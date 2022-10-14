Read full article on original website
SC Prison reentry program funded 667K
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Turn90, a South Carolina based reentry program that helps men out of prison find a new direction, is on the receiving end of a 667,000 state funding on Tuesday, October 18th. The funds from the state will help this program equip men critical, social or emotional skills...
SCEMD launches new online earthquake guide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's a new tool in the toolbox. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) released a new website - all about earthquakes. "It's an online, interactive guide for earthquake safety in South Carolina," explained Derrec Becker, the Chief of Public Information at SCEMD. It's a...
How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is now debt free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have announced that the final payment on the agency's highway bounds have been made. The agency can now save money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects. The SCDOT becomes one of the...
SC schools to temporarily accept federal immunization records for military children
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina schools can now accept federal immunization records for military children, according to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday. The temporary authorization allows schools to accept a signed DD-2766C form as immunization proof, removing a previous barrier military families had...
SC Department of Revenue: File by today to get 2021 rebate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re an extension filer who wants your state tax rebate before the year ends time is running out. The South Carolina Department of Revenue says the deadline is today if you want the rebate before December 31. If you file after today you won’t...
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they’ve been called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an active incident is underway and multiple agencies are responding. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
South Carolina school report cards released with ratings
PROSPERITY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) and the SC Department of Education (SCDE) held a joint news conference Monday at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School to announce the release of the 2022 School Report Card, reflecting the results of the 2020-2021 school year. Officials say the release...
South Carolina State Fair underway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Ready to hit the midway?. You can check out the South Carolina State Fair now through October 23, 2022. You can enjoy rides, entertainment, livestock, and of course, fair food!. You can head to the State Fairgrounds for the fun. For a list of events, times and...
DHEC Reports First Flu Death Of The Season In South Carolina
(Columbia, SC) -- South Carolina is reporting its first flu death of the season. Since then, someone in the Midlands region died from complications due to the flu. DHEC recommends anyone 6 months of age or older to get their flu shot.
South Carolina Was Named a Top Five State for Doing Business
South Carolina was recently named a top five state for doing business.Forbes. The state of South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years and in 2022 they can add one more to that list. According to areadevelopment.com and statistics, South Carolina is a "top five state for doing business", number 3 to be exact. This is not the first time South Carolina has made the list, and in this article, you will see why so many small businesses and major companies are opening up shop in the state of South Carolina!
Up in smoke in SC?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham says his plan to make marijuana legal for medical and recreational use would help the state and particularly its veterans. Cunningham, who hopes to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in November, said he would legalize marijuana and tax it, which would...
Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman
Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
SC governor suspends councilman in Sumter County town after indictment
MAYESVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended a councilman in the Sumter County town of Mayesville after the councilman's indictment on charges he threated the mayor. McMaster issued an executive order Monday temporarily removing Terence Wilson from the Mayesville Town Council. The move came after the...
Dorchester Co. receives $1 million grant to provide healthcare to rural areas
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Funds received from the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant will be used to renovate a former women’s detention center into an urgent care facility in St. George. By renovating the 8,200-square-foot building at 100 Sears Street, Dorchester County hopes to provide medical services to...
Officials talk safety, shortages during National School Bus Safety Week
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — This week is National School Bus Safety Week and officials want to make sure you know how to keep your children safe. According to the 2020 South Carolina Traffic Collision Fact Book, in 2020 there were 221 school bus crashes. Of those, one caused a death, 183 damaged property, and 77 people were injured. In 2019, there were 456 crashes with 258 injuries, 4 fatalities, and 335 instances of property damage.
SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
