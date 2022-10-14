Read full article on original website
GENERAL HOSPITAL Stars Say Goodbye to William Ludel
Legendary GENERAL HOSPITAL director William Ludel retired in late September, and he was sent off to his seven-day weekends in style by the cast and crew with a day watching horseraces at Santa Anita Park!. Part of the GH directing team since 1993, Ludel has been nominated for Daytime Emmy...
Is Hetty Returning to 'NCIS: Los Angeles'? Cast and Crew On Linda Hunt
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange has been played by actress Linda Hunt since 2009 but in recent years she has only made occasional appearances on "NCIS: Los Angeles."
‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’
“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
EW.com
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)
These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
'Hot Mess' Drew Barrymore Had Screaming Off-Air Meltdown Before Taping Talk Show Episode
Talk about waking up on the wrong side of the bed. Taping for Drew Barrymore's recent episode of her talk show was anything but a typical day at the office, with the actress seemingly losing her cool before the cameras rolled. According to an insider, Barrymore arrived to set late...
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?
For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke’s Health Crisis Reunites Bridge
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Brooke Logan might suffer a health crisis which reunites her with her destiny Ridge Forrester.
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’
He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know
Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana
People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left.… The post ‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns appeared first on Outsider.
Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits
Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
