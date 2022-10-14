Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 Results: Grasso vs. Araujo
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 62 results for the Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 62 Twitter updates. In the main event, women’s flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off in a pivotal five-round contest. Grasso has won four of her past five fights, while Araujo has won three of her past four.
WTF! Dominick Reyes reacts to being put deep in the UFC 281 prelims: “It’s about disrespect”
Dominick Reyes is quickly learning how fast you can go from being a title contender and headliner to hanging off the bottom of the prelims. The light heavyweight fighter came into his title fight against Jon Jones in February 2020 on a twelve fight win streak. And many believe he should have left that fight 13-0 with the 205-pound belt. Instead, he walked away on the losing side of a controversial split decision.
CBS Sports
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo odds, predictions, lines: MMA expert reveals surprising fight card picks
Rising contenders who are vying for their first title shot collide Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo when No. 5-ranked Alexa Grasso meets No. 6-ranked Viviane Araujo. The matchup of ranked women's flyweight contenders will anchor the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Grasso has scaled the ranks behind three consecutive victories and could be primed to emerge as the next title contender with a fourth straight win. She faces a stern litmus test in Araujo, who has won three of her past four and is looking for a signature victory in order to join the title picture.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 weigh-in results: Alexa Grasso, Viviane Araujo set for main event; one fighter misses big
Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo didn’t waste any time on Friday making their UFC Vegas 62 main event matchup official. Grasso and Araujo were the first two fighters to the scale at the official weigh-ins for Saturday’s pivotal flyweight headliner at the UFC APEX. Grasso weighed in at 125.5 pounds, while Araujo hit the limit at 126.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 280 Countdown Video: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
UFC 280 Countdown previews the main card bout between former bantamweight champion and top contender Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. O’Malley (15-1, 1 NC) was riding a three-fight winning streak until his last outing ended in a no contest with Pedro Munhoz due to an accidental eye poke. O’Malley enters the match ranked No. 12 in the division, but taking out the top contender would catapult O’Malley into contender status.
UFC Vegas 62 Results, Live Coverage, and Discussion: Alexa Grasso Outclasses Viviane Araujo
Welcome to Fightful.com's results, live coverage, and discussion for UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo. We will bring you full results for tonight's card. Scroll down to the Disqus boards below and chat with fellow MMA fans during the event. Results. Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. PDT) (#5)...
Jose Aldo details how a text message from Dana White helped save his son’s life
Future UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo reflected on a life-saving text from Dana White. Aldo had a legendary run under the Zuffa banner through UFC and WEC, but he decided it was time to step away from MMA competition and move on to other ventures such as boxing. White sent a heartwarming text message to Aldo. It ultimately led to a hospital visit after Aldo’s pregnant wife had high blood pressure. She got emotional from the text.
mmanews.com
Martinez: “Disrespectful” Swanson Interview Fueled Desire To Win
Jonathan Martinez had a point to prove when he met Cub Swanson at UFC Vegas 62 last night. Martinez earned a statement win against the UFC legend in their co-main event bout. And he almost got it done in the first round after landing a huge knee that sent Swanson to the canvas.
Yardbarker
Charles Oliveira’s Coach: ‘We Are Feeling Pretty Much at Home’ in Abu Dhabi
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship champion Charles Oliveira has touched down in the Middle East and received a hero’s welcome. In order to get adapted to Abu Dhabi’s hot climate and recover from any jet lag, Oliveira arrived to the United Arab Emirates with 10 team members, 10 days before his UFC 280 collision with Islam Makhachev. Fighting for his old title, Oliveira made sure to leave enough time in his schedule to get acclimated with the environment, in a locale of Abu Dhabi in which he has never competed. Oliveira’s coach, Diego Lima, spoke to Sherdog on Friday about how “Do Bronx” is handling the final stage of his training camp.
