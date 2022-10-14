Read full article on original website
pureoldiesspencer.com
Crash Involving Truck Briefly Knocks Out Power To Parts of Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Power was quickly restored to number of customers in Eastern Jackson County after service was interupted by a crash involving a truck. The crash happened around seven o’clock Monday morning between Jackson and Petersburg when a delivery truck left the roadway and snapped a tranmission line.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake Man Hurt in Lyon County Crash
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man sustained minor injuries in a single vehicle crash in Rock Rapids Friday afternoon. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office believes 67-year-old George Letscher suffered an unspecified medical condition that caused to lose control of the van he was driving. Letscher was transported to a local hospital by law enforcement.
boreal.org
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers: "It happens fast"
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A dry fall has meant a good harvest for Minnesota farmers, but it's also created a dangerous problem in some parts of the state.Trace amounts of rain, along with wind, have led to combine fires. And in some cases, those fires have spread, destroying several acres of crops."This fall it's been very, very dry. And the whole summer's been dry and it's been leading up to this," said Tyler Otto of Howard Lake.On the plus side, Tyler and his family haven't had to worry about farm equipment getting stuck. But a lack of rain has them...
myaustinminnesota.com
Mankato man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees on felony assault and fleeing a peace officer charges in Mower County District Court
A Mankato man facing felony assault and fleeing a peace officer charges in Mower County District Court after an attempted traffic stop on May 17th of this year has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, plus fines and fees. 38-year old Nikolas Michael Hinton was sentenced Thursday to a...
Jackson County Pilot
Truck crash causes power outage
A delivery truck on the Petersburg Road between Jackson and Petersburg veered off the road Monday morning, snapping a transmission line pole and causing a major outage for 1,930 Federated Rural Electric members. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. Monday. Crews from Federated Rural Electric were on the scene...
1 killed, 3 injured in early morning crash in Sheldon
A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Dies In Accident West Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A Worthington, MN has died as the result of an accident near Sheldon on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 17-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington, MN was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 18, near Northwest Iowa Community College west of Sheldon. They tell us that 54-year-old Kris Marra of Sioux Center was eastbound on 18 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
siouxlandnews.com
One killed, three injured after two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sioux County early Monday morning, Oct. 17th. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Ford Focus, driven by a 17-year-old, crossed the center line on Highway 18 and hit a semi, causing that semi to jack-knife across the highway.
kduz.com
Sibley Co Homicide Investigation Still Active
Authorities in Sibley County are still actively investigating the death of a Winthrop man after the Midwest Medical Examiners Office determined the death was homicide. The Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, September 20th, at just after 2:30pm, they received a 911 call of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a rural farm site about one mile north of Winthrop in Transit Township.
27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern Minnesota
A driver was killed in Pipestone County Thursday morning after being in a collision with a semi truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry was being driven on Highway 30 in Burke Township just before 7 a.m., when it crossed the center line and crashed into the semi near 150th Avenue.
knuj.net
FIRE DAMAGES HOUSE IN OLIVIA
Fire damaged a house in Olivia Friday morning. Officials say they were called to a house in the 200 block of South Seventh Street where smoke was coming from the soffits and attic vents. The fire had started in a wall next to the chimney and spread into the attic. The house withstood some smoke and fire damage but the people and pets in the home were not hurt. Fire officials are reminding people who have fireplaces to have them inspected and cleaned if necessary before you start to burn wood. A cool end to the story – after the fire was out, several members of the Olivia Fire Crew attended the FFA breakfast at BOLD High School wearing their firefighting gear.
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
myklgr.com
Missing Nicollet man found deceased
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says Abrahamsen was found deceased in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday. His body will be autopsied to determine a cause of death.
Schell’s Brewery In New Ulm – Pictures From “Oktoberfest 2022″
Every year, people get ready for this amazing event at Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, and this year was no exception. Schell's Brewery was the first Brewery in Minnesota to produce craft beers. Schell's is the second oldest family-owned brewery in the United States and the oldest family-owned brewery in Minnesota.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman pulled gun on couple, say charges
A Mankato woman is accused of pulling a loaded gun on a couple and threatening to shoot them. Ashley Renee Nelson, 29, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. According to a criminal complaint, Blue...
myklgr.com
Mountain Lake man found deceased in ditch
The death of a Mountain Lake man, Bradley Junker, 44, is currently being investigated. The Jackson County Sheriff responded just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to a call of a male lying in a ditch. At the scene, Junker was discovered deceased. Foul play is not suspected, but the cause of death is still under investigation.
willmarradio.com
Combine, semi collided north of Olivia
(Olivia MN-) A combine driver was slightly injured when his vehicle and a semi collided north of Olivia Sunday night. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 8:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road 14 and 880th Avenue, 8 miles north of Olivia. The John Deere Combine, driven by 24-year-old Austin Tersteeg of Olivia, was southbound on 14th, and the semi, which was towing another semi tractor trailer, was northbound on 14 when they collided. Tersteeg was taken to the Olivia Hospital with minor injuries. The semi driver, 32-year-old Christian Quiroz of Willmar, and his passenger, were not injured.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Five Wolverines earn all-conference
Mt. Lake Area’s girls and boys each finished as runners-up in the team standings, and five Wolverines in total earned all-conference honors at the Red Rock Conference Meet, held Monday at Town and Country Golf Course in Fulda. The Wolverine boys scored 43 points, while MCCF won the title...
