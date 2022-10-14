ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Attorney General secures 320 year prison sentence for Missouri man convicted of shooting two police officers

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 49

Bonnie Wyrick
4d ago

Now that's exactly 💯 how to deal with the crime epidemic in OUR COUNTRY AND STATE. Glad 😊 You're in Missouri and Doing A GREAT JOB 👍, 👍 👌 😊. Got my Vote 🗳.

Reply(8)
16
Susie Levine Alfaro
4d ago

Now that's the kind of Sentence police officer should be receiving when they kill innocent Citizens!! Great job Mr. District Attorney now let have equal Justice!!!

Reply
8
Larry
4d ago

I glad thos fellow was caught and charged for his crimes, but this is a campaign speech to show he is tough on crime and at which any prosecutor would be just as tough and he wasn't the one who dished out the punishment it was the judge.Don't let this guy fool you he is out for himself, he promotes himself every chance he gets. He was just caught with his racist tweets then deleted them but it was to late he was caught red handed .Be true to yourself and women all over the and vote blue .Don't let this garbage get into our congress and give Missouri more bad publicity like the coward Hawley.

Reply
6
Related
St. Joseph Post

Man charged in Blackwell Road shooting

A 45-year-old homeless man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon in last week’s shooting on Blackwell Road. St. Joseph police report Jason Stanton, who lists St. Joseph as his hometown, has been charged in the shooting in the 2700 block of Blackwell Road. No one was...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man arrested after carjacking

A 33-year-old St. Joseph man has been arrested for forcing a couple out of their vehicle at gunpoint and stealing it. St. Joseph police say the two were approached by a man armed with a handgun in the 2400 block of Olive Street just before nine o’clock Sunday night. He forced them out of the vehicle and fled.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KOLR10 News

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
MISSOURI STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Former Kentucky lawmaker John Tilley to be arraigned on rape charge

KENTUCKY — John Tilley, former Kentucky justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary, will be arraigned on Oct. 28 for a first-degree rape charged, according to the Fayette Circuit Court. Officials arrested Tilley on Aug. 8 and charged with rape from an incident in April. He pleaded not guilty and...
LEXINGTON, KY
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Secretary of State submits rule protecting minors from inappropriate materials at state funded libraries

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office has submitted a proposed rule that would establish a certification requirement for libraries receiving state funds and institute measures to protect minors from non-age-appropriate materials. As stated in the proposal, libraries would adopt written policies determining what material is age-appropriate. As well, state...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Voters to Decide on if Missouri Needs a New State Constitution

(MISSOURINET) – Does Missouri need a new State Constitution? Voters will answer that question in November as one of five ballot questions to be decided. If it passes, Missouri would be required to call together a constitutional convention and decide on whether to leave it as-is, make a few changes, or completely rewrite it. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says Missouri’s current state constitution was adopted in 1945:
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy