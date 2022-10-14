– ComicBook.com spoke to WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels this week to discuss NXT Halloween Havoc and more. Below are some highlights:. Shawn Michaels on the overall coaching aspects coming from Matt Bloom: “I’ll say this, most of the overall coaching aspects lie with Matt Bloom, who is a phenomenal head coach at the Performance Center. But the great thing that Hunter set up many, many years ago is that we cover everything. You’ve got people from a number of different eras, a number of different styles, and we’re continuing to build on that. I think all of us would admit that the business, like every sports or entertainment genre, continues to change and grow, and we have to continue to change and grow with it. I will say that one thing that I know we do have in common, what I know we do at the Performance Center and we definitely did at the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy is we don’t put anybody in a box. The one thing that we like to do is make it a collaboration between ourselves and the individual talent. That’s something that we are obviously implementing in great, a great success.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO