pm, and CPD officers who were in the area for unrelated reasons heard about four shots. They quickly arrived on-scene and found a collision involving two vehicles, along with an adult male who suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
CPD: FUSUS does not identify people based on race
Columbia Police say there is no attempt by the city to add cameras for the purpose of general surveillance. CPD representatives delivered a four-page report to the city council on Monday evening about FUSUS, which is a platform that allows citizens to decide if and how they participate. Columbia Police...
Record amount of money raised at Jefferson City’s Alzheimer’s walk
About 500 people turned out for Sunday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Jefferson City’s Memorial park. Weather was cool and perfect, and the Solid Rock Family church provided food for those in attendance. Volunteers and families packed the park, and there were props on benches and elsewhere which read “Together we can end Alzheimer’s.”
Columbia man arrested after spotted driving stolen vehicle in Audrain County
A Columbia man is arrested after he’s spotted in a stolen vehicle in Audrain County. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol on Highway 54 Sunday night spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Columbia. The deputy stopped the vehicle and asked the driver, identified as Chivas Brown, 38, of Columbia, how he came into possession of the vehicle. Brown allegedly told the deputy it was his ex-girlfriend’s. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen as part of a domestic violence incident in which Brown was the suspect.
Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover man was flown to University Hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 135 south of Whispering Timbers Road at 3:30 a.m on Saturday. 44-year-old John Waugh was driving in his 2007 Chevrolet Uplander when The post Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
