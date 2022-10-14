Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Wore a Daring Santa Claus Ensemble & We're Immediately in the Holiday Spirit
Moral of the story: never tell Dolly Parton what to do. In an Instagram post this week, the iconic country singer shared with the world that she’s ready for Christmas, even if it’s not quite December. Despite being a few months early, she’s already celebrating in style. “Me, when someone tells me it’s too early for Christmas music,” the singer joked in the caption of a photo of her in a full Santa Claus ensemble. With a black belt accentuating her waist, and a daring cutout revealing cleavage, Parton modified the classic holiday outfit and made it her own. The 9...
Mercury Prize 2022: 'I didn't even know if I was going to finish this record!' Triumphant Little Simz thanks God, family and her fellow nominees as she beats Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Wet Leg to win annual award
Little Simz has won the 2022 Mercury Prize after her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert saw off competition from the likes of Sam Fender, Harry Styles and Wet Leg to be named the winner at this year's ceremony. Simz was announced as the winner by Jamz Supernova and was...
"House Of The Dragon" Producer Sara Hess Said She Doesn't Understand Everyone's Obsession With Daemon: "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role," House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!"
