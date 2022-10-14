ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Book Festival is back live in-person after two years of virtual programing

Bookworms, literature lovers, avid readers, and more after 2 years of virtual and hybrid programming, The 27th Annual Texas Book Festival is back in the state capitol and along Austin's iconic Congress Avenue. Fest Literary Director, Matthew Patin, and Participating Author Amanda Eyre Ward join Trevor Scott to share why...
AUSTIN, TX
New wave therapy helps men treat a sensitive issue

Treating more than symptoms, Valley Side Medical Clinic uses the latest technology to get to the root cause of ED. Andrew Rinehart is here to share more. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
Still Austin Whiskey Co. Music Monday: Sue Foley

Delivering a raw, electric guitar driven romp through the backroads of Texas, Sue Foley's new album "Pinky's Blues" won best traditional blues album at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis this year. Today, she's joining us for our Still Austin Whiskey Company Music Monday with a performance of "Stop These...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin's airport breaks new record for departing passengers as ACL wraps up

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport had its busiest day ever yesterday -- the day after the Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped up. 35,357 people departed Austin's airport. The previous record was October 25th last year, when 35,298 passengers flew out after Formula One. Austin's airport has several busy weekends ahead as...
AUSTIN, TX
$111,500 grant funding is open to Texas Food & Beverage Trailblazers

Calling all farmers, chefs, spirit makers, artisan producers, and more. Texas Food and Wine Alliance Culinary Grant Program is accepting applications to fund your culinary innovations. Jessica Sanders joins Chelsey Khan to explain more about this program. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
AUSTIN, TX
Firefighters battle huge blaze at Southeast Austin gas station

Austin — Austin firefighters had their hands full all morning trying to knock down a huge fire at a gas station/convenience store on Oltorf in Southeast Austin at Douglas Drive. It broke out around 4 a.m., just a few blocks from Travis High School. The building sustained heavy damage...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin ISD bus involved in a crash in central Austin

An Austin ISD bus was involved in a crash Monday morning as heavy rain fell across the Austin metro. The Austin Police Department says it happened around 7 a.m. on W. 35th street near Jefferson Street. Police say an AISD bus was involved in a crash with a Red Ford...
AUSTIN, TX
AFD responds to Apartment fire in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in Central Austin Sunday morning. Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block W 39 1/2 Street after reports of a structure fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is...
AUSTIN, TX
Manor residents to vote in November whether to keep CapMetro services

MANOR, Texas — This November election, Manor residents will soon decide whether to keep CapMetro services in their city. If the majority votes yes, CapMetro stays. If the majority votes no, bus services would end about 10 days after the election. "It's not a no to transportation. it's a...
MANOR, TX
Austin ISD confirms plan to convert diesel school bus fleet to all-electric

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD's familiar school buses are about to get an upgrade. We're told the new buses will still be yellow but they'll also be green... as in environmentally friendly. On Monday district officials and other local leaders gathered to confirm the district plans to go all in, switching out their fleet of diesel buses for one that will be all-electric.
AUSTIN, TX
One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Saturday night in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:29 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 8700 Research Boulevard and Payton Gin Road. ATCEMS said the person on foot...
AUSTIN, TX
One person dead after auto vs pedestrian crash on SH 130 near Tesla Road

One person has died following an auto vs pedestrian crash on State Highway 130 near Tesla Road Monday night. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted they responded to the scene a little before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tesla Road and Harold Green Road. ATCEMS says one person died at the...
AUSTIN, TX
Flu now "raging" in Travis County says health authority

Local public health officials have been busy in recent months as they juggle keeping track of COVID-19 and monkeypox. But we're hitting flu season now and it's hitting us hard. On Tuesday Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes updated Travis County Commissioners on all three major public health concerns.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

