Rising contenders who are vying for their first title shot collide Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo when No. 5-ranked Alexa Grasso meets No. 6-ranked Viviane Araujo. The matchup of ranked women's flyweight contenders will anchor the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Grasso has scaled the ranks behind three consecutive victories and could be primed to emerge as the next title contender with a fourth straight win. She faces a stern litmus test in Araujo, who has won three of her past four and is looking for a signature victory in order to join the title picture.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO