Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru crowned the fastest
When it comes to speed, accuracy, and friendly service, which fast food chain is really the best? A new report shows it may not be who you think.
Kroger confirms it has discontinued popular drink – baffling shoppers after admitting it was one of their favorites too
KROGER has officially confirmed to its customers that some of its most popular drinks are indefinitely discontinued, and they're even sad about it. The company replied to a message on Twitter from a user that goes by the handle JustFletch, who pleaded for the company to tell him that the 'Fizz & Co. Seltzers' weren't discontinued.
America's favorite grocery store in each state, as shown by study
We all have our favorite grocery store to shop at, but what is the most popular in your state?. Wise Voter released their findings on the favorite grocery stores in each state as shown by foot traffic.
Plans For More Kroger Closings in 2022
The supermarket chain is selectively closing further locations for strategic reasons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, Kroger.com, MacroTrends.net, Courier-Journal.com, TheKrogerCo.com, and The State Journal-Register.
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Popculture
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
What Really Happened To Cracker Barrel's Trendy Offshoot, Holler & Dash
When you think of Cracker Barrel, you're thinking more along the lines of biscuits, rocking chairs, and those peg games you find at every table than any sort of start-up company. In fact, just the word "trendy" isn't exactly ringing any bells in a place that bills itself as an old country store from the early 20th century. But, once upon a time, Cracker Barrel actually did try its hand at a trendy offshoot geared towards millennials and hipsters alike: Holler & Dash. Or, wait, is it the Maple Street Biscuit Company now?
WTVR-TV
In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1
If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
Thrillist
Massive Cheese Recall Just Expanded to Include More Products Sold Nationwide
Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.
Longer Store Lines At Chipotle, Olive Garden, Aldi, and Walmart
Customers will see longer lines at Chipotle, Olive Garden, Aldi, and Walmart. They could also wait longer at checkouts and experience more crowded store locations. Why? Economic conditions like inflation are changing the way people shop.
msn.com
Here's the fast-food restaurant with the slowest drive-thru
Chick-fil-A was recently named America's favorite fast-food restaurant — but the chain has just topped a decidedly less flattering list. According to industry publication QSR magazine's Drive-thru Report, Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru time of 10 popular restaurants, at 325 seconds, or about 5 1/2 minutes, on average. Wendy's, whose founder Dave Thomas is credited with pioneering the drive-thru concept, was also among the slowest of the restaurants surveyed at 275 seconds, or almost 5 minutes.
Lifehacker
Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says
Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
NBC Connecticut
Chick-Fil-A Is Gen Z's Favorite Restaurant Chain in the U.S.—See What Else Made Their Top 5
Gen Z may be done with the thumbs-up emoji, but teenagers across America still love Chick-fil-A. The popular chicken sandwich restaurant is a favorite among the nation's teens, according to Piper Sandler's semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey, with 15% of respondents listing it as their No. 1 choice. The...
The Daily South
Listeria Outbreak Prompts Nationwide Recall Of Cheese Sold At Safeway, Meijer, Whole Foods, And More
Michigan-based Old Europe Cheese, Inc. is recalling certain Brie and Camembert cheeses that may be contaminated with listeria. Brands subject to recall include Reny Picot, Block & Barrel, Lidl Preferred Selection, Market 32, Charmant, and more. According to the FDA, the products in question were distributed between August 1, 2022...
Kroger To Buy Albertsons In $25 Billion Grocery Market Shake-Up
Kroger (KR) and Albertsons ACI agreed to a $25 billion merger deal Friday that will create the country's biggest standalone grocery chain with nearly 5,000 stores and annual revenues of more than $200 billion. Kroger said it would pay $34.10 per share for Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, a 16% premium to...
The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years
After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its Origins
"Pub Subs" are arguably a quintessential Florida favorite. The iconic sandwiches that come from the grocery chain's deli are made with fresh meats, bread, and vegetables and are fully customizable. They're large, and you can usually get one for under $10, even if you upgrade to premium Boars Head meats. Publix also regularly puts one variety up for sale each week.
Allrecipes.com
Chick-fil-A Just Dropped Their First New Milkshake Flavor in Four Years
I'm the biggest sucker for a Chick-fil-A milkshake, so when I heard the news that a new flavor was hitting the menu, I couldn't wait to give it a try. On September 12th, the fast-food restaurant released a new flavor for the first time in four years: the Autumn Spice Milkshake.
