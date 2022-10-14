ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Jackson State dominates Bethune-Cookman 48-8 at TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a long and challenging road for Bethune-Cookman’s football team. Since Hurricane Ian approached, the team has found a temporary home in four different cities. Now, they’ll finally be able to return to Daytona Beach, albeit, after a difficult loss to Jackson State,...
WJCL

Ghost Pirates win first preseason game in franchise history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Savannah Ghost Pirates (1-0) were victorious in their first preseason game in franchise history, beating the Jacksonville Icemen (0-1) 4-1 on Friday night at the Community First Igloo. Spencer Dorowicz opened the scoring for Savannah, finishing off a pass from Logan Drevitch at 3:57. Alex...
First Coast News

Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 2021-2022 class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame held its induction ceremony for the Class of 2021 and 2022 tonight. Among tonight's inductees were legendary Jean Ribault basketball players Gary Anderson and Erica White as well as former coaches Shelia Seymore-Pennick and Anthony Flynn. "Playing at Ribault was...
Action News Jax

Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn to be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A beloved bar and hotel in Neptune Beach is about to be sold to Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group. “The locals love it,” said Lemon Bar employee Jacquelyn Charo. “I haven’t heard one person in Jacksonville who hasn’t heard of Lemon Bar and even people who don’t live in Jacksonville, like, ‘Oh, I know where that’s at!’”
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: Taylor Brown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, we’re honoring Ms. Taylor Brown from Fort Caroline Elementary as our Teacher of the Week. Brown has been an educator the last three years. She says she is thankful people recognize her contributions to her students. “My motivation definitely comes from the support...
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best barbecue: The Bearded Pig

The Bearded Pig is no doubt a popular spot -- it’s one of Cole Pepper’s favorites for burnt ends. “It’s versatile and delicious,” Cole told us previously of the Kansas City tradition. “There’s fat and cow and who doesn’t like that.”. This year,...
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville sheriff candidates are breaking records with millions in fundraising. Who are their top donors?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Millions of dollars have poured into the highly competitive race to become the next sheriff of Jacksonville. It was already shaping up to be hotly contested in next year’s city elections when a special election had to be called this year to finish the term of former Sheriff Mike Williams after he retired early amid controversy over his residency following his move out of the county.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dollar General leasing North Jacksonville distribution center

Dollar General Corp. is leasing an Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse for a distribution center in North Jacksonville. The Tennessee-based retailer is hiring for the center at 10760 Yeager Road, a recently completed 408,240-square-foot building by Webb International Inc. A job posting for a receiving checker says the position verifies...
News4Jax.com

Man drowns in Westside pond, JSO says

Jacksonville, Fla. – A man died Saturday night after he went into a pond on private property on Jacksonville’s Westside to swim and apparently drowned, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue were called to Pickettville Road just after 7 p.m. Saturday. JSO...
Action News Jax

Little Skipper’s Kid Zone at the Northeast Florida Boat Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Freedom Boat Club will be sponsoring and hosting the Little Skipper’s Kid Zone at the Northeast Florida Boat Show this Saturday and Sunday at the J Tech Institute at 8813 Western Way in Baymeadows. Kids of all ages are invited to visit and take part in the games, enjoy some giveaways from Freedom Boat Club and climb into the Freedom Sea’dan, Freedom Boat Club’s boat car.
