allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Israel Just Unearthed A 1,500-Year-Old Mosaic Featuring Scenes Of Life On The Nile
The mosaic, located near the caliph's palace of Khirbat al-Minya off the coast of the Sea of Galilee, depicted flora and fauna from the Nile, a nod to the Egyptian river's life-giving powers. After a three-year pause induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, archaeologists from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz returned to...
Theory Claiming Jesus Died Aged 106 and Was Buried in Japan
Theory Claiming Jesus Christ Died Aged 106 in JapanHistory of Yesterday. All the scholars and experts on Christianity of any branch agree that Jesus existed and that his life had a major impact on the way society evolved during biblical times. What is still very much debated is the death or better said the last years of his life. There are so many different accounts presented with various views on how Jesus died, but there is one that is always overlooked simply because of how weird it is. That is the theory stating Jesus died and was buried in Japan.
Time travel ‘proof’ as ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs show helicopter and futuristic plane among snakes
ARCHAEOLOGY enthusiasts say they have "proof" time travel exists after claiming a helicopter and plane was found in Egyptian hieroglyphs. The image of the 3,000-year-old hieroglyphs found in Seti I's temple in Abydos, Egypt, appears to show a helicopter, a futuristic-looking aircraft and a plane, among insects and snakes. It's...
comicon.com
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Delivers Too Late Six Episodes Into Its Fifth Season
It might be too little too late, but The Handmaid’s Tale has probably delivered it’s best hour of the season six (of ten) episodes in. Actually, it’s not even a great episode necessarily. It just has the best plot points that kick the show out of its mundane slump and finally put it on a trajectory towards an interesting plot line. Unfortunately, this season is already beyond the halfway mark. If, perhaps, these things happened earlier in the season, they could have put the characters in a space that was more engaging and entertaining so that they can actually do stuff. Instead, viewers will just have to wait and see if these developments actually lead the season towards a fulfilling climax.
TMZ.com
'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Died Trying To Save Woman, 11-Year-Old Girl From Drowning
Japanese manga artist Kazuki Takahashi -- best known as the creator of "Yu-Gi-Oh!" -- died while trying to rescue people from drowning, witnesses claim. A report from Stars and Stripes -- the military's newspaper -- revealed the tragic details of how Takahashi lost his life as three strangers were engulfed in a strong current.
Bearded man on stone is the best image of King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon mentioned by the prophet Daniel
Nebuchadnezzar steleCredit: Robert Koldewey (10 September 1855 – 4 February 1925); Public Domain image. One of the most powerful rulers mentioned in the Bible is King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon. Nebuchadnezzar ruled from 605 BC to 562 BC. He is said to have built most of the temples in Babylon.
catingtonpost.com
Feline Folklore: The Stories Behind the Superstitions
True cat lovers will agree that all cats are lovely – regardless of the color of their fur! But, we’ve all heard the old superstition that black cats bring bad luck to those whose paths they cross. Where on earth did that silly idea come from? Black cats...
Bride of Christ: a novel about sin and redemption from a writer who hopes to change the world…
Some readers might interpret Vincent Sweeney’s novel “The Bride of Christ” as an expression of common social problems; others might see it as a testament to his faith in Christianity. Whatever the interpretation of the work, one thing is for sure: the author has made a statement...
A 65-Foot 1,600 Years Old Mosaic Shows Trojan War Soldiers Carrying Their Swords With Shields On Their Arms
This past Wednesday, Syrian archaeologists revealed an intact Roman-era mosaic, estimated to be 1,600 years old. The mosaic uses beautiful colors and depicts several warriors from the Trojan War. The authorities in Syria have dubbed this archaeological discovery "one of the rarest" finds. [i]
comicon.com
Alone And Injured In The Fight Of His Life: Previewing ‘August Purgatory Underground’ #3
Red 5 has revealed a preview of August Purgatory Underground #3, out next week from Benjamin W. Morse. ‘Alone and injured, Captain August finds himself in the fight of his life against an invincible opponent: Baron Siegan, evil leader of the rebellion. And even if AUGUST survives, he doesn’t have long until the vicious rebel fleet destroys the planet he’s trapped on- and everyone on it!’
comicon.com
‘This Way Madness Lies’ Combines Shakespeare With Magical Girls
Zeboyd Games has been putting out high-quality 16-bit RPGs for years now, like with their futuristic RPG from 2017, Cosmic Star Heroine. Their latest game, This Way Madness Lies, asks a group of magical girls to save different worlds based on Shakespearean plays from the forces of Nightmare. The game...
comicon.com
Streaming And Screaming: ‘The Machine Girl’
After the Yakuza kill a young woman’s brother and she loses an arm, two mechanics create a new limb from a machine gun so she can exact her revenge. The Machine Girl is a splatter-punk exploitation film that delivers generous helpings of gore and dark comedy. It’s the perfect example of a film that’s “so bad it’s good.” In my artistic opinion The Machine Girl is the most transgressive piece of surrealist film since Bunuel and Dali’s Un Chien Andalou.
BTS share plans to reconvene with full lineup in 2025 after military service
Exploring solo careers isn’t the only reason for K-Pop mega group, BTS’, break. According to a release by Big Hit Music, the guys are also fulfilling their requirement as South Korean citizens to serve in their military
People share their own 'ghost stories' that made them believe in the paranormal
Spooky entertainment for believers and cynics alike.
comicon.com
A Skate-Centric Race To The Death: Blue Shift Games Announces ‘Speed Switch’
Blue Shift Games has announced Speed Switch, an all-new comic that builds worlds like no other. Co-written by Sen and Ramzee, with art by Shanefaced, this exciting skate-centric Dogtown-style comic follows a diverse ensemble of characters of Sunset City, hungry to survive. ‘Dodging speeding freighters, crazed space cabbies and sixty...
comicon.com
‘Westworld’ Flips Themes In Its Most Recent Season
Theme might be the most important aspect of any story. Of course, there are exceptions to this when stories focus more on characterization or comedy. But for the most part, theme is the foundation for which compelling stories are built. Once that foundation is set, all the other aspects of the story surround it and have to resonate with that theme in order for the story to be successful. At the same time, theme can become a detriment in sequels and subsequent seasons of television. If a theme is being hammered home too much or if the story is not growing or evolving to incorporate different ideas, everything runs risks of becoming tired and mundane. A great example of this is the HBO show Westworld, which embodied one theme for its first season and then flipped that same theme on its head during its most recent season.
comicon.com
Z2 Comics and Swedish Metallers In Flames Announce New Graphic Novel, ‘The Jester’s Curse’
The latest release from Z2 Comics, out April 2023, comes from Swedish Metal legends In Flames – with a post-apocalyptic tale (aren’t they all these days?) for their new graphic novel, The Jester’s Curse. The Swedish metal band are joined for The Jester’s Curse by writers Blake...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: What is the difference between Uruks and Orcs?
What is the difference between Uruks and Orcs? Rings of Power episode 6 was the bloodiest and boldest yet. Audiences were treated to a big battle, hand-to-hand combat, a half-troll (maybe), and some big reveals. It even brought audiences the creation of Mount Doom. Another one of those reveals was...
comicon.com
Interview And EXCLUSIVE Art Preview: Talking ‘Fear The Funhouse’ With Michael Northrop And Diana Camero
Wilbur Wilkin might not be the household name that Archie Andrews is today, but once upon a time he had his own comic series, too, and was in a love triangle just as messy as Archie’s. Now, thanks to writer, Michael Northrop, and artist, Diana Camero, Wilbur is back in “Suburban Legend,” one of the campfires stories that make up Archie’s anthology one-shot, Fear the Funhouse. With colors by Matt Herms and letters by Jack Morelli, find out what Northrop and Camero had to say about Wilbur [and also check out two lettered pages from their story below]:
Are witches real? Of course! Witch historian and modern practitioners share history, types.
Witchcraft is open to interpretation depending on the practitioner or scholar. It dates back to the 10th century, but there are modern practitioners.
