ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yanks may face Cleveland's bugs again in a throwback to '07

By RONALD BLUM
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmRRN_0iZAGZD100

NEW YORK — (AP) — Their fans still bugged by what happened in 2007, the New York Yankees could face pesky midges again when the American League Division Series moves to Cleveland this weekend.

The flying insects memorably swarmed Joba Chamberlain during Game 2 of the 2007 Division Series at what was then called Jacobs Field. The bugs returned last weekend at nearby FirstEnergy Stadium for an NFL game between the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.

Cleveland will host the Yankees on Saturday night for Game 3 of the ALDS at what's now called Progressive Field.

Midges hatch along Lake Erie several times a year.

“I was at the Browns game on Sunday after the wild card series and they were out in full force and it was the middle of the day. So I can only imagine when we get back,” Cleveland Game 3 starter Triston McKenzie said Friday. “When you try to swat them away, they don’t care and they will land on you anyway. I don’t even know how to explain it. That’s the best way to explain it. They will land on you.

"You can kill them and they will just stay there.”

Cleveland reliever Bryan Shaw said the midges are “all over your car” after games, but there's ”nothing to really do.”

Flustered by the flies, Chamberlain threw a pair of wild pitches that allowed Cleveland to tie the score in the eighth inning. The Indians went on to an 11-inning win and a four-game series victory.

Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens said he would have pulled the team off the field.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Yanks' Cole available in 'pen for ALDS Game 5, could close

NEW YORK — (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole could make his first career relief appearance in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland, possibly as a closer. New York manager Aaron Boone switched starting pitchers after Monday night's rainout and said Nestor Cortes will take the mound Tuesday afternoon on three days' rest in place of Jameson Taillon.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rams reportedly listening to trade offers for RB Cam Akers

Cam Akers' time with the Los Angeles Rams appears to be over. The Rams are listening to trade offers for the young running back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, after Akers reportedly had "philosophical and football-related differences" with head coach Sean McVay. This stems from Friday's news where McVay announced Akers would miss the team's Week 6 match against the Carolina Panthers while Akers and the team are "working through some different things."
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: Was Ja'Marr Chase 'due,' or should you sell high?

A certain pair of socks, a synchronized chant on third downs, switching TVs if something 'bad' happens …these are a few of the superstitions that rule my sister's house during Bills' games. Bull Durham, and other movies, introduced the masses to some pretty wild superstitions in the baseball world, guaranteed to yield winning results if adhered to properly. We can laugh at them, we can go along with them, and in most cases, what's the harm?
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broncos QB Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Russell Wilson has added hamstring to his list of injuries. A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver quarterback said he tweaked his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
DENVER, CO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs vs. Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 6 was supposed to be a massively high-scoring back-and-forth fantasy affair. Instead, we got a relatively regular 24-20 Buffalo victory, where the defenses had as many moments to shine as the quarterbacks. In fact, while Mahomes threw for over 300 hundred yards and two touchdowns, he also threw two interceptions, including the game-sealer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bryce Young's NFL draft prospects are dogged by questions about his size — and that's about it

October is a little early to really be talking about the NFL draft, but let’s face it: Some of these teams (specifically looking at you, Carolina Panthers) don’t really have much left to play for. In the coming weeks, more and more fanbases will start looking toward the offseason as their teams rack up the losses and sink into irrelevancy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Prime Video will add Black Friday game to NFL package in '23

The NFL will expand to Black Friday beginning next season. The league announced Tuesday that Amazon Prime Video will stream a game on the day after Thanksgiving. The first Black Friday game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 24, 2023. The teams will be announced in May when the regular-season schedule is expected to be released.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Are the Warriors preparing for a future without Draymond Green?

As the 2022 NBA championship hangovers subsided and gave way to the sober self-analysis every team must perform entering the summer, the Golden State Warriors faced some very important offseason questions. How would they handle the unrestricted free agencies of several contributors to their title run? (The answer: Let Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. walk, but bring back Kevon Looney and Andre Iguodala.) How would they replace whatever talent they lost? (The answer, it seems: Let the kids cook.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
77K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy