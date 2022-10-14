ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yanks may face Cleveland's bugs again in a throwback to '07

By RONALD BLUM
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVO4E_0iZAGFnj00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Their fans still bugged by what happened in 2007, the New York Yankees could face pesky midges again when the American League Division Series moves to Cleveland this weekend.

The flying insects memorably swarmed Joba Chamberlain during Game 2 of the 2007 Division Series at what was then called Jacobs Field. The bugs returned last weekend at nearby FirstEnergy Stadium for an NFL game between the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.

Cleveland will host the Yankees on Saturday night for Game 3 of the ALDS at what's now called Progressive Field.

Midges hatch along Lake Erie several times a year.

“I was at the Browns game on Sunday after the wild card series and they were out in full force and it was the middle of the day. So I can only imagine when we get back,” Cleveland Game 3 starter Triston McKenzie said Friday. “When you try to swat them away, they don’t care and they will land on you anyway. I don’t even know how to explain it. That’s the best way to explain it. They will land on you.

"You can kill them and they will just stay there.”

Cleveland reliever Bryan Shaw said the midges are “all over your car” after games, but there's ”nothing to really do.”

Flustered by the flies, Chamberlain threw a pair of wild pitches that allowed Cleveland to tie the score in the eighth inning. The Indians went on to an 11-inning win and a four-game series victory.

Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens said he would have pulled the team off the field.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Yanks' Cole available in 'pen for ALDS Game 5, could close

NEW YORK — (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole could make his first career relief appearance in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland, possibly as a closer. New York manager Aaron Boone switched starting pitchers after Monday night's rainout and said Nestor Cortes will take the mound Tuesday afternoon on three days' rest in place of Jameson Taillon.
WSOC Charlotte

Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return. A person familiar...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: Was Ja'Marr Chase 'due,' or should you sell high?

A certain pair of socks, a synchronized chant on third downs, switching TVs if something 'bad' happens …these are a few of the superstitions that rule my sister's house during Bills' games. Bull Durham, and other movies, introduced the masses to some pretty wild superstitions in the baseball world, guaranteed to yield winning results if adhered to properly. We can laugh at them, we can go along with them, and in most cases, what's the harm?
WSOC Charlotte

Broncos QB Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Russell Wilson has added hamstring to his list of injuries. A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver quarterback said he tweaked his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
DENVER, CO
WSOC Charlotte

Teddy Bridgewater returns after yet another Dolphins QB injury to Skylar Thompson

Another week, another injury for a Miami Dolphins quarterback. Skylar Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a thumb injury, leading to the return of Teddy Bridgewater. The Dolphins announced that Thompson was questionable to return. Bridgewater missed practice this week in concussion protocol, but was activated on Sunday prior to kickoff.
WSOC Charlotte

Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate carted off field after suffering head injury

Another scary head injury forced a player to be carted off the field. This time it was Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate. He appeared to suffer the injury late in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers after catching a pass from Tom Brady. Brate stayed on the turf for a while before the medical staff brought out the backboard stretcher and then the cart. Though he wasn't able to leave the field under his own power, Brate did raise a thumbs up to show he was OK.
TAMPA, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football Flashback: QB-WR duos top Week 6's list of the most reliable players

Welcome to the Week 6 edition of Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. The past week left many fantasy managers frustrated with a lack of overall production, as we saw just one 30-point scorer after having an average of five players reach that plateau during the initial five weeks. But despite the overall lack of high-end production, the men listed below led many of their fantasy squads to victory.
LOUISIANA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Prime Video will add Black Friday game to NFL package in '23

The NFL will expand to Black Friday beginning next season. The league announced Tuesday that Amazon Prime Video will stream a game on the day after Thanksgiving. The first Black Friday game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 24, 2023. The teams will be announced in May when the regular-season schedule is expected to be released.
ARIZONA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
112K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy