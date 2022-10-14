Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS Austin
Texas Book Festival is back live in-person after two years of virtual programing
Bookworms, literature lovers, avid readers, and more after 2 years of virtual and hybrid programming, The 27th Annual Texas Book Festival is back in the state capitol and along Austin's iconic Congress Avenue. Fest Literary Director, Matthew Patin, and Participating Author Amanda Eyre Ward join Trevor Scott to share why...
CBS Austin
Trevor and Dot Scott tour Firehouse Animal Health Centers new Cedar Park location!
Pet parents are going to be happy to hear that Firehouse Animal Health Centers new Cedar Park hospital has everything you could want under one roof. Trevor Scott and Dot Scott, went out to their location to explore all the state of the art services available for your fur babies! Dr. Sherry Hill gives them a tour and you can tag along too!
CBS Austin
New wave therapy helps men treat a sensitive issue
Treating more than symptoms, Valley Side Medical Clinic uses the latest technology to get to the root cause of ED. Andrew Rinehart is here to share more. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co. Music Monday: Sue Foley
Delivering a raw, electric guitar driven romp through the backroads of Texas, Sue Foley's new album "Pinky's Blues" won best traditional blues album at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis this year. Today, she's joining us for our Still Austin Whiskey Company Music Monday with a performance of "Stop These...
CBS Austin
Austin's airport breaks new record for departing passengers as ACL wraps up
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport had its busiest day ever yesterday -- the day after the Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped up. 35,357 people departed Austin's airport. The previous record was October 25th last year, when 35,298 passengers flew out after Formula One. Austin's airport has several busy weekends ahead as...
CBS Austin
'Tis the season! Tickets for Mozart's Coffee annual holiday light show go on sale
It's never too early to start thinking about Christmas, right?. To help you get in the holiday spirit, tickets for the annual holiday light show at Mozart’s Coffee Roasters go on sale Monday, October 17 at noon. This season’s shows will run from November 10th through January 6th from...
CBS Austin
$111,500 grant funding is open to Texas Food & Beverage Trailblazers
Calling all farmers, chefs, spirit makers, artisan producers, and more. Texas Food and Wine Alliance Culinary Grant Program is accepting applications to fund your culinary innovations. Jessica Sanders joins Chelsey Khan to explain more about this program. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
CBS Austin
Salvation Army accepting Central Texas applications for Angel Tree gift program
The Salvation Army is now accepting Angel Tree applications online through October 31. Children whose families meet the financial eligibility requirements and who are 12 years of age or younger on Christmas Day are eligible for the Angel Tree program. To apply, families must complete an online application and upload...
CBS Austin
Firefighters battle huge blaze at Southeast Austin gas station
Austin — Austin firefighters had their hands full all morning trying to knock down a huge fire at a gas station/convenience store on Oltorf in Southeast Austin at Douglas Drive. It broke out around 4 a.m., just a few blocks from Travis High School. The building sustained heavy damage...
CBS Austin
Austin ISD bus involved in a crash in central Austin
An Austin ISD bus was involved in a crash Monday morning as heavy rain fell across the Austin metro. The Austin Police Department says it happened around 7 a.m. on W. 35th street near Jefferson Street. Police say an AISD bus was involved in a crash with a Red Ford...
CBS Austin
AFD responds to Apartment fire in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in Central Austin Sunday morning. Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block W 39 1/2 Street after reports of a structure fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is...
CBS Austin
Manor residents to vote in November whether to keep CapMetro services
MANOR, Texas — This November election, Manor residents will soon decide whether to keep CapMetro services in their city. If the majority votes yes, CapMetro stays. If the majority votes no, bus services would end about 10 days after the election. "It's not a no to transportation. it's a...
CBS Austin
Austin ISD confirms plan to convert diesel school bus fleet to all-electric
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD's familiar school buses are about to get an upgrade. We're told the new buses will still be yellow but they'll also be green... as in environmentally friendly. On Monday district officials and other local leaders gathered to confirm the district plans to go all in, switching out their fleet of diesel buses for one that will be all-electric.
CBS Austin
One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Saturday night in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:29 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 8700 Research Boulevard and Payton Gin Road. ATCEMS said the person on foot...
CBS Austin
One person dead after auto vs pedestrian crash on SH 130 near Tesla Road
One person has died following an auto vs pedestrian crash on State Highway 130 near Tesla Road Monday night. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted they responded to the scene a little before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tesla Road and Harold Green Road. ATCEMS says one person died at the...
CBS Austin
Flu now "raging" in Travis County says health authority
Local public health officials have been busy in recent months as they juggle keeping track of COVID-19 and monkeypox. But we're hitting flu season now and it's hitting us hard. On Tuesday Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes updated Travis County Commissioners on all three major public health concerns.
