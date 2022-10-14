Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Early voting begins in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Chatham County voters are casting their ballot as early as possible. Early voting started today in Georgia and will go until November 4th. Officials say most people will choose to vote early and that is easy to believe after seeing today’s turnout. Some people...
wtoc.com
Ga. early voting begins Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is just a few weeks away and if you’re looking to get ahead of the curve and avoid long lines at the polls, you can vote early starting Monday in Georgia. People at the Board of Elections office say they expect most people...
WJCL
Beaufort County council votes "no" for golf carts on multi-use paths
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Beaufort County Council voted down an ordinance allowing golf carts on multi-use paths on Buckwalter Parkway and Bluffton Parkway. The measure was defeated with a 5-5 vote. Right now in Beaufort County, golf carts can only be used on roads with a 35 m.p.h or...
wtoc.com
Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah evicted members of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway earlier this week forcing dozens of people to start over. Savannah city officials say the camp came under new scrutiny following an investigation from a recent fire there. Pastor Deborah Townes says...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. elections officials expecting large turnout during early voting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters are now casting their ballots across Georgia including in Bryan County. LL: Bryan County elections officials are anticipating a large turnout even during early voting. As closely watched races draw people to the polls. A steady flow of voters at this Richmond Hill polling place...
wtoc.com
Garden City extends industrial rezoning moratorium
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A six-month pause is turning into an eight-month moratorium on all industrial rezoning in Garden City. City council unanimously voted to extend it tonight. The city of Garden City has been in desperate need of more residential development for a long time. It’s the home...
wtoc.com
Beaufort County Library System looking to add 6th library location in Port Royal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first steps have been taken to bring a new resource to one area of the Lowcountry. Right now, there are a handful of public libraries spread out across Beaufort County, but none of them are here in the town of Port Royal. That could soon change though.
wtoc.com
Joe Tribble Park closing for repairs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fixing a man-made lake on Savannah’s southside is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Savannah City Council voted to repair voids in the lake to get it back and running. While walking the trail at Joe Tribble Park, you can hardly tell this used...
wtoc.com
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival sees big turnout over the weekend
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival came to an end yesterday with thousands in attendance. Richmond Hill businesses close to the festival grounds say that increase in foot traffic this weekend lead to an increase in sales. The manager of a nearby Mexican restaurant says that...
wtoc.com
Trick-or-treat times for the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Below is a list of trick-or-treat days and times across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:. Trunk-or-treat, Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - 1750 Ga.-21 S, Springfield, Ga. Boo in the Park, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - 601 N. Laurel St., Springfield,...
WRDW-TV
Savannah River Site demolishes system to shrink footprint
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site recently demolished a former coal handling system whose removal further shrinks the legacy footprint at the 300-square-mile nuclear reservation. Site workers have achieved an 85% reduction in the operational footprint, a percentage that will grow as workers with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions continue...
wtoc.com
$8 million needed to fix Lowcountry town’s flooding issues
PORT ROYAL, Sc. (WTOC) - Almost $8 million has been allotted to fix flooding issues in one Lowcountry area. Flooding isn’t just a recent problem in the Lowcountry and especially in Port Royal, but the town’s manager said over the past few months, it’s been different than before.
wtoc.com
6th Annual Gullah Food Festival on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Food will be front and center, but it will share the stage with tradition, history and culture later this month at the 6th Annual Gullah Food Festival on Hilton Head Island. Dr. Louise Cohen is the founder of the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head...
wtoc.com
Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
wtoc.com
Heritage Library brings ghost stories to life
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - If you’re looking for a chance to get into the Halloween spirit out on Hilton Head the Heritage Library has just the thing. For the next four days you have a chance to step back in time and learn about some real-life ghost stories, from the ghosts themselves at Zion Cemetery.
WRDW-TV
Augusta voters react to Walker, Warnock debate
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s debate night in Georgia as Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker finally face off in Savannah in the race for U.S. Senate. They covered a variety of topics, including their views on abortion. Georgia’s election rules say the winner must secure more than 50 percent...
wtoc.com
Car hits electric pole after chase ends in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a car into an electric pole in Garden City. According to Garden City Police, the chase started in Port Wentworth. Police say the driver of the car knocked down an electric pole in Garden City trying to get away. The...
wtoc.com
The 24-Hour Plays with the Savannah Repertory Theater
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The urgency of live theater gets even more intense this week with a series of short plays and musicals that will be written, rehearsed and performed within 24 hours - hitting the stage in downtown Savannah. Savannah Repertory Theater presents “The 24 Hour Plays: Savannah’' -...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continuing coverage tonight following the eviction of the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah. We were able to go inside the camp in previous months, but today the city wouldn’t allow that as they had over a dozen police vehicles out there and cited a public safety concern for keeping us away from the residents as the city evicted them.
foodieflashpacker.com
8 Outstanding Hilton Head Breakfast Restaurants
Who doesn’t enjoy a hearty breakfast? Breakfast is more than simply the start of the day; it sets the tone for the entire day. Breakfast is an opportunity to let loose and indulge in anything you can think of. And no trip to Hilton Head is complete without taking...
