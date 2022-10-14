Read full article on original website
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Replaced By Dominik At Advertised Appearance, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Smackdown In Three Minutes
– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio has been pulled from an advertised appearance at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday. He was replaced by his son Dominik. This is due to Rey being moved to the Smackdown roster. Dominik bragged about it on Twitter. – Here are...
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Puts Brock Lesnar Through a Table On Raw, Miz Takes Out Dexter Lumis
– Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar and ultimately put him through a table on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lashley call out Lesnar to kick off the show and they ended up brawling, with Lashley ultimately spearing Lesnar through the guardrail and putting him through the commentary table:
Taylor Wilde On Being Nervous Before Impact Wrestling Return
In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful, Taylor Wilde spoke about her self-doubt before her Impact Wrestling return at Rebellion 2021. She had been away from the business for a decade at that point. She said: “There was a moment when I was standing in gorilla before I re-debuted...
Baron Corbin Returns To WWE Raw With JBL At His Side
Baron Corbin made his return to WWE Raw on this week’s show with JBL at his side. The former Happy Corbin returned to his original WWE name on tonight’s show, with JBL introducing him via an in-ring promo where he took shots at Oklahoma and Rey Mysterio, who moved from Raw to Smackdown last week. JBL noted that Corbin would have been a star in the Attitude Era and called him the Nex Wrestling God before Corbin faced and defeated Dolph Ziggler in his return match.
Kazuchika Okada Wants To Train NJPW’s Next Top Stars
Kazuchika Okada likely has plenty of time left in the ring, but he is looking to the future by wanting to help train the next generation of NJPW stars. Okada recently spoke with Nikkan SPA for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (translation courtesy of DeepL.com:
WWE News: Note on Next Week’s Airing of Raw in Canada, More Raw Video Highlights
– It was announce during last night’s Sportsnet360 broadcast of WWE Raw (via PWInsider) that next week’s show will be airing live on the network due to programming conflicts. The episode will instead air live on OLN and it will stream on SN Now. – WWE released the...
Impact News: New Tapings This Coming Weekend, Bret Hart & PCO Reunite
– The next set of tapings for Impact Wrestling take place this coming weekend. The tapings take place on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, dubbed “Sin City Showdown.” You can see details on the tapings at the link. – PCO reunited with his fellow WWE alumnus Bret...
Note on Who Is In Charge of Tonight’s WWE RAW
As noted earlier today, Triple H tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s WWE RAW in Oklahoma City. PWInsider reports that Road Dogg will be in charge of tonight’s show in Triple H’s absence. He previously worked with him this past Friday at Smackdown. Road Dogg...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.17.22
We’re rapidly approaching Crown Jewel and WWE has the main event covered with Logan Paul challenging Roman Reigns. That leaves some spots open for the rest of the card, some of which needs to be filled in soon. Odds are we’ll get some of that soon and you can probably guess some of the matches from here. Let’s get to it.
Tony Khan Says Fans Will Have ‘Great News Soon’ Regarding Weekly ROH Shows
– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed the news of Chris Jericho re-upping with AEW for another three years. Additionally, Tony Khan shared an update on a possible TV deal coming for Ring of Honor (ROH). Khan stated on the subject, “We’ll...
Notes on Last Night’s WWE Raw, Cameron Grimes Set for More Raw Appearances
– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes made an appearance, looking for some wrestlers to team with him against The Schism on tonight’s show, and he received help in the form of The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson). Also, PWInsider reports that there was talk this morning within WWE on Grimes making more Raw appearance in the coming weeks.
Chris Jericho Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo
– AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked his thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s return promo last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Jericho noted on his Twitter last night, “”I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”
Shawn Michaels on the Coaching Style in WWE NXT, the Halloween Havoc World Title Match
– ComicBook.com spoke to WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels this week to discuss NXT Halloween Havoc and more. Below are some highlights:. Shawn Michaels on the overall coaching aspects coming from Matt Bloom: “I’ll say this, most of the overall coaching aspects lie with Matt Bloom, who is a phenomenal head coach at the Performance Center. But the great thing that Hunter set up many, many years ago is that we cover everything. You’ve got people from a number of different eras, a number of different styles, and we’re continuing to build on that. I think all of us would admit that the business, like every sports or entertainment genre, continues to change and grow, and we have to continue to change and grow with it. I will say that one thing that I know we do have in common, what I know we do at the Performance Center and we definitely did at the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy is we don’t put anybody in a box. The one thing that we like to do is make it a collaboration between ourselves and the individual talent. That’s something that we are obviously implementing in great, a great success.”
Ric Flair Thinks Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Could Do Huge Business at WrestleMania
– On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed a potential WrestleMania matchup featuring Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. Flair says the matchup could be as big as The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin if it’s built properly. Flair stated the following (via Fightful):
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Title Match Added To NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5. United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) will defend against Titan & BUSHI. Here is the updated card:. * IWGP US Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito. * NEVER Openweight...
Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
The Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of Raw. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Bayley will get a rematch against Bianca Belair for the latter’s Raw Women’s Championship. The match is the only one yet announced for...
Rob Van Dam on CM Punk Having a Big Ego, the Feeling He Got From Punk’s Energy
– While speaking at a recent Inside The Ropes live event, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam shared his thoughts on the situation with CM Punk and his statements made at the infamous AEW All Out post-show scrum, which led to an alleged brawl that took place after the event involving Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. RVD shared his thoughts on Punk and Punk having a big ego. Below are some highlights from ITR:
Jerry Lawler Recalls Andy Kaufman Being Turned Down By WWE, How Kaufman Influenced WWE To Work With Celebrities
One of Jerry Lawler’s most famous feuds was with Andy Kaufman, and Lawler recently recalled how he got to work with Kaufman because he was turned down by WWE. Kaufman and Lawler’s rivalry was the focus of last week’s Tales of the Territories and Lawler spoke with Busted Open Radio about his work with the legendary comedian and more. You can check out some highlights below:
The Rock On How His Wrestling Career Helped With Black Adam, Recalls Heel Turn
The Rock’s Black Adam hits movie theaters this week, and the WWE star-turned-actor discussed how his WWE career helped him embody the character. The Rock spoke with the New York Times for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On his time as a heel...
