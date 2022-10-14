Missouri Attorney General secures 320 year prison sentence for Missouri man convicted of shooting two police officers

Now that's exactly 💯 how to deal with the crime epidemic in OUR COUNTRY AND STATE. Glad 😊 You're in Missouri and Doing A GREAT JOB 👍, 👍 👌 😊. Got my Vote 🗳.
Now that's the kind of Sentence police officer should be receiving when they kill innocent Citizens!! Great job Mr. District Attorney now let have equal Justice!!!
I glad thos fellow was caught and charged for his crimes, but this is a campaign speech to show he is tough on crime and at which any prosecutor would be just as tough and he wasn't the one who dished out the punishment it was the judge.Don't let this guy fool you he is out for himself, he promotes himself every chance he gets. He was just caught with his racist tweets then deleted them but it was to late he was caught red handed .Be true to yourself and women all over the and vote blue .Don't let this garbage get into our congress and give Missouri more bad publicity like the coward Hawley.
Comments / 49