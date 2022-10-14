Read full article on original website
WWE Smackdown Rating Steady From Previous Week, Audience Up
Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw the rating hold even, while the total audience ticked up a bit. Friday night’s show brought in a 0.54 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.274 million viewers, even with and up 1.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.54 demo rating and audience of 2.243 million. The show marked the third straight week at that particular rating, while the audience was the best for the show since the September 23rd episode brought in 2.535 million viewers.
AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Preview: Today’s Control Center, Early Start Time for Dark
– As noted, AEW Dynamite airs on Tuesday this week due to the MLB Playoffs. You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s Dynamite, plus the new edition of Control Center below:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page. * AEW Interim Women’s World Championship...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Replaced By Dominik At Advertised Appearance, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Smackdown In Three Minutes
– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio has been pulled from an advertised appearance at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday. He was replaced by his son Dominik. This is due to Rey being moved to the Smackdown roster. Dominik bragged about it on Twitter. – Here are...
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Puts Brock Lesnar Through a Table On Raw, Miz Takes Out Dexter Lumis
– Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar and ultimately put him through a table on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lashley call out Lesnar to kick off the show and they ended up brawling, with Lashley ultimately spearing Lesnar through the guardrail and putting him through the commentary table:
Tony Khan Says Fans Will Have ‘Great News Soon’ Regarding Weekly ROH Shows
– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed the news of Chris Jericho re-upping with AEW for another three years. Additionally, Tony Khan shared an update on a possible TV deal coming for Ring of Honor (ROH). Khan stated on the subject, “We’ll...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins
WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * Omos def. R-Truth. * Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
Various News: Xavier Woods Chats With The Completionist on G4 Shutdown, AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Ticket Pre-Sale Code
– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods joined Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil’s Twitch stream this week to discuss the recent shutdown on G4, with many of the employees and on-air talents learning about the news via the announcement on social media. Woods spoke to Khalil on the subject during the stream, which you can see at the above link.
Baron Corbin Returns To WWE Raw With JBL At His Side
Baron Corbin made his return to WWE Raw on this week’s show with JBL at his side. The former Happy Corbin returned to his original WWE name on tonight’s show, with JBL introducing him via an in-ring promo where he took shots at Oklahoma and Rey Mysterio, who moved from Raw to Smackdown last week. JBL noted that Corbin would have been a star in the Attitude Era and called him the Nex Wrestling God before Corbin faced and defeated Dolph Ziggler in his return match.
Kazuchika Okada Wants To Train NJPW’s Next Top Stars
Kazuchika Okada likely has plenty of time left in the ring, but he is looking to the future by wanting to help train the next generation of NJPW stars. Okada recently spoke with Nikkan SPA for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (translation courtesy of DeepL.com:
Taylor Wilde On Being Nervous Before Impact Wrestling Return
In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful, Taylor Wilde spoke about her self-doubt before her Impact Wrestling return at Rebellion 2021. She had been away from the business for a decade at that point. She said: “There was a moment when I was standing in gorilla before I re-debuted...
Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Triple H with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier at Extreme Rules, Carmella showing off a tight leopard-print dress, Bianca Belair wearing her own self-made gear, Braun Strowman showing off his gym gains, Raquel Rodriguez going on a hiking adventure, Zelina Vega, Maryse backstage at Raw, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Chris Jericho Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo
– AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked his thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s return promo last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Jericho noted on his Twitter last night, “”I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”
Note on Who Is In Charge of Tonight’s WWE RAW
As noted earlier today, Triple H tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s WWE RAW in Oklahoma City. PWInsider reports that Road Dogg will be in charge of tonight’s show in Triple H’s absence. He previously worked with him this past Friday at Smackdown. Road Dogg...
WWE News: Trademark Filed For Lyra Valkyria, Latest WWE 2K22 MyRISE Playthrough
– WWE has filed a new trademark, this time for the name Lyra Valkyria. Fightful reports that the trademark application was filed on October 13th and is described as follows:. “Mark For: LYRA VALKYRIA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
Elias Makes Return On This Week’s WWE Raw, Involved in Main Event
Elias is officially back, making his return on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s episode saw Elias make his return to a WWE ring for the first time since last year when he declared that “Elias is dead,” coming to the ring and cutting a promo before preparing to perform a new song. Matt Riddle then came out to the ring to ask if Elias wanted to hit his bong(os), which then led to Seth Rollins coming out for his match with Riddle. Elias stayed at ringside and got involved in the finish, with Rollins shoving Riddle into Elias before hitting the Stomp for the pin.
WWE News: NXT Star At Tonight’s Raw, Xavier Woods Reacts to G4 Shutting Down
Another NXT star is set to be at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. As was previously noted, Cora Jade will be at tonight’s show to choose Roxanne Perez’s opponent for the Pick Your Poison match on NXT tomorrow. PWInsider has confirmed that Cameron Grimes will be at the show as well.
Delirious Will Make MLW Debut This Month at Fightland
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Delirious will make his MLW debut at Fightland ’22 in Philadelphia later this month. The event is scheduled for October 30 at the 2300 arena:
Impact News: New Tapings This Coming Weekend, Bret Hart & PCO Reunite
– The next set of tapings for Impact Wrestling take place this coming weekend. The tapings take place on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, dubbed “Sin City Showdown.” You can see details on the tapings at the link. – PCO reunited with his fellow WWE alumnus Bret...
Updates About Becky Lynch’s Recovery
After suffering an injury at this year’s Summerslam, Becky Lynch has been benched for the last few months. Rumors purported that she might return in September, but of course that didn’t happen. Fightful Select had asked about those rumors at the time and WWE sources would not confirm the September estimates, stating further that the promotion “had yet to follow up” Lynch about returning, and that no such schedule had been addressed.
