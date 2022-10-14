Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Jackson State dominates Bethune-Cookman 48-8 at TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a long and challenging road for Bethune-Cookman’s football team. Since Hurricane Ian approached, the team has found a temporary home in four different cities. Now, they’ll finally be able to return to Daytona Beach, albeit, after a difficult loss to Jackson State,...
Tuten leads North Carolina A&T to win at home against Edward Waters
North Carolina A&T made quick work of Edward Waters as it tuned up for Big South play. The post Tuten leads North Carolina A&T to win at home against Edward Waters appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
News4Jax.com
16 years later: Over 20,000 fans show support as 2 HBCUs battle it out at TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the first time two HBCUs are playing in Jacksonville in more than a decade. Bethune-Cookman University and Jackson State University battled it out Saturday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field. The game being played at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home stadium caused a bit of a...
Clayton White Visits Linebacker Commit
Defensive coordinator Clayton White stopped in Florida to watch South Carolina linebacker commit Grayson Howard play.
WJCL
Ghost Pirates win first preseason game in franchise history
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Savannah Ghost Pirates (1-0) were victorious in their first preseason game in franchise history, beating the Jacksonville Icemen (0-1) 4-1 on Friday night at the Community First Igloo. Spencer Dorowicz opened the scoring for Savannah, finishing off a pass from Logan Drevitch at 3:57. Alex...
First Coast News
Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 2021-2022 class
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame held its induction ceremony for the Class of 2021 and 2022 tonight. Among tonight's inductees were legendary Jean Ribault basketball players Gary Anderson and Erica White as well as former coaches Shelia Seymore-Pennick and Anthony Flynn. "Playing at Ribault was...
SPOTLIGHT: Blue Angels return to their original home
Jacksonville, Fl — The Navy Blue Angels return to their birthplace this weekend, as NAS Jacksonville once again serves as host of the Jacksonville Air Show. This event is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. The Jaguars return home to face the New York Giants...
Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn to be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A beloved bar and hotel in Neptune Beach is about to be sold to Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group. “The locals love it,” said Lemon Bar employee Jacquelyn Charo. “I haven’t heard one person in Jacksonville who hasn’t heard of Lemon Bar and even people who don’t live in Jacksonville, like, ‘Oh, I know where that’s at!’”
Teacher of the Week: Taylor Brown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, we’re honoring Ms. Taylor Brown from Fort Caroline Elementary as our Teacher of the Week. Brown has been an educator the last three years. She says she is thankful people recognize her contributions to her students. “My motivation definitely comes from the support...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best barbecue: The Bearded Pig
The Bearded Pig is no doubt a popular spot -- it’s one of Cole Pepper’s favorites for burnt ends. “It’s versatile and delicious,” Cole told us previously of the Kansas City tradition. “There’s fat and cow and who doesn’t like that.”. This year,...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville sheriff candidates are breaking records with millions in fundraising. Who are their top donors?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Millions of dollars have poured into the highly competitive race to become the next sheriff of Jacksonville. It was already shaping up to be hotly contested in next year’s city elections when a special election had to be called this year to finish the term of former Sheriff Mike Williams after he retired early amid controversy over his residency following his move out of the county.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dollar General leasing North Jacksonville distribution center
Dollar General Corp. is leasing an Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse for a distribution center in North Jacksonville. The Tennessee-based retailer is hiring for the center at 10760 Yeager Road, a recently completed 408,240-square-foot building by Webb International Inc. A job posting for a receiving checker says the position verifies...
News4Jax.com
K-9 Huk, who was shot in line of duty, spotted at soccer match honoring Deputy Joshua Moyers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time since he was wounded in the line of duty, News4JAX caught a glimpse of Jacksonville K-9 Officer Huk on Friday evening during an event in memory of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers. Huk was shot following a July police pursuit that ended...
News4Jax.com
New street signs honor Jacksonville first responders who died in line of duty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New street signs are starting to appear in areas of town named in memory of a first responder who died in the line of duty in that location. It’s part of a wider initiative and there’s a push to expand it. Outside Fire Stations...
‘Don’t be a statistic’: 28-year-old makes progress after fighting for life post-COVID-19
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Texas man who spent more than five months at UF Health Jacksonville battling the effects of COVID-19 is making progress on his road to recovery. Action News Jax first told you about Fabian Granado’s journey back in November when the virus had damaged his lungs so badly that they couldn’t hold up on their own.
News4Jax.com
Man drowns in Westside pond, JSO says
Jacksonville, Fla. – A man died Saturday night after he went into a pond on private property on Jacksonville’s Westside to swim and apparently drowned, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue were called to Pickettville Road just after 7 p.m. Saturday. JSO...
Naval Station Mayport sees record number of sea turtles hatch on their beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport is celebrating a record number of sea turtle nests and hatchlings on their beach this season. October is the end of sea turtle nesting season. They’ve counted 54 loggerhead nests with more than 3,000 hatchlings. The Natural Resources Manager Heather Hahn believes...
News4Jax.com
‘Feeling disbelief, shock, fear’: Activist Ben Frazier battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local activist Ben Frazier is opening up about his cancer diagnosis. On Thursday, he released a statement on Facebook saying he’s “feeling disbelief, shock, fear and anger” about learning he has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Frazier, 72, said he was heading into the hospital...
'A bittersweet day:' Lemon Bar to be bought by Shad Khan's investment company
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Seahorse Oceanfront Inn, Lemon Bar and surrounding properties in Neptune Beach will be sold to Shad Khan's investment company. Iguana Investments Florida issued a statement on Friday announcing the intended sale. Iguana Investments was formed by Shad Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and...
Little Skipper’s Kid Zone at the Northeast Florida Boat Show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Freedom Boat Club will be sponsoring and hosting the Little Skipper’s Kid Zone at the Northeast Florida Boat Show this Saturday and Sunday at the J Tech Institute at 8813 Western Way in Baymeadows. Kids of all ages are invited to visit and take part in the games, enjoy some giveaways from Freedom Boat Club and climb into the Freedom Sea’dan, Freedom Boat Club’s boat car.
