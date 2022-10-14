ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Police calls

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fc9jq_0iZAGHZB00

LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

North Charles Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

Bellefontaine Avenue at South Shawnee Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Thursday.

1800 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

1800 block of Reese Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence in progress Thursday.

Bellefontaine Avenue at South Shawnee Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

500 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

East Robb Avenue at North Main Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

East Market Street at North Jackson Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

South Jameson Avenue at West Elm Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Thursday.

1200 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Thursday.

400 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Thursday.

700 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

1800 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Thursday night.

300 block of North Jackson Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Thursday night.

100 block of West McKibben Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Thursday night.

300 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — A theft was reported early Friday morning.

600 block of East 3rd Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Friday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

600 block of East Second Street, Spencerville — Deputies responded to two domestic disturbances Thursday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Glitch forces continuation of juvenile bind-over hearing

LIMA — A procedural snafu, followed by a terse, animated and prolonged conversation between attorneys and an Allen County judge, forced a temporary halt on Monday to a hearing scheduled to determine if a Lima teenager will be tried for murder as an adult. Following testimony from Lima Police...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Fire at unoccupied Lima house causes $25K in damages

LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire at around 8:07 p.m. Monday, classifying it as a two-alarm fire requiring mutual aid from the American Township Fire Department. According to Lima Fire Investigator Joe Lombardo, the fire at 1143 Richie Ave. began in the upstairs closet. The...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence

LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Austin J. Hart, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 60 days jail. 59 days suspended. $300 fine. Ryan J. Burke, 42, of Lima, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine. Jerry L. Laws, 67, of Lima, found...
LIMA, OH
WOWO News

Four crash victims ID’d by Allen County Coroner’s Office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified four people who have died as the result of separate crashes in Allen County. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on October 14, Fort Wayne police were notified of a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. A rear seat passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Lima man pleads guilty to assaulting man

LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Monday morning to felonious assault with a knife in July 2021. Matthew Beck, 41, who was born in Hanover Germany, was charged with two counts of felonious assault on Bruce Tucker on July 31, 2021. After negotiations with the state, one count was dismissed.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Harrod Woman Arrested After Incident in Kenton Sunday

A Harrod woman was arrested after an incident in Kenton Sunday evening. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South Main and East Railroad Streets after receiving a call about an unwanted person. The incident involved a domestic dispute between a...
KENTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine

After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
The Lima News

Cridersville man charged with threatening mother, stepfather

LIMA — A Cridersville man who allegedly threatened to shoot his mother and his stepfather this summer made a brief appearance Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Preston Ries, 29, is charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a felony of the second-degree; and abduction, a third-degree felony. All three counts include a specification alleging Ries used a firearm in the commission of the offenses.
CRIDERSVILLE, OH
hometownstations.com

Findlay man backed into sheriff's cruiser during police pursuit

Hancock Co., OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man is arrested after striking a Hancock County Sheriff's cruiser during a short chase on Saturday. 37-year-old Chandler Parker was booked on several felony charges following the police chase that happened just after 7 o'clock Saturday night. Deputies located a vehicle that was taken by Parker, who was not authorized to use it. Parker drives away when deputies tried to do a traffic stop. During the chase, Parker stopped the vehicle, put it in reverse, and hit the deputy's car. He later stopped at a nearby gas station where he was taken into custody. Deputies believe he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

One dead in Saturday crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in western Mercer County Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:18 p.m., Mercer County Central Dispatch received a call regarding a single-vehicle crash on state Route 119 just east of Indiana Ohio State Line Road in Recovery Township.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Fatal crash in Van Wert County

VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

High Road School opens downtown

LIMA — High Road School at 71 Town Square is a chartered, non-public school serving students with disabilities in kindergarten through 12th grade. The school had a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating the fact that all students are now housed in one building instead of three. Anna Boggs,...
LIMA, OH
nbc24.com

Man arrested, facing charges for leading Hancock County deputy on brief chase

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Chandler Parker, 37, is facing several felony charges following a Saturday evening chase that lasted approximately three minutes in Findlay. Deputies located a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Clinton Street near Walnut Street after the owner of that vehicle stated...
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Allen County continues to seek personnel

LIMA — The Allen County Educational Service Center is continuing to look for personnel. At the board meeting, Superintendent Craig Kupferberg shared with board members that the ESC is looking for people to work in various capacities within the Allen County schools. Twenty-three substitutes were hired at the meeting....
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
282
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy