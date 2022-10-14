Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Trevor and Dot Scott tour Firehouse Animal Health Centers new Cedar Park location!
Pet parents are going to be happy to hear that Firehouse Animal Health Centers new Cedar Park hospital has everything you could want under one roof. Trevor Scott and Dot Scott, went out to their location to explore all the state of the art services available for your fur babies! Dr. Sherry Hill gives them a tour and you can tag along too!
CBS Austin
New wave therapy helps men treat a sensitive issue
Treating more than symptoms, Valley Side Medical Clinic uses the latest technology to get to the root cause of ED. Andrew Rinehart is here to share more. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
CBS Austin
Texas Book Festival is back live in-person after two years of virtual programing
Bookworms, literature lovers, avid readers, and more after 2 years of virtual and hybrid programming, The 27th Annual Texas Book Festival is back in the state capitol and along Austin's iconic Congress Avenue. Fest Literary Director, Matthew Patin, and Participating Author Amanda Eyre Ward join Trevor Scott to share why...
Round Rock woman shows off her ‘spooky’ DIY Halloween display
Jamie Nakae and her husband's, Jay Grenier, full-time job is creating these chilling ornaments and showing their over 325,000 subscribers how to make a version of them at home.
CBS Austin
$111,500 grant funding is open to Texas Food & Beverage Trailblazers
Calling all farmers, chefs, spirit makers, artisan producers, and more. Texas Food and Wine Alliance Culinary Grant Program is accepting applications to fund your culinary innovations. Jessica Sanders joins Chelsey Khan to explain more about this program. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
'Hard seeing all the mess that comes out of ACL' | Austin resident upset with litter, so she's trying to help
AUSTIN, Texas — Walking along Barton Springs Road during Austin City Limits Music Festival weekend, you'll probably see dozens of cans and wrappers tossed everywhere. Many Austin residents are upset about the litter, but one woman decided to take action. Traci Clayton lives in the heart of downtown. She's...
CBS Austin
ACL workers tear down, clean up Zilker Park after 2022 festival
The big cleanup is on at Zilker Park today. The stages and tents of the Austin City Limits Music Festival began to come down on Monday -- even if things got off to a muddy start because of morning rain, it has been dry enough that the work has gone off without much trouble. The goal is to leave Zilker Park like they found it.
CBS Austin
'Tis the season! Tickets for Mozart's Coffee annual holiday light show go on sale
It's never too early to start thinking about Christmas, right?. To help you get in the holiday spirit, tickets for the annual holiday light show at Mozart’s Coffee Roasters go on sale Monday, October 17 at noon. This season’s shows will run from November 10th through January 6th from...
Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say
The Lucktoberfest concert was originally expected to last 10 days. Now's it down to three.
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
Who's ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable?
CBS Austin
Journey bringing their 'Freedom Tour' to Austin's Moody Center
Journey is bringing their 'Freedom Tour' to the Moody Center next February. Tickets go on sale for the February 22nd show this Friday at 10 a.m. Toto will join the legendary rock band for the tour.
Loving This Texas Man’s Method to Sneak Alcohol Into Austin City Limits
Have you ever been to a multi-day music festival? Or even just an all day music festival? It. Gets. Crazy. It's hot, there's people everywhere and usually the only place to sit is on the ground. The festivals will offer food and drinks- for a steep price, and if you want to get a little tipsy, it'll cost you. It sounds awful, but it's all about the experience, right?
dallasexpress.com
Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas
Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
CBS Austin
Salvation Army accepting Central Texas applications for Angel Tree gift program
The Salvation Army is now accepting Angel Tree applications online through October 31. Children whose families meet the financial eligibility requirements and who are 12 years of age or younger on Christmas Day are eligible for the Angel Tree program. To apply, families must complete an online application and upload...
KVUE
P!nk works through sound issues to deliver a party singalong at Weekend 2 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — She opened with “Get the Party Started,” of course. If there was any doubt about P!nk – known for her technically and physically extravagant shows – bringing the full spectacle to Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival, that was quashed last weekend when she flew through the air using a harness and high wires.
Food & Wine says this coffee shop in Austin is the best in Texas; hypes up Dallas shop as well
It's starting to get cooler and cooler outside and that means the hot coffee is going to be flowing. So, what's your go-to cup of joe? Espresso, Americano, Macchiato, Cortado, Flat White?
kut.org
Festival in Round Rock resurrects the legend of the Hairy Man
Legend has it that back in the 19th century, a hairy hermit who hated people traveling on “his road” would attack the covered wagons and travelers who dared to enter his realm in what is now Round Rock. The most common telling of the legend recalls that as...
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co. Music Monday: Sue Foley
Delivering a raw, electric guitar driven romp through the backroads of Texas, Sue Foley's new album "Pinky's Blues" won best traditional blues album at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis this year. Today, she's joining us for our Still Austin Whiskey Company Music Monday with a performance of "Stop These...
CBS Austin
Austin's airport breaks new record for departing passengers as ACL wraps up
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport had its busiest day ever yesterday -- the day after the Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped up. 35,357 people departed Austin's airport. The previous record was October 25th last year, when 35,298 passengers flew out after Formula One. Austin's airport has several busy weekends ahead as...
Comments / 0