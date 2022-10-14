Read full article on original website
TUD Water Discussions Over Coffee
Sonora, CA – One way to kick off this weekend is to grab a warm cup of java and dive into a discussion focused on water with Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) staff. The public will get a chance to learn more about the workings of TUD as they are invited to a morning “coffee talk.” General Manager, Don Perkins, and management staff will be on hand to discuss district operations, concerns, water rights, and woes on Friday, October 21st, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Schnoogs Café in the Timberhills Shopping Center at 1045 Mono Way in Sonora. A key topic of discussion may be related to TUD’s desire to purchase PG&E water infrastructures such as Pinecrest Lake, Lyons Reservoir, and the Tuolumne Main Canal. Those discussions were stalled after the electric company wanted to re-evaluate its long-term strategy in June. Just this month, PG&E showed signs it was ready to talk about that possible deal again, as earlier reported here.
Groveland Safety Meeting On Fire Preparedness Announced
FIRE PREPAREDNESS – 4291 & Home Prep. GROVELAND RADIO NETWORK (GroveNET). EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS. Presented by Dore Bietz of Tuolumne County’s Office of. Further information can be found by emailing the committee at safetyandsecuritycommittee@pinemountainlake.com.
Focusing On Tuolumne County Resiliency Centers
This weekend’s guest on Mother Lode Views is Tuolumne County Capital Project Director Maureen Frank. She will update the construction on the two resiliency centers, one in Tuolumne and the other in Groveland. Both are scheduled to open their doors next month. Frank will also discuss the county’s push to possibly get a third center in Columbia at the Armory.
Hardie, Alan
Alan Roth “Lenny” Hardie, born January 1, 1950 in Blythe, California passed away October 1, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/01/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Sonora, CA.
ARC returning native lands to native hands
The American River Conservancy is raising funds to accompany a substantial land transfer to the local Native American community. Two local land trusts joyously invite the public to participate in an extraordinary community experience. ARC, which has protected lands in the upper American River and upper Cosumnes River watersheds since 1989, will give both real estate and “seed money” to the Native American land trust Cosumnes Culture and Waterways. CCAWW is a Native-based nonprofit created to care for the land, waters and indigenous species throughout the ancestral lands of the Miwok people.
All aboard! Track-or-Treat train ride in Sacramento runs until Oct. 30
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Families are celebrating Halloween this month by taking a special train ride in Sacramento. The new Track-or-Treat train ride is said to be delightful — and not frightful — for the little ones. The locomotive is all decked out in Halloween decor, and families...
Sacramento County Election Officials are Registering Homeless Drug Addicts to Vote
“For the first time since the pandemic began, staff from Sacramento County’s elections agency set up tables Thursday at Loaves and Fishes, a nonprofit that provides services for homeless people,” the Associated Press reported. Think about that. Sacramento County is registering homeless drug addicts and homeless mentally ill...
Call Kurtis: Pharmacy stops filling pain prescriptions
SONORA — Janell Baptiste says that the Sonora Save Mart where she's had her pain meds filled for the last 13 years suddenly quit filling her prescription. And that's when she found herself faced with the prospect of not receiving the medicine that had helped with pain from a motorcycle crash decades ago. "It's always been prescribed by a doctor," she said. But now, Janell says she's getting sick from withdrawals. "It's only been four months but these four months have seemed like years." Save Mart blames some sort of audit, but pain medicine customers like Jennifer Sanchez say that...
Update on CHP officer hit by DUI driver
The CHP issued a press release on the incident involving a CHP officer that was hit by a drunk driver while investigating a hit-and-run fatality early Sunday morning. On October 15th, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) South Sacramento units were dispatched to a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash which occurred on northbound Stockton Boulevard, north of Requa Way. Approximately one hour later (October 16th at 12:31 AM), as officers were on scene investigating the aforementioned fatal crash, a 2007 Ford Mustang traveling northbound on Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed entered the closure and collided with an officer on scene. The officer who was struck was standing outside of a patrol vehicle and sustained major injuries; the officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The CHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash scene to assist with the investigation. It is likely the driver of the Ford was under the influence of alcohol and drugs during the time of the crash and he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Stockton homicide leaves one dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
15 Best Restaurants in Modesto, CA
Located in California's Stanislaus County, Modesto offers plenty of fun activities for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, wine connoisseur, art junkie, or history buff, you can find various things to do in Modesto. Foodies will be happy to know that this city is home to...
1 dead, 1 arrested after rollover crash in Stanislaus County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a rollover crash late Sunday night in Stanislaus County. CHP Modesto officers responded around 9:58 p.m. to calls of a rollover crash on Northbound Interstate 5, near the Westley Rest Area in Vernalis. When...
Stockton Serial Killers: A look back at the city’s most notorious cases
STOCKTON, Calif. — As police in Stockton search for a person or people behind a string of serial killings, investigators in San Joaquin County find themselves in a familiar situation with a suspect at large accused of potentially multiple homicides. In Sept., the Stockton Police Department released a security...
Emergency Sewer Repairs Prompt A Road Closure In Sonora
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District is making emergency sewer line repairs today. The work is requiring a full closure on East Jackson Street between Hope Lane and East Oakside Drive. The closure started at around 8am and is anticipated to continue until 2:30pm. You will need to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
Alleged Stockton serial killer had prior convictions in Alameda County
The serial killer allegedly responsible for five deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland had prior convictions in Alameda County, according to law enforcement. Oakland police said Wesley Brownlee,43, was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance in January 1999. He was later released to parole in August 1999. Brownlee was convicted again in December 2001 for transporting and selling a controlled substance. He released to parole in May 2003 and discharged in 2006.
Merced kidnapping: Louisiana artist makes tribute to family members killed
Elizabeth O'Reilly was deeply moved by the family's tragic deaths and put her heart into the piece.
Parents wanted for missing San Joaquin County children
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office calls a parental abduction after a mother of three failed to surrender her children to Child Protective Services. Karri Dominguez, 35, described to stand 5-foot-7 inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to over her three children. The court ordered she surrender them to CPS due to a “substantial danger to the physical and emotional health” of the children.
Only known-survivor of suspected Stockton serial killer describes terrifying encounter
She said she was standing next to train tracks in Stockton when she suddenly saw a gun pointed at her.
Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless
NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
